Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Legacy’s Madison Castellon

Legacy sophomore Madison Castellon had 10 RBIs in the Longhorns’ two wins last week to earn Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week honors.

Legacy first baseman Madison Castellon reaches to catch for an out on Clark’s Paola Garcia (11) during a high school softball game at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Legacy’s Madison Castellon (13) prepares to bat during a high school softball game against Clark at Legacy High School on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Legacy softball first baseman/catcher Madison Castellon said the Longhorns needed to put together some wins after a stretch where they lost five of six games.

The sophomore helped her team get back on track last week.

Castellon hit two home runs and recorded six RBIs in Legacy’s 15-0 win against Durango on Thursday. She then went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs in the Longhorns’ 13-4 win over Desert Pines on Friday.

She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“I told myself not to get in my head and just have fun,” Castellon said. “And don’t take it too seriously where I’m having fun and I’m still doing what’s best for me.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s an athlete you look up to and model your game after?

Castellon: (Tennessee softball infielder/outfielder) Mackenzie Donihoo. She’s very competitive. She’s a great athlete. Overall, she holds herself to a high standard. She’s a really good leader.

NP: If you weren’t playing softball, what sport would you be playing?

Castellon: Most likely volleyball. I played it (before) and I like volleyball. It’s a lot different from softball but … (I like) the athleticism, the competitiveness in volleyball.

NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your softball playing career thus far?

Castellon: My favorite memory was when I first started catching for the first time. I’ve always wanted to be a catcher and I started catching in 12U (softball) and my favorite memory was the first game that I caught. I hit an inside-the-park home run in that game, too.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.