Green Valley forfeiting softball games over ineligible player

Green Valley’s softball team has forfeited several league games for using at least one ineligible player, the NIAA confirmed.

No. 4 Palo Verde blanks No. 2 Coronado in softball — PHOTOS

Green Valley center fielder Kalina Carrizales (4) brings in the ball against Bishop Gorman in the second inning of their softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Green Valley’s softball team has forfeited several games for using at least one ineligible player, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association confirmed Wednesday.

The NIAA did not confirm how many players were ineligible or how many nonleague games the team had to forfeit.

School officials have not returned requests for comment.

Green Valley’s record in Class 5A Desert League play is listed at 1-7 on the NIAA’s league standings. The Gators’ record is at 10-9 overall and 4-4 in league play on MaxPreps.

As a result of the forfeitures, Green Valley is tied with Silverado for fourth place in the league standings. The teams will face off in a play-in game Friday to determine the Desert League’s final spot in the Southern Region playoffs.

A time and location have yet to be determined for the play-in game.

Green Valley won the 5A state title in 2022 and won the Desert League title last season.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.