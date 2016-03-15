96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Softball

Liberty finds magic in late-inning rally

By BARTT DAVIS LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
March 14, 2016 - 9:50 pm
 

Trailing by six runs in the fourth inning, Liberty’s softball team appeared headed for a loss in its season opener Monday.

Still down by two in the bottom of the seventh and with the bottom of the order due up, prospects remained dim.

The Patriots, though, had a little early season magic in their bats.

Liberty scored three runs with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to stun visiting defending Sunrise Region champion Foothill 10-9 in the Division I Sunrise League opener.

“It would have been easy for them to quit, especially when it was 7-1 (in the fourth),” said Liberty coach Jim Portese. “These kids know they can hit. I’ve got a bunch of kids who are scrappers. They know that if we have to hit to get us back into games, we can do that. They could have quit, but they didn’t.”

Sierra Jaramillo, the No.6 hitter in the Patriots’ order, started the rally with a soft single and was lifted for pinch-runner Jessica Mesa.

McKenna Hefley followed with a double to right-center and was replaced by courtesy runner Shaena Kapanui.

Both runners scored on Kylie Hefley’s single up the middle, tying the game at 9-9.

Kelsey Camat-Toki’s sacrifice bunt was misplayed, allowing Hefley to move to third and Camat-Toki to reach second.

Two pitches later, Marisa Olmos singled into right-center, plating Kylie Hefley with the winning run. Liberty saw only eight pitches in the bottom of the seventh, putting five of them in play.

The bottom four in the Patriots’ order combined to go 2-for-12 the first three trips through the order, but went 3-for-3 with the sacrifice in the seventh.

“Our bottom of the order came up big for us,” Portese said. “Before the inning, we told them they had to find a way to get on base for us. Kelsey’s bunt was big to move the runner into scoring position and give Marisa a chance to drive one.”

Liberty trailed 7-1 before getting back into the game with a five-run fourth inning, but never led until plating the winning run.

Olmos and winning pitcher Breanna Alvarez each went 4-for-4 with two RBIs as Liberty pounded out 16 hits.

“It’s very important to play even or a little bit better than a Foothill,” Portese said. “When you can come out and play with a team like that, it’s a good benchmark. The kids have confidence that they can play with teams like this.”

Jazmine Dukes was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Caitlyn Stevenson went 2-for-4 with a double for Foothill (4-3), which also got a three-run, inside-the-park home run from Kylie Becker.

Contact reporter Bartt Davis at bdavis@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5230.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Coronado’s Ashley Ward (7) pitches against Shadow Ridge in the Southern Nevada champio ...
Cougars’ Ashley Ward earns Gatorade honor
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The senior is the second consecutive Coronado player to earn the Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year award, joining former teammate Tatum Spangler.

All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Shadow Ridge softball players hoist the Class 4A state championship trophy after winning the ...
Class 4A: Shadow Ridge wins first state championship
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Jasmine Martin retired 12 of 16 batters and led a 15-hit attack to help the Mustangs to a 13-3, five-inning victory over Coronado on Saturday in the Class 4A title game.

Thinkstock
Small schools: White Pine outlasts Lincoln County
By Brennan Karle / RJ

White Pine scored 13 runs in the final four innings to roll to a 15-10 win over the Lynx in the opening round of the Class 2A state tournament at The Meadows.