Softball

Nevada Preps Girls Player of the Week: Silverado’s Macy Magdaleno

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2023 - 3:58 pm
 
Silverado’s Macy Magdaleno (21) pitches during a girls high school softball game against ...
Silverado’s Macy Magdaleno (21) pitches during a girls high school softball game against Cimarron-Memorial on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

As Silverado’s softball team prepares for this week’s Class 4A state tournament, Macy Magdaleno said everyone’s different strengths bring the team together.

The Skyhawks’ senior pitcher said the energy she brings is what has helped the team this season. She and the Skyhawks are still alive for a state title.

Magdaleno threw a complete game, allowing two runs on two hits with 11 strikeouts in Silverado’s 6-2 home win over Tech Saturday in a winner’s bracket game. For her efforts, she was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

“Our team is really confident this year with how we’re doing,” Magdaleno said. “We’ve had a positive outlook on the whole situation from the beginning, which has really helped us.”

On the mound, Magdaleno said staying positive has helped everyone trust each other and create a team-first mentality.

“I’m not doing it for myself, I’m doing it for my team,” Magdaleno said. “It’s a big thing that I think about when I’m on the mound as well. It’s not like it’s like a single-effort type of thing. It’s a team effort.”

Magdaleno helped herself out at the plate with two hits and two RBIs in Silverado’s 12-2 home win over Doral Academy in its playoff opener on May 11. She also earned the win on the mound.

“When I’m hitting, I’m just trying to put the ball in play and get base hits because it doesn’t matter if I’m getting a home run, base hits do the same job,” Magdaleno said.

Silverado plays Bishop Gorman on Thursday at CSN in a winner’s bracket game. The winner advances to Saturday’s state title game.

Magdaleno said Silverado’s previous experience of reaching last year’s title game has helped them prepare for this week.

“We know what’s coming,” Magdaleno said. “We just need to have that positive reinforcement behind us. It isn’t new to us. We just can’t fold under the pressure.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

