No. 1 Green Valley holds off No. 2 Faith Lutheran — PHOTOS

Green Valley, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s softball rankings, held off No. 2 Faith Lutheran on Tuesday in the team’s first meeting since last year’s postseason.

The intensity of the Green Valley and Faith Lutheran softball teams mirrored that of a playoff game.

It was fitting given the teams split their two postseason meetings last year. Faith Lutheran won the Class 5A Southern Region title game, but Green Valley eliminated the Crusaders in the state tournament on its way to the 5A championship.

In the teams’ first meeting since the playoffs, Green Valley — No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s rankings — held off No. 2 Faith Lutheran for a 4-3 home win Tuesday.

“It’s a great feeling,” sophomore catcher Rustie Riley said. “A very big weight was lifted off us because we’ve been looking forward to this game. It’s great to come out on top with the win.”

Riley drove in two runs in the third, as Green Valley (11-3, 5-0 Class 5A Desert League) scored three times in the inning to give itself enough of a cushion to hold on for its 11th straight win.

“Championship teams handle high pressure like that,” Green Valley coach A.J. Coleman said. “They showed what they’re made of today.”

Green Valley senior pitcher Avari Morris earned the win, striking out 10 in seven innings. She allowed five hits and three runs but worked to put away the Crusaders when they cut into the Gators’ lead.

“She’s going to go out and give everything she has,” Coleman said. “She’s a fighter.”

Faith Lutheran (17-5, 3-2) scored in the first on a two-out double from senior third baseman Averi O that scored junior right fielder Ava Walker. Green Valley answered in the bottom of the second when senior shortstop Mikee Morris scored on a passed ball.

The Gators pulled ahead in the third. They loaded the bases after a pair of walks and a single from Avari Morris.

Junior left fielder Brianna Guerrero scored on an error, and two more scored on Riley’s single.

“I was looking for a good pitch, possibly on the outside corner, so I could drive in a run or two,” Riley said. “And get some runs across, be selfless and just wait for a good pitch to be able to do so.”

Faith Lutheran slowly chipped away at Green Valley’s lead. Senior designated player Savannah Moore blasted a home run to right field in the fourth, and freshman second baseman Ava Koenig drove in a run in the fifth on a single.

But Faith Lutheran wouldn’t get another base runner, as Avari Morris put away the Crusaders in the sixth and seventh.

Riley went 2-for-3 for Green Valley, and Moore went 2-for-3 for Faith Lutheran.

“This is going to do a lot for our team,” Riley said. “This really boosts our confidence and pushes us to continue to work so that we can beat them the next time.”

The regular-season rematch will be April 28 at Faith Lutheran.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.