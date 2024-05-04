Green Valley routs Silverado in softball, earns playoff spot — PHOTOS
Green Valley defeated Silverado in a play-in game for the Class 5A Desert League’s final spot in the Southern Region playoffs. Here are photos from the game.
Green Valley rolled to a 19-1 home win over Silverado in a play-in game Friday for the Desert League’s final spot in the Class 5A Southern Region softball playoffs.
The game ended in the third inning due to the 15-run mercy rule.
Green Valley, the Desert League’s No. 4 seed, will face Mountain League champion and No. 1 seed Shadow Ridge at 4 p.m. Monday.
