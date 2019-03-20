Nevada Preps Softball Rankings — March 20
Here are the latest Nevada Preps Class 4A and 3A softball rankings.
|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Shadow Ridge
|3-0
|1
|2. Centennial
|11-2
|2
|3. Coronado
|8-5
|3
|4. Rancho
|12-0
|4
|5. Basic
|7-5
|6
|6. Desert Oasis
|7-7
|5
|7. Sierra Vista
|2-2
|9
|8. Palo Verde
|3-5
|8
|9. Silverado
|8-3
|10
|10. Liberty
|4-1
|7
|— —
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Previous
|1. Moapa Valley
|8-3
|1
|2. Pahrump Valley
|9-4
|2
|3. Chaparral
|6-3
|3
|4. Boulder City
|6-9
|4
|5. Virgin Valley
|5-6
|5