No. 4 Palo Verde blanks No. 2 Coronado in softball — PHOTOS

Palo Verde earned a home win against Coronado in a high school softball game Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.

Palo Verde infielder Kayleen Enriquez (6) signals one more out against Coronado during the seventh inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde infielders come together on the mound after retiring Coronado batters during the second inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde gloves lay in the dirt after defeating Coronado 2-0 following the seventh inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Palo Verde dugout cheer for their batter against Coronado during the third inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde infielder Taylor Johns (11) makes a grab ahead of Coronado runner Sophie Bendlin (6) with an out at first base during the fourth inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado batter Alohi Mundon (8) attempts to get a rally started against Palo Verde during the seventh inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado pitcher Kendall Selitzky (9) sends another ball to the plate and a Palo Verde batter during the first inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde infielder Haley Kearnes (8) makes a grab ahead of a Coronado runner with an out at first base during the fourth inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde infielder Haley Kearnes (8) makes a grab ahead of a Coronado runner with an out at first base during the second inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado infielder Bailey Goldberg (1) grabs a throw as Palo Verde runner Mya Bartlett (18) attempts to steal second base during the fifth inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde runner Mya Bartlett (18) is shocked by an out call as she attempts to steal second base against Coronado during the fifth inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde outfielder Makayla Enriquez (17) eyes a fly ball by a Coronado batter during the fifth inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado catcher Mary Lou Tsunis (10) is unable to make the tag as Palo Verde runner Alexis Kearnes (7) arrives to home plate first during the fourth inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde pitcher Bradi Odom (13) sends another ball to the plate and a Coronado batter during the first inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado infielder Bailey Goldberg (1) scoops up a ground ball before a throw to first base and a Palo Verde runner during the third inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado catcher Mary Lou Tsunis (10) is unable to grab a short throw as Palo Verde runner Taylor Johns (11) slides past for a score at home plate during the fourth inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, shut out No. 2 Coronado 2-0 to claim a home victory in a high school softball game Tuesday.

Bradi Odom allowed one hit and one walk in seven scoreless innings with five strikeouts for Palo Verde (15-6, 5-3 5A Mountain League).

Palo Verde’s win created a three-way tie atop the Mountain League with Shadow Ridge (14-6, 5-3) and Coronado (12-4, 5-3).

Shadow Ridge will earn the league title and No. 1 seed in the Southern Region playoffs on a tiebreaker. Palo Verde will be the No. 2 seed and Coronado will be the No. 3 seed when the playoffs begin Monday.

Palo Verde next hosts 5A Desert League champion Arbor View in a nonleague game at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and Coronado hosts Tech at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

