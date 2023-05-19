93°F
Softball

Palo Verde drops 5A softball state tournament opener to Douglas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2023 - 5:00 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2023 - 6:24 pm
Palo Verde cheers during the first inning of a softball game against Centennial in the Class 5A ...
Palo Verde cheers during the first inning of a softball game against Centennial in the Class 5A Southern Region softball tournament at Centennial High School, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

RENO — Northern champion Douglas rolled to an 8-3 win over Palo Verde in the opening round of the Class 5A softball state tournament Thursday at UNR’s Hixson Park.

Pitcher Talia Tretton earned the win in the circle for Douglas (31-4) in a complete-game effort with nine strikeouts and went 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and a home run.

Palo Verde (18-11) trailed 7-0 after five innings. The Panthers will play Thursday’s Centennial-Reed loser in an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Centennial and Reed play at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Douglas advances to a winner’s bracket game at 2:45 p.m. Friday against the Centennial-Reed winner. The winner of that game will advance to Saturday’s state title game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

