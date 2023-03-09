53°F
Softball

Green Valley rolls past Silverado in softball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2023 - 8:00 pm
 
Green Valley's Aspyn Beattie (7) runs home for a run during a softball game against Silverado ...
Green Valley's Aspyn Beattie (7) runs home for a run during a softball game against Silverado at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley's Lyla Baxter (9) dives for the ball for a catch and out during a softball game ag ...
Green Valley's Lyla Baxter (9) dives for the ball for a catch and out during a softball game against Silverado at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley's Mikee Morris (17) runs home for a run during a softball game against Silverado a ...
Green Valley's Mikee Morris (17) runs home for a run during a softball game against Silverado at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley's Lauryn Galvin (3) slides to third base safely as Silverado's LeAnna Cortez (10) ...
Green Valley's Lauryn Galvin (3) slides to third base safely as Silverado's LeAnna Cortez (10) waits for the ball during a softball game at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley's Avari Morris (11) pitches the ball during a softball game against Silverado at G ...
Green Valley's Avari Morris (11) pitches the ball during a softball game against Silverado at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley's Kalina Carrizales (4) runs to first base after a hit during a softball game agai ...
Green Valley's Kalina Carrizales (4) runs to first base after a hit during a softball game against Silverado at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley's Avari Morris (11) pitches the ball during a softball game against Silverado at G ...
Green Valley's Avari Morris (11) pitches the ball during a softball game against Silverado at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley's Rustie Riley (14) and Avari Morris (11) high five after ending the inning during ...
Green Valley's Rustie Riley (14) and Avari Morris (11) high five after ending the inning during a softball game against Silverado at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley's Gabby Machida (1) hits a triple during a softball game against Silverado at Gree ...
Green Valley's Gabby Machida (1) hits a triple during a softball game against Silverado at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley's Aspyn Beattie (7) connects with the ball for a run during a softball game agains ...
Green Valley's Aspyn Beattie (7) connects with the ball for a run during a softball game against Silverado at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Silverado's Savanna Johnson (17) gets ready to throw the ball to the infield after a hit by Gre ...
Silverado's Savanna Johnson (17) gets ready to throw the ball to the infield after a hit by Green Valley during a softball game at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley's Aspyn Beattie (7) slides safely to second base as Silverado's Ava Monturio (12) ...
Green Valley's Aspyn Beattie (7) slides safely to second base as Silverado's Ava Monturio (12) fails to catch the ball during a softball game at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley's Avari Morris (11) connects with the ball for a hit during a softball game agains ...
Green Valley's Avari Morris (11) connects with the ball for a hit during a softball game against Silverado at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley rolled to a 15-0 home win over Silverado in three innings in a high school softball game Wednesday.

The Gators scored 10 runs in the second inning. They had five players who recorded two hits, and four had two RBIs.

Senior pitcher Avari Morris struck out eight batters and didn’t allow a hit in three innings as the game ended early due to the run rule.

Green Valley (3-3) plays at Cimarron-Memorial at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and Silverado (3-3) hosts Rancho at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

