No. 1 Coronado blanks No. 5 Liberty in softball — PHOTOS
Coronado, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, claimed a road win over Liberty in a high school softball game Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.
Coronado, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, shut out No. 5 Liberty 5-0 in a high school softball game Tuesday at Liberty.
Kendall Selitzky pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits with nine strikeouts for Coronado (10-1, 3-0 5A Mountain League). Bailey Goldberg went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Cougars.
Coronado next hosts No. 3 Palo Verde at 3:30 p.m. Monday, and Liberty (8-4, 0-2) hosts No. 2 Shadow Ridge at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
