Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Coronado’s Kendall Selitzky

Coronado pitcher Kendall Selitzky helped the Cougars to four wins last week to earn Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week honors.

Coronado's Jasmyn Lara (15) and Kendall Selitzky (11) miss a fly ball for a Green Valley single in the sixth inning of their softball game at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Coronado's pitcher Kendall Selitzky (11) makes a catch for an out in the fifth inning of a softball game against Green Valley at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Coronado’s Kendall Selitzky, left, greets her team after shutting out Faith Lutheran in seven innings at Faith Lutheran High school on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Coronado softball team leans on pitcher Kendall Selitzky as the group’s lone senior.

The right-hander came through in a huge way for the Cougars at the plate and in the circle last week.

Selitzky started things off by striking out 14 and allowing one run in Coronado’s 6-1 victory over Faith Lutheran on March 26. She also had eight hits and eight RBIs in the Cougars’ four wins last week. She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“It feels really good because our team feels like it’s meshing together well and we’re all starting to play together pretty good,” Selitzky said. “It’s just been pretty smooth so far.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s an athlete you look up to?

Selitzky: I’ve always looked up to Aleshia Ocasio. She was a pitcher for the Florida Gators. I always liked her competitiveness and her versatility because she was a pitcher but she was able to play other defensive positions and hit, too.

NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your softball career thus far?

Selitzky: My club team a couple of years ago, we won the Colorado Sparkler, which is a big tournament. It just felt really good (because) of all of our hard work paying off.

NP: If you weren’t playing softball what sport would you be playing?

Selitzky: I feel like either volleyball or basketball would be really fun because they’re so fast-paced and they’re also team sports.

NP: You’re committed to West Texas A&M (Division II). What was the recruiting process like?

Selitzky: My recruiting process went pretty smooth. (West Texas A&M) saw me at a tournament and reached out. Then I went and visited the school and I fell in love with the school and the coaching staff. I just thought it would be the right fit.

