Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Josslin Law

Shadow Ridge pitcher Josslin Law (4), center, and catcher Jacobi Gledill (13), right, get high-fives from their teammates after the top of the fourth inning of a softball game against Liberty at Shadow Ridge High School, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Shadow Ridge junior pitcher Josslin Law said the team’s work in practice is paying off.

The Mustangs are off to a 2-0 start in 5A Mountain League play, and Law’s efforts on the mound have contributed a great deal to their early success.

Law pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits and striking out 16 in the Mustangs’ 7-0 win over Liberty in their league opener last Wednesday. For her efforts, she was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

“It was just our mindset,” Law said. “We wanted to go out there and make a good impression. We wanted to win and get started on a good note.”

Against Liberty, Law said her rise ball was a key to her success. She added a triple and RBI at the plate.

“It shows a lot of success in what we’ve been doing off the field,” Law said. “It really helps us know that the work that we’re putting in is doing what it’s supposed to be and that we need to keep doing it.”

Law pitched four shutout innings in Shadow Ridge’s 16-0 win over Sierra Vista Saturday. The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule. Despite a morning start time, Law said the team’s energy helped them to a dominant win.

“Our energy levels were really high,” Law said. “We were really feeling it, even early in the morning, the first morning game that we had. That good energy helps put us on top.”

Law said the biggest improvement in her game is having a good mindset on the mound and learning to move on from things. She said that change and the team’s close connection can help the Mustangs reach their goal of competing for a state title.

“A lot of it has to do with keeping up with what we’re doing. We need to stay connected. We can’t let anything tear us down,” Law said.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.