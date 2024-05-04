Green Valley routs Silverado in softball, earns playoff spot — PHOTOS

Green Valley defeated Silverado in a play-in game for the Class 5A Desert League’s final spot in the Southern Region playoffs. Here are photos from the game.

Green Valley pitcher Mia Mor Hernandez (17) pitches the ball during a softball game between Silverado and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A Silverado player throws the ball from first base during a softball game between Silverado and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Silverado players lose the ball during a softball game between Silverado and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Green Valley pitcher Mia Mor Hernandez (17) swings at the ball during a softball game between Silverado and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A Silverado player tosses the ball from the outfield during a softball game between Silverado and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Green valley’s Gabrielle Machida (7) smiles as she reaches first base during a softball game between Silverado and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Green Valley’s Amaya Lobato (10) runs to first base during a softball game between Silverado and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Green Valley’s Emery Gonzalez (1) races to second base during a softball game between Silverado and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Green Valley pitcher Mia Mor Hernandez (17) pitches the ball during a softball game between Silverado and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Green Valley rolled to a 19-1 home win over Silverado in a play-in game Friday for the Desert League’s final spot in the Class 5A Southern Region softball playoffs.

The game ended in the third inning due to the 15-run mercy rule.

Green Valley, the Desert League’s No. 4 seed, will face Mountain League champion and No. 1 seed Shadow Ridge at 4 p.m. Monday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.