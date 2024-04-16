No. 5 Liberty fends off No. 4 Centennial in softball — PHOTOS
Liberty defeated Centennial in a high school softball game Monday. Here are photos from the game.
Liberty, No. 5 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, held on for a 3-2 road win over No. 4 Centennial in a high school softball game at Majestic Park Monday.
Liberty (9-5, 1-3 5A Mountain League) next hosts No. 3 Palo Verde at 3:30 p.m. Friday, and Centennial (15-9-1, 0-4) hosts No. 1 Coronado at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.