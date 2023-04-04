Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Coronado’s Kendall Selitzky

Coronado junior pitcher Kendall Selitzky tossed a complete game shutout with 12 strikeouts and went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in a 7-0 win over Faith Lutheran on Friday.

Coronado’s Kendall Selitzky, left, greets her team after shutting out Faith Lutheran in seven innings at Faith Lutheran High school on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Coronado softball team had two important games against a pair of the top teams in Class 5A last week.

With a young team, the Cougars looked to junior pitcher Kendall Selitzky to help them get through the tough week.

Selitzky did just that. She pitched seven shutout innings with 12 strikeouts in Coronado’s 7-0 road win over Faith Lutheran on Friday, and she helped herself out at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

For her efforts, she was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

“We’re all just pumped,” Selitzky said. “We’re kind of on a roll right now. We’ve been taking that into every game and trying to compete.”

The Cougars (5-1) started last week with a 5-3 win over Liberty on Wednesday, as Selitzky pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts.

“We had a lot of energy, and we were really pumped up,” Selitzky said. “We really wanted that win. We worked together, and we pulled it off.”

Against Faith Lutheran, Selitzky said she went to the plate looking to help the Cougars get ahead since they were on the road. She said trusting her defense helped her on the mound.

“We knew they were going to be a tough team,” Selitzky said. “I knew that I could trust my defense. So I tried working pitches all over the zone and mixed in some off-speed pitches.”

As one of two upperclassmen on the team, Selitzky said she’s working to be a leader for the younger players, as the upperclassmen were to her when she joined the team. She said the strong team bond that has been created has helped the Cougars have early success.

“Because we’re a young team, we’re a lot different from last year,” Selitzky said. “And with all the momentum that we’ve had from our wins, we’re looking to go far. We’re just excited to play.”

