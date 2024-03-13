68°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Softball

Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2024 - 5:03 pm
 
Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett (18) makes a throw to first during a girls high school softbal ...
Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett (18) makes a throw to first during a girls high school softball game against Green Valley on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Palo Verde High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Palo Verde High's shortstop Mya Bartlett forces out a sliding Centennial High's Carmella Korte ...
Palo Verde High's shortstop Mya Bartlett forces out a sliding Centennial High's Carmella Korte (5) during Class 5A state high school softball elimination game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. Centennial won 4-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett (18) celebrates a double against Centennial in the 6th inning ...
Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett (18) celebrates a double against Centennial in the 6th inning of their Class 5A Southern Region softball title game at Centennial High School in Las Vegas Friday, May 12, 2023. Centennial won 11-7. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett (18) makes a throw to first during a girls high school softbal ...
Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett (18) makes a throw to first during a girls high school softball game against Green Valley on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Palo Verde High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett (18) slides in safe past Green Valley’s Michaela Morris ...
Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett (18) slides in safe past Green Valley’s Michaela Morris (3) during a girls high school softball game on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Palo Verde High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett (18) attempts to tag out Green Valley’s Aspyn Beattie ( ...
Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett (18) attempts to tag out Green Valley’s Aspyn Beattie (9) during a girls high school softball game on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Palo Verde High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett (18) turns on a pitch during a girls high school softball game ...
Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett (18) turns on a pitch during a girls high school softball game against Green Valley on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Palo Verde High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Palo Verde’s softball team is off to a 7-0 start thanks in part to the efforts of junior shortstop Mya Bartlett.

Bartlett kicked off the Panthers’ season-opening winning streak by going 3-for-3 with four RBIs in a 21-0 win over Silverado on March 4. She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“It was a great start to our season and it is just a glimpse of what this team is capable of,” said Bartlett, an Idaho State commit. “It is motivating to keep this streak up and gives me a lot of confidence for the rest of this season.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s an athlete you look up to?

Bartlett: An athlete I look up to is (Idaho State outfielder) Ava Brown. I had the pleasure of meeting her on my official visit to Idaho State. She is only a sophomore but she shows a great work ethic and qualities of a leader.

NP: If you weren’t playing softball what sport would you be playing?

Bartlett: I would be a competitive figure skater. I used to both figure skate and play softball but I had decided to focus on softball so I could play in college. I love ice skating, it is very calming to me and helps me take my mind off of everything else.

NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your softball playing career?

Bartlett: My favorite memory definitely has to be when I hit a grand slam in the Colorado Sparkler Power Pool tournament to help my team win against Tennessee Mojo. This was in 2022 in June and that summer I was on fire and it helped my recruiting process tremendously. It is an amazing feeling when you come in clutch and help your team to a victory.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
SAUNDERS: First the Special Counsel report. Then the hearing.
SAUNDERS: First the Special Counsel report. Then the hearing.
Raiders quiet on Day 2 of free agency, but key cuts coming
Raiders quiet on Day 2 of free agency, but key cuts coming
Woman dies after crash in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Woman dies after crash in southwest Las Vegas Valley
North Las Vegas police shooting under investigation
North Las Vegas police shooting under investigation
Graney: Gardner Minshew is the ultimate Band-Aid QB for Raiders
Graney: Gardner Minshew is the ultimate Band-Aid QB for Raiders
2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team revealed
2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team revealed