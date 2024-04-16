62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Softball

No. 5 Liberty fends off No. 4 Centennial in softball — PHOTOS

Liberty High School’s Jaydah Chun (50) is cheered by her teammates after making a home r ...
Liberty High School’s Jaydah Chun (50) is cheered by her teammates after making a home run against Centennial High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Centennial High School’s Ashley Madonia (3) steals second base against Liberty High Scho ...
Centennial High School’s Ashley Madonia (3) steals second base against Liberty High School’s Jaydah Chun (50) in a game at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Liberty High School softball players get ready to play in a game against Centennial High School ...
Liberty High School softball players get ready to play in a game against Centennial High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Centennial High School’s Campbell Cole (12) bats against Liberty High School in a game a ...
Centennial High School’s Campbell Cole (12) bats against Liberty High School in a game at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Centennial High School’s Juliana Bosco (2) fields a catch in a game against Liberty High ...
Centennial High School’s Juliana Bosco (2) fields a catch in a game against Liberty High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Centennial High School’s Campbell Cole (12) runs through third base in a game against Li ...
Centennial High School’s Campbell Cole (12) runs through third base in a game against Liberty High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Centennial High School’s Campbell Cole (12) is hugged by her teammates Ashley Madonia (3 ...
Centennial High School’s Campbell Cole (12) is hugged by her teammates Ashley Madonia (3) and Sloane Merrell (8) after making a home run in a game against Liberty High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Centennial High School’s Lily Fournier (4) pitches against Liberty High School at the Ma ...
Centennial High School’s Lily Fournier (4) pitches against Liberty High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Liberty High School’s Logan Sanford (14) fields a catch in a game against Centennial Hig ...
Liberty High School’s Logan Sanford (14) fields a catch in a game against Centennial High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Centennial High School’s Campbell Cole (12) bats against Liberty High School at the Maje ...
Centennial High School’s Campbell Cole (12) bats against Liberty High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Centennial High School’s Campbell Cole (12) advances to first base against Liberty High ...
Centennial High School’s Campbell Cole (12) advances to first base against Liberty High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Centennial High School’s Juliana Bosco (2) fields a catch in a game against Liberty High ...
Centennial High School’s Juliana Bosco (2) fields a catch in a game against Liberty High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Liberty High School’s Charlotte Crittenden (1) pitches the ball in a game against Centen ...
Liberty High School’s Charlotte Crittenden (1) pitches the ball in a game against Centennial High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Liberty High School’s Jaydah Chun (50) bats against Centennial High School at the Majest ...
Liberty High School’s Jaydah Chun (50) bats against Centennial High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Liberty High School’s Ciana Cubi (3) passes the ball to her teammate Yazmin Gallarzo (41 ...
Liberty High School’s Ciana Cubi (3) passes the ball to her teammate Yazmin Gallarzo (41) while practicing between innings in a game against Centennial High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The Centennial High School softball team huddles between innings in a game against Liberty High ...
The Centennial High School softball team huddles between innings in a game against Liberty High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
More Stories
Liberty High School’s Jaydah Chun (50) bats against Centennial High School at the Majest ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Basic players celebrate more runs against Spring Valley during the sixth inning of their NIAA b ...
Nevada Preps rankings: New No. 1 in 5A baseball amid turmoil
Faith Lutheran infielder Rouselle Shepard (7) runs to home base during a baseball game between ...
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Green Valley outside hitter Brock Barney hits the ball over the net during a volleyball match b ...
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2024 - 10:40 pm
 

Liberty, No. 5 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, held on for a 3-2 road win over No. 4 Centennial in a high school softball game at Majestic Park Monday.

Liberty (9-5, 1-3 5A Mountain League) next hosts No. 3 Palo Verde at 3:30 p.m. Friday, and Centennial (15-9-1, 0-4) hosts No. 1 Coronado at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
No. 1 Coronado blanks No. 5 Liberty in softball — PHOTOS
recommend 2
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Coronado’s Kendall Selitzky
recommend 3
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Legacy’s Madison Castellon
recommend 4
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Josslin Law
recommend 5
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Palo Verde’s Taylor Johns
recommend 6
Legacy routs Clark in softball — PHOTOS