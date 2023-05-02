Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Cimarron-Memorial’s Haileigh Siegel

Haileigh Siegel, a senior catcher and utility player, had big games in two blowout victories for the Spartans last week against Eldorado and Doral Academy.

Cimarron-Memorial's Haileigh Siegel (9) scores a run against Spring Valley during a softball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial’s Haileigh Siegel said she’s learned to focus on the mental aspect of softball.

“It’s a mental sport. I look at it as the math of the game, and how everything will add up and how every outcome will come out,” Siegel said. “It’s thinking before you do things and seeing how it plays out, and making good adjustments.”

Her mindset of simplifying the game has paid off. Siegel went 3-for-4 with four RBIs in a 17-1 road win over Eldorado on Saturday, and she was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a triple in the Spartan’s 13-0 road win over Doral Academy on April 26.

For her efforts, she was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

“It feels good to be able to bring everything together and have everyone doing well,” Siegel said. “Everyone’s on top right now, and we’re hoping to keep it going that way.”

Siegel, a senior catcher and utility player, said there were some nerves before the game against Doral Academy, but she relied on her approach of attacking every pitch of the at-bat to get comfortable.

“I like to swing early in the count because the pitcher is always going to try to get ahead early,” Siegel said. “I’m looking for those good pitches or mistake pitches by them in that spot you’re looking for.”

As a captain, Siegel said she mentors her younger teammates by helping them simplify the game so they can learn quickly.

The Spartans are tied for first place in the Class 4A Desert League. Siegel said she believes they can make a run in the playoffs and compete for a state title.

“Being my senior year, just being able to have everyone work together so well and have everything coming together, it’s amazing,” Siegel said. “No one prepares you for this feeling. It feels so good.”

