Palo Verde, Centennial lose 5A state softball openers — PHOTOS

Palo Verde and Centennial will meet in an elimination game Friday at the Class 5A state softball tournament in Reno after losing their openers Thursday.

Palo Verde High's second baseman Taylor Johns, right, slides safe to second as Douglas High's Zora Simpson prepares to catch a throw after Johns hit a double during Class 5A softball state tournament opening round game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Reno. Douglas won 8-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Douglas High's Bre Williams (32) congratulated by assistant coach Joey McNinch after hitting a solo homer against Palo Verde High during Class 5A softball state tournament opening round game against Douglas High at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Reno. Douglas won 8-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Fans watch Class 5A softball state tournament opening round game between Palo Verde High and Douglas High at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Reno. Douglas won 8-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Palo Verde High's second basman Taylor Johns, left, and first baseman Cameron Lauretta discuss during Class 5A softball state tournament opening round game against Douglas High at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Reno. Douglas won 8-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Palo Verde High's Belle Will runs the base after hitting a triple against Douglas High during Class 5A softball state tournament opening round game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Reno. Douglas won 8-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Palo Verde High's second baseman Taylor Johns, left, reacts after hitting a double against Douglas High during Class 5A softball state tournament opening round game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Reno. Douglas won 8-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Douglas High's Haley Wilkinson reacts as she runs the base after hitting a solo homer against Palo Verde High during Class 5A softball state tournament opening round game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Reno. Douglas won 8-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Palo Verde High's Elayna Quigley (8) scores as Douglas High's Talia Tretton (19) looks on during Class 5A softball state tournament opening round game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Reno. Douglas won 8-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Douglas High's Haley Wilkinson (9) unable to tag Palo Verde High's Makayla Enriquez (17) at second during Class 5A softball state tournament opening round game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Reno. Douglas won 8-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Palo Verde High's second baseman Taylor Johns, right, steals second as Douglas High's Zora Simpson looks on during Class 5A softball state tournament opening round game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Reno. Douglas won 8-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Douglas High's Dakota Till swings and miss a pitch during Class 5A softball state tournament opening round game against Palo Verde High at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Reno. Douglas won 8-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Douglas High's Dakota Till forced out by Palo Verde High's first baseman Cameron Lauretta during Class 5A softball state tournament opening round game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Reno. Douglas won 8-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Palo Verde High's Belle Will delivers against Douglas High during Class 5A softball state tournament opening round game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Reno. Douglas won 8-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Douglas High's Talia Tretton (19) greeted at home by her teammates after hitting a solo homer against Palo Verde High during Class 5A softball state tournament opening round game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Reno. Douglas won 8-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Palo Verde High's second baseman Taylor Johns connects during Class 5A softball state tournament opening round game against Douglas High at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Reno. Douglas won 8-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Palo Verde High's Makayla Enriquez (17) forced out by Douglas High's Bre Williams (32) during Class 5A softball state tournament opening round game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Reno. Douglas won 8-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Palo Verde High's Cameron Lauretta delivers during Class 5A softball state tournament opening round game against Douglas High at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Reno. Douglas won 8-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Douglas High players celebrate their 8-3 win against Palo Verde High during Class 5A softball state tournament opening round game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Reno. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Palo Verde High's Makayla Enriquez bunts during Class 5A softball state tournament opening round game against Douglas High at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Reno. Douglas won 8-3. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

RENO — Palo Verde’s softball team got a firsthand look at why Douglas’ Talia Tretton is regarded as one of the state’s top pitchers in the opening round of the Class 5A state softball tournament.

Tretton kept the Panthers’ bats quiet most of the game Thursday with nine strikeouts in a complete-game effort and went 4-for-4 at the plate as the Northern champion Tigers rolled to an 8-3 victory at UNR’s Hixson Park.

Palo Verde (18-11) will play Centennial (24-11) — which lost to Reed 6-3 in the other opening-round game — in an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will play another elimination game at 5 p.m.

“It’s definitely a tough one,” Palo Verde coach Kelly Glass said. “Douglas came out swinging, and it took us a little bit to get warmed up. They’re a good team, and we’re hopefully going to face them again.”

Douglas (31-4) and Reed (25-11-2) will play at 2:45 p.m. Friday for a berth in Saturday’s title game. The loser will then play the Palo Verde-Centennial winner to determine the other spot in the title game.

Palo Verde fell behind early. Douglas’ Haley Wilkinson hit a lead-off triple and was awarded home after Panthers pitcher Cameron Lauretta stepped out of the circle without asking for time. Tretton crushed a home run to left field two batters later, and Douglas led 2-0 after the first.

The Tigers never looked back. Douglas scored three more runs in the second and scored again in the fourth and fifth to build a 7-0 lead. Tretton, an Iowa softball commit, had two RBIs.

“We were overthinking things,” Glass said. “We’ve always enjoyed this game, and we play better when we’re having focused fun. We need to get back to that.”

Palo Verde broke through in the sixth, scoring a pair of runs on a Douglas error. Glass said the Panthers found success late by being aggressive, and she said that will be key in keeping their state title hopes alive.

“We started putting the ball in play more,” Glass said. “We started putting the barrel on the ball and made things happen, and you can’t do that when you’re striking out.”

Makayla Enriquez led the Panthers, going 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Reed broke its game against Centennial open with a four-run fourth inning, highlighted by a three-run homer from Krystyn Noble. The home plate umpire originally ruled the home run foul, but after a discussion with the other umpires, they ruled Noble’s ball fair.

The Raiders added two more runs in the fifth. The Bulldogs responded with a two-run homer from Keana Bell, but couldn’t find enough offense, on just six hits, to overcome the six-run deficit.

“We made some errors in the game and just did too little too late,” Centennial coach Michael Livreri said.

Amanda Campos-Colon went 2-for-3 and Ashley Madonia drove in a run in the seventh for the Bulldogs. Starting pitcher Teagan Clemmons struck out eight in a seven-inning effort, and only two of Reed’s six runs were counted as earned runs.

Palo Verde defeated Centennial 7-4 in a tournament on March 20. Centennial beat Palo Verde twice in the Southern Region playoffs, and the Bulldogs’ 11-7 win on May 12 clinched the region title.

“May the best team win,” Livreri said.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.