Liberty cruises past Foothill in softball — PHOTOS
Liberty claimed a road victory over Foothill in a high school softball game. Here are photos from the game.
Liberty cruised to a 9-2 road win over Foothill in a high school softball game Monday.
The Patriots (2-0) scored six runs in the top of the fourth to break a 2-2 tie.
Jaydah Chun and Morgyn Vesco each went 3-for-4 at the plate for Liberty. Chun had three RBIs three runs scored and a home run. Vesco added two doubles and two RBIs.
Liberty next faces Galena in a tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday, and Foothill (0-1) hosts Cadence at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
