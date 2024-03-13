Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett
Palo Verde’s Mya Bartlett had four RBIs in a win over Silverado on March 4 to earn Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week honors.
Palo Verde’s softball team is off to a 7-0 start thanks in part to the efforts of junior shortstop Mya Bartlett.
Bartlett kicked off the Panthers’ season-opening winning streak by going 3-for-3 with four RBIs in a 21-0 win over Silverado on March 4. She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.
“It was a great start to our season and it is just a glimpse of what this team is capable of,” said Bartlett, an Idaho State commit. “It is motivating to keep this streak up and gives me a lot of confidence for the rest of this season.”
Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)
Nevada Preps: Who’s an athlete you look up to?
Bartlett: An athlete I look up to is (Idaho State outfielder) Ava Brown. I had the pleasure of meeting her on my official visit to Idaho State. She is only a sophomore but she shows a great work ethic and qualities of a leader.
NP: If you weren’t playing softball what sport would you be playing?
Bartlett: I would be a competitive figure skater. I used to both figure skate and play softball but I had decided to focus on softball so I could play in college. I love ice skating, it is very calming to me and helps me take my mind off of everything else.
NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your softball playing career?
Bartlett: My favorite memory definitely has to be when I hit a grand slam in the Colorado Sparkler Power Pool tournament to help my team win against Tennessee Mojo. This was in 2022 in June and that summer I was on fire and it helped my recruiting process tremendously. It is an amazing feeling when you come in clutch and help your team to a victory.
