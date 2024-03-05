55°F
Softball

Liberty cruises past Foothill in softball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2024 - 8:18 pm
 
Liberty High School’s Jaydah Chun (50) slides over home base against Foothill High School during a softball game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Monday, March 4, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Liberty High School’s Dani Luevanos (17) goes to throw to first base after forcing out a slide against Foothill High School’s Camren VanThomme (2) during a softball game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Monday, March 4, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Foothill High School’s Isabella Higuera (13) pitches the ball against Liberty High school during a softball game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Monday, March 4, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Foothill High School’s Julie Stanton (77) tries to out Liberty High School’s Aniyah Dela Cruz (22) during a softball game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Monday, March 4, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Foothill High School’s Camren VanThomme (2) bats against Liberty High School during a softball game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Monday, March 4, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Liberty High School’s Jaydah Chun (50) is cheered by her teammates as she sets to pass home base against Foothill High School during a softball game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Monday, March 4, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Liberty High School’s Morgyn Vesco (86) prepares to run to third base against Foothill High School during a softball game at Foothill High School in Henderson, Monday, March 4, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Liberty cruised to a 9-2 road win over Foothill in a high school softball game Monday.

The Patriots (2-0) scored six runs in the top of the fourth to break a 2-2 tie.

Jaydah Chun and Morgyn Vesco each went 3-for-4 at the plate for Liberty. Chun had three RBIs three runs scored and a home run. Vesco added two doubles and two RBIs.

Liberty next faces Galena in a tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday, and Foothill (0-1) hosts Cadence at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

