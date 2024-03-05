Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Green Valley’s Rustie Riley

Green Valley catcher Rustie Riley had two home runs to lead the Gators to win over Basic on Thursday and earn Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week honors.

Rustie Riley said she wanted to do as much as she could to help the Green Valley softball team start the season with a win.

Her bat ended up being more than enough.

The junior catcher went 4-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBIs in Green Valley’s 16-6 road win over Basic on Thursday, the first day of the high school softball season. She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“I remember being so excited for opening day and preparing every way possible, getting ready to play our best on our first game back,” Riley said.

Nevada Preps: Who’s an athlete you look up to?

Riley: (Former Gators teammates) Mikee and Avari Morris (now freshmen at Seattle University) because they are such positive people. They always have set such a good example of hard work ethic.

NP: If you weren’t playing softball, what sport would you play?

Riley: Probably soccer. I used to play when I was super little. My mom grew up playing soccer and went to college for soccer. So that’s something we could do and enjoy together.

NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your career playing softball?

Riley: By far my favorite memory was winning the state title in my freshman year (in 2022). That was a great experience in my first year in high school. That’s what everyone’s dream is, so to experience it in my first year was amazing.

NP: Do you have any game-day superstitions or pregame rituals that you follow?

Riley: I’m very superstitious. (I do my hair differently) depending on the uniform. I always wear a bow, and if we’re wearing our pinstripes, (that’s) the only time I’ll ever wear a blue bow. Then every other uniform I wear the same white bow in my hair.

