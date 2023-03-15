60°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Softball

Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Spring Valley’s Raelynn Villanueva

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2023 - 5:33 pm
 
Spring Valley High School school staff distributes Chromebooks to students, at Spring Valley Hi ...
Spring Valley High School school staff distributes Chromebooks to students, at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raelynn Villanueva earned a spot on the Spring Valley softball team as a freshman last year.

She learned early on that age didn’t matter and hard work did. Beginning her sophomore season, Villanueva is continuing to make an impact as an underclassman.

Villanueva recorded 10 hits in Spring Valley’s three wins last week. She went 4-for-4 in a 13-2 win over Legacy on March 7, 3-for-4 in a 14-5 win against Pahrump Valley last Wednesday and 3-for-4 in a 10-4 win over Las Vegas on Friday.

For her efforts, she was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

“We’re working together as a team, which is allowing us to rely on each other and pick each other up and support each other,” Villanueva said.

Entering Tuesday, Villanueva leads the Grizzlies with a .692 batting average.

Villanueva played with her travel club softball team in the offseason, and she said that has helped her during the high school season.

“It’s really high competition, and the intensity level is really high,” Villanueva said.

Villanueva, who pitches and plays third base, said an area of focus was improving her swing, and she said she felt the improvements pay off last week.

“My swing definitely feels a lot better,” Villanueva said. “I’ve really developed my swing over the past year.”

Hitting near the top of the lineup, Villanueva said it’s important for the Grizzlies to get their leadoff hitters on. She said the energy it gives the team helps the rest of the lineup.

“I think it really does start at the beginning of the game,” Villanueva said. “If the top of the lineup gets on, then I think the energy stays high throughout the whole game.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada flag football team
2
UNLV football coach’s son to play quarterback at Faith Lutheran
UNLV football coach’s son to play quarterback at Faith Lutheran
3
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada wrestling team
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada wrestling team
4
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Cimarron-Memorial’s Phillip Abbott
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Cimarron-Memorial’s Phillip Abbott
5
Friday’s high school scores, top performers
Friday’s high school scores, top performers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Las Vegas High’s Layla Faught
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Las Vegas High’s Layla Faught
Green Valley rolls past Silverado in softball — PHOTOS
Green Valley rolls past Silverado in softball — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman rallies past Centennial in softball — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman rallies past Centennial in softball — PHOTOS
Softball preview: Green Valley looks to repeat with new coach
Softball preview: Green Valley looks to repeat with new coach
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Centennial’s Danae Powell
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Centennial’s Danae Powell
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Mojave’s C.J. Shaw
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Mojave’s C.J. Shaw