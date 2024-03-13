Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett

Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett had four RBIs in a win over Silverado on March 4 to earn Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week honors.

Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett (18) makes a throw to first during a girls high school softball game against Green Valley on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Palo Verde High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Palo Verde High's shortstop Mya Bartlett forces out a sliding Centennial High's Carmella Korte (5) during Class 5A state high school softball elimination game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. Centennial won 4-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett (18) celebrates a double against Centennial in the 6th inning of their Class 5A Southern Region softball title game at Centennial High School in Las Vegas Friday, May 12, 2023. Centennial won 11-7. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett (18) slides in safe past Green Valley’s Michaela Morris (3) during a girls high school softball game on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Palo Verde High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett (18) attempts to tag out Green Valley’s Aspyn Beattie (9) during a girls high school softball game on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Palo Verde High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett (18) turns on a pitch during a girls high school softball game against Green Valley on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Palo Verde High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Palo Verde’s softball team is off to a 7-0 start thanks in part to the efforts of junior shortstop Mya Bartlett.

Bartlett kicked off the Panthers’ season-opening winning streak by going 3-for-3 with four RBIs in a 21-0 win over Silverado on March 4. She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“It was a great start to our season and it is just a glimpse of what this team is capable of,” said Bartlett, an Idaho State commit. “It is motivating to keep this streak up and gives me a lot of confidence for the rest of this season.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s an athlete you look up to?

Bartlett: An athlete I look up to is (Idaho State outfielder) Ava Brown. I had the pleasure of meeting her on my official visit to Idaho State. She is only a sophomore but she shows a great work ethic and qualities of a leader.

NP: If you weren’t playing softball what sport would you be playing?

Bartlett: I would be a competitive figure skater. I used to both figure skate and play softball but I had decided to focus on softball so I could play in college. I love ice skating, it is very calming to me and helps me take my mind off of everything else.

NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your softball playing career?

Bartlett: My favorite memory definitely has to be when I hit a grand slam in the Colorado Sparkler Power Pool tournament to help my team win against Tennessee Mojo. This was in 2022 in June and that summer I was on fire and it helped my recruiting process tremendously. It is an amazing feeling when you come in clutch and help your team to a victory.

