Green Valley routs Silverado in softball, earns playoff spot — PHOTOS

Green Valley pitcher Mia Mor Hernandez (17) pitches the ball during a softball game between Silverado and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Green Valley’s Emery Gonzalez (1) races to second base during a softball game between Silverado and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Green Valley’s Amaya Lobato (10) runs to first base during a softball game between Silverado and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Green valley’s Gabrielle Machida (7) smiles as she reaches first base during a softball game between Silverado and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A Silverado player tosses the ball from the outfield during a softball game between Silverado and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Green Valley pitcher Mia Mor Hernandez (17) swings at the ball during a softball game between Silverado and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Silverado players lose the ball during a softball game between Silverado and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
A Silverado player throws the ball from first base during a softball game between Silverado and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Green Valley pitcher Mia Mor Hernandez (17) pitches the ball during a softball game between Silverado and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2024 - 9:31 pm
 

Green Valley rolled to a 19-1 home win over Silverado in a play-in game Friday for the Desert League’s final spot in the Class 5A Southern Region softball playoffs.

The game ended in the third inning due to the 15-run mercy rule.

Green Valley, the Desert League’s No. 4 seed, will face Mountain League champion and No. 1 seed Shadow Ridge at 4 p.m. Monday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

