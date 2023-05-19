Palo Verde drops 5A softball state tournament opener to Douglas

Palo Verde lost its opening game in the Class 5A softball state tournament to Northern champion Douglas on Thursday in Reno. Centennial plays later Thursday.

RENO — Northern champion Douglas rolled to an 8-3 win over Palo Verde in the opening round of the Class 5A softball state tournament Thursday at UNR’s Hixson Park.

Pitcher Talia Tretton earned the win in the circle for Douglas (31-4) in a complete-game effort with nine strikeouts and went 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and a home run.

Palo Verde (18-11) trailed 7-0 after five innings. The Panthers will play Thursday’s Centennial-Reed loser in an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Centennial and Reed play at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Douglas advances to a winner’s bracket game at 2:45 p.m. Friday against the Centennial-Reed winner. The winner of that game will advance to Saturday’s state title game.

