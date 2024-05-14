Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Palo Verde’s Bradi Odom

Palo Verde softball pitcher Bradi Odom started each of the Panthers’ four playoff wins last week to earn Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week honors.

Palo Verde’s softball team leaned on starting pitcher Bradi Odom in the region playoffs last week.

The junior right-hander came through. The Panthers are back in the state tournament as a result.

Odom earned complete-game victories in each of Palo Verde’s four playoff games last week. She earned the win in the Panthers’ 3-2 victory at Shadow Ridge on May 8 that clinched a spot in the state tournament and in their 10-5 victory Friday in the 5A Southern Region title game.

She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“I didn’t feel nervous. I knew my team had my back,” Odom said. “It’s a really nice feeling, almost like it’s a dream. I’ve never been this far before.”

Palo Verde opens the 5A softball state tournament against Spanish Springs at 2 p.m. Thursday at Bishop Gorman.

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: What’s been your favorite memory in your softball playing career?

Odom: When I hit my first home run. My brother was there to see it and he hasn’t seen me play in a long time.

NP: If you weren’t playing softball, what sport would you be playing?

Odom: I’d probably do track. Before I was OK at shot put, but I had to choose and ended up staying with softball.

NP: Do you have any game-day superstitions that you follow?

Odom: I try not to step on the chalk of the field because it can give the whole team bad luck.

NP: Do you have a go-to pregame meal or snack before a game?

Odom: I drink a Red Bull, the blueberry flavor, before each game. And sometimes I eat Goldfish before our games.

