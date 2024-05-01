No. 4 Palo Verde blanks No. 2 Coronado in softball — PHOTOS
Palo Verde earned a home win against Coronado in a high school softball game Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.
Palo Verde, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, shut out No. 2 Coronado 2-0 to claim a home victory in a high school softball game Tuesday.
Bradi Odom allowed one hit and one walk in seven scoreless innings with five strikeouts for Palo Verde (15-6, 5-3 5A Mountain League).
Palo Verde’s win created a three-way tie atop the Mountain League with Shadow Ridge (14-6, 5-3) and Coronado (12-4, 5-3).
Shadow Ridge will earn the league title and No. 1 seed in the Southern Region playoffs on a tiebreaker. Palo Verde will be the No. 2 seed and Coronado will be the No. 3 seed when the playoffs begin Monday.
Palo Verde next hosts 5A Desert League champion Arbor View in a nonleague game at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and Coronado hosts Tech at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
