No. 1 Coronado blanks No. 5 Liberty in softball — PHOTOS

Coronado, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, claimed a road win over Liberty in a high school softball game Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.

Coronado's Bailey Goldberg celebrates during a high school softball game against Liberty on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) throws to first base after outing Liberty's Ciana Cubi, left, during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) gets a hit on Liberty during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Liberty's Vanessa Saenz (10) reaches to catch for an out on Coronado's Kendall Selitzky, who runs to second base, during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado's Kendall Selitzky (9) celebrates after pitching a no-hit inning during a high school softball game against Liberty on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado's Kendall Selitzky (9) throws to Liberty during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Liberty's Logan Sanford (14) prepares to catch a ground ball while Coronado sprints to second base during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Liberty's Logan Sanford (14) winds up to swing on a Coronado pitch during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Liberty's Dani Diaz (12) throws to Coronado during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado's Madison Norcross (18) scores a run while Liberty's Justice Lavin (77) attempts to out her during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Liberty's Justice Lavin (77) takes off after getting a hit on Coronado during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Liberty's Morgyn Vesco (86) takes off after getting a hit on Coronado during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado's Alohi Mundon, right, slides safely into third base while Liberty's Ciana Cubi (3) anticipates the ball during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado's Sarah Lopez, left, and Summer Gilliam celebrate a run during a high school softball game against Liberty on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado's Kendall Selitzky (9) throws to first base to out Liberty's Vanessa Saenz (10) during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado's Kendall Selitzky (9) gets a hit on Liberty during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado's Summer Gilliam (3) catches the ball to out Liberty's Aylani Toy (13) during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado celebrates after a no-hit inning during a high school softball game against Liberty on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado's Kendall Selitzky (9) pitches to Liberty while Liberty's Yazmin Gallarzo (41) prepares for a hit at second base during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado's Bailey Goldberg, right, throws to first base after outing Liberty's Ciana Cubi (3) during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, shut out No. 5 Liberty 5-0 in a high school softball game Tuesday at Liberty.

Kendall Selitzky pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits with nine strikeouts for Coronado (10-1, 3-0 5A Mountain League). Bailey Goldberg went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Cougars.

Coronado next hosts No. 3 Palo Verde at 3:30 p.m. Monday, and Liberty (8-4, 0-2) hosts No. 2 Shadow Ridge at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

