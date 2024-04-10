70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Softball

No. 1 Coronado blanks No. 5 Liberty in softball — PHOTOS

Coronado's Bailey Goldberg, right, throws to first base after outing Liberty's Ciana Cubi (3) d ...
Coronado's Bailey Goldberg, right, throws to first base after outing Liberty's Ciana Cubi (3) during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado's Kendall Selitzky (9) pitches to Liberty while Liberty's Yazmin Gallarzo (41) prepare ...
Coronado's Kendall Selitzky (9) pitches to Liberty while Liberty's Yazmin Gallarzo (41) prepares for a hit at second base during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado celebrates after a no-hit inning during a high school softball game against Liberty on ...
Coronado celebrates after a no-hit inning during a high school softball game against Liberty on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado's Summer Gilliam (3) catches the ball to out Liberty's Aylani Toy (13) during a high s ...
Coronado's Summer Gilliam (3) catches the ball to out Liberty's Aylani Toy (13) during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado's Kendall Selitzky (9) gets a hit on Liberty during a high school softball game on Tue ...
Coronado's Kendall Selitzky (9) gets a hit on Liberty during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado's Kendall Selitzky (9) throws to first base to out Liberty's Vanessa Saenz (10) during ...
Coronado's Kendall Selitzky (9) throws to first base to out Liberty's Vanessa Saenz (10) during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado's Sarah Lopez, left, and Summer Gilliam celebrate a run during a high school softball ...
Coronado's Sarah Lopez, left, and Summer Gilliam celebrate a run during a high school softball game against Liberty on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado's Alohi Mundon, right, slides safely into third base while Liberty's Ciana Cubi (3) an ...
Coronado's Alohi Mundon, right, slides safely into third base while Liberty's Ciana Cubi (3) anticipates the ball during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Morgyn Vesco (86) takes off after getting a hit on Coronado during a high school soft ...
Liberty's Morgyn Vesco (86) takes off after getting a hit on Coronado during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Justice Lavin (77) takes off after getting a hit on Coronado during a high school sof ...
Liberty's Justice Lavin (77) takes off after getting a hit on Coronado during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado's Madison Norcross (18) scores a run while Liberty's Justice Lavin (77) attempts to ou ...
Coronado's Madison Norcross (18) scores a run while Liberty's Justice Lavin (77) attempts to out her during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Dani Diaz (12) throws to Coronado during a high school softball game on Tuesday, Apri ...
Liberty's Dani Diaz (12) throws to Coronado during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Logan Sanford (14) winds up to swing on a Coronado pitch during a high school softbal ...
Liberty's Logan Sanford (14) winds up to swing on a Coronado pitch during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Logan Sanford (14) prepares to catch a ground ball while Coronado sprints to second b ...
Liberty's Logan Sanford (14) prepares to catch a ground ball while Coronado sprints to second base during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado's Kendall Selitzky (9) throws to Liberty during a high school softball game on Tuesday ...
Coronado's Kendall Selitzky (9) throws to Liberty during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado's Kendall Selitzky (9) celebrates after pitching a no-hit inning during a high school ...
Coronado's Kendall Selitzky (9) celebrates after pitching a no-hit inning during a high school softball game against Liberty on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Vanessa Saenz (10) reaches to catch for an out on Coronado's Kendall Selitzky, who ru ...
Liberty's Vanessa Saenz (10) reaches to catch for an out on Coronado's Kendall Selitzky, who runs to second base, during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) gets a hit on Liberty during a high school softball game on Tues ...
Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) gets a hit on Liberty during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) throws to first base after outing Liberty's Ciana Cubi, left, du ...
Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) throws to first base after outing Liberty's Ciana Cubi, left, during a high school softball game on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado's Bailey Goldberg celebrates during a high school softball game against Liberty on Tue ...
Coronado's Bailey Goldberg celebrates during a high school softball game against Liberty on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
More Stories
Legacy’s Madison Castellon (13) prepares to bat during a high school softball game again ...
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Legacy’s Madison Castellon
(Getty Images)
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Coronado’s Paisley Magdaleno celebrates after her team made an out during a high school ...
Nevada Preps rankings: New No. 1 emerges in 5A softball
Legacy’s Madison Castellon (13) prepares to bat during a high school softball game again ...
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2024 - 8:05 pm
 

Coronado, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, shut out No. 5 Liberty 5-0 in a high school softball game Tuesday at Liberty.

Kendall Selitzky pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits with nine strikeouts for Coronado (10-1, 3-0 5A Mountain League). Bailey Goldberg went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Cougars.

Coronado next hosts No. 3 Palo Verde at 3:30 p.m. Monday, and Liberty (8-4, 0-2) hosts No. 2 Shadow Ridge at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Trial lawyers association, group for Uber sexual assault survivors challenges proposal
recommend 2
Hard Rock’s plans for Mirage move forward with ‘Beatles’ closure
recommend 3
After drug scare, CCSD police K-9s back on duty
recommend 4
Tourists spent big money in Las Vegas during F1. Was it more than Super Bowl 58?
recommend 5
Boulder City official leaving role next month
recommend 6
Lawsuit to block Nevada election worker protection law dismissed