No. 5 Liberty fends off No. 4 Centennial in softball — PHOTOS

Liberty defeated Centennial in a high school softball game Monday. Here are photos from the game.

The Centennial High School softball team huddles between innings in a game against Liberty High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Liberty High School’s Ciana Cubi (3) passes the ball to her teammate Yazmin Gallarzo (41) while practicing between innings in a game against Centennial High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Liberty High School’s Jaydah Chun (50) bats against Centennial High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Liberty High School’s Charlotte Crittenden (1) pitches the ball in a game against Centennial High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Centennial High School’s Juliana Bosco (2) fields a catch in a game against Liberty High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Centennial High School’s Campbell Cole (12) advances to first base against Liberty High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Centennial High School’s Campbell Cole (12) bats against Liberty High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Liberty High School’s Logan Sanford (14) fields a catch in a game against Centennial High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Centennial High School’s Lily Fournier (4) pitches against Liberty High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Centennial High School’s Campbell Cole (12) is hugged by her teammates Ashley Madonia (3) and Sloane Merrell (8) after making a home run in a game against Liberty High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Centennial High School’s Campbell Cole (12) runs through third base in a game against Liberty High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Centennial High School’s Juliana Bosco (2) fields a catch in a game against Liberty High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Centennial High School’s Campbell Cole (12) bats against Liberty High School in a game at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Liberty High School softball players get ready to play in a game against Centennial High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Centennial High School’s Ashley Madonia (3) steals second base against Liberty High School’s Jaydah Chun (50) in a game at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Liberty High School’s Jaydah Chun (50) is cheered by her teammates after making a home run against Centennial High School at the Majestic Park softball fields in Las Vegas, Monday, April 15, 2024. Liberty won 3-2. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Liberty, No. 5 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, held on for a 3-2 road win over No. 4 Centennial in a high school softball game at Majestic Park Monday.

Liberty (9-5, 1-3 5A Mountain League) next hosts No. 3 Palo Verde at 3:30 p.m. Friday, and Centennial (15-9-1, 0-4) hosts No. 1 Coronado at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

