Softball

Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Bishop Gorman’s Brooklyn Hicks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2023 - 3:01 pm
 
Bishop Gorman’s Brooklyn Hicks bats against Tech during a high school softball game at B ...
Bishop Gorman’s Brooklyn Hicks bats against Tech during a high school softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Brooklyn Hicks said this year’s Bishop Gorman softball team wanted to make a name for itself as the Gaels looked to defend their state title.

With Hicks, a sophomore outfielder, helping lead the way, the Gaels did just that.

Hicks went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the Gaels’ 12-7 win over Silverado in the Class 4A state championship game Saturday. For her efforts, she was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

“We definitely couldn’t have been happier about it,” Hicks said. “There’s been so many games, so much work, team bonding stuff that we’ve all put in. Just to see it all be worth it in the end for the state title, it’s a lot of joy, a lot of love and companionship with our teammates and for the game.”

On Saturday, Hicks said she was looking to attack pitches on the edge of the strike zone.

“Outside pitches are what I’m best at,” Hicks said. “It was really working just to kind of square the ball up going to the left side.”

She hit a double with two outs in the first inning to keep a rally alive, and the Gaels scored eight runs in the frame. Hicks said the big inning helped keep the Gaels’ mood high as they went on to successfully defend their title.

“We all wanted our energy level to be really high,” Hicks said. “We were all into the game. We all wanted the state championship again.”

The Gaels will move to 5A next season. Hicks said the team is excited for the step up in competition, and with a young team, she’s looking forward to the growth she and her teammates will show next season.

“We have so many freshmen on our team, and I’m just really excited to see everything that they’ll grow and everything we’ll accomplish next year,” Hicks said.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

