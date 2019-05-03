109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Softball

Roundup: Ariana Simmons, Valley outlast Del Sol

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2019 - 9:03 pm
 
Updated May 2, 2019 - 9:11 pm

Ariana Simmons was 5-for-6 with a triple and four RBIs Thursday to help Valley’s softball team to a 25-15, six-inning win at Del Sol.

Heather Robinson was 3-for-5 with a home run, a triple and six RBIs for Valley, which trailed 11-10 entering the sixth.

Selena Erickson was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Del Sol.

Centennial 11, Palo Verde 0 — At Palo Verde, Deanna Barrera tossed a five-inning two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs as the Bulldogs blanked the Panthers.

Abby Hanley went 4-for-4 with an RBI, and Samantha Lawrence was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Centennial. Maddie Kallfelz was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Arbor View 15, Bonanza 0 — At Arbor View, Roxanne Ines and Makalya Kolojay each went 3-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the Aggies in a three-inning rout of the Bengals.

Trinity Brandon was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Taylor Day was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Arbor View.

Kolojay spun a no-hitter with two walks and two strikeouts.

Rancho 15, Desert Pines 0 — At Rancho, Liliana Gutierrez went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs to help the Rams rout the Jaguars in three innings.

Kylee Rapozo was 2-for-3, and winning pitcher Alyssa Ortiz was 1-for-1 with an RBI for Rancho.

Ortiz tossed a one-hitter and struck out four.

Las Vegas 18, Canyon Springs 0 — At Las Vegas, Angelina Visitacion went 2-for-2 with a double and five RBIs, and allowed one hit and fanned six as the Wildcats blanked the Pioneers in three innings.

Kaitlyn Horstdaniel went 2-2 with a double and four RBIs for the Wildcats.

Faith Lutheran 16, Eldorado 1 — At Faith Lutheran, Maggie Whipple and Hannah Propst each went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Crusaders to a three-inning win over the Sundevils.

Kalsey Kekahuna-Lopes was 2-for-3 with a solo home run, and Ellie Fried, Grace Hornsby and Kelsey Howryla all went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Faith Lutheran.

Adriana Romero was 2-for-2 for Eldorado.

Chaparral 13, Clark 7 — At Clark, Brizeida Mora-Herrera went 3-for-4 with three runs to lead the Cowboys by the Chargers.

Fernanda Rivas was 2-for-4 with four RBis, and Destiny Valencia was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Chaparral.

Jagayra Gomes was 4-for-4 with two RBIs for Clark.

Pahrump Valley 16, Western 0 — At Pahrump, Allyson Riley and Kaden Cable each hit a two-run homer as the Trojans routed the Warriors in three innings.

Riley also had a RBI triple, and struck out four in two innings to pick up the win.

Skyler Lauver went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs, and McKayla Bartley went 2-2 with a double, triple and a RBI for Pahrump.

Mojave 20, Democracy Prep 3 — At Doolittle Park, Ysabella Morales was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and the Rattlers used a 16-run third inning to down the Blue Knights in three innings.

TaNyia Zeno tossed a one-hitter and went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Mojave. Evette Galindo was 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Rattlers.

Lincoln County 11-18, The Meadows 0-2 — At The Meadows, Macie Howard went 2-for-4 with a double in the opener and 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in the nightcap as the Lynx swept the Mustangs.

Laura Pearson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the opener and 2-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs in the second game for Lincoln County.

The Meadows’ Hallie Monkarsh was 2-for-2 in the second game.

Legacy 12, Cheyenne 0 — At Cheyenne, the Longhorns scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back on their way to a six-inning win over the Desert Shields.

Kaleah Alapati was 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for Legacy. Destinee Jefferson tossed a five-hitter for the Longhorns.

Autumn Shulsky had two hits for Cheyenne.

Shadow Ridge 16, Cimarron-Memorial 6 — At Cimarron, the Mustangs downed the Spartans in six innings.

Lake Mead 14-17, Calvary Chapel 4-7 — At Lake Mead, the Eagles swept the Lions.

Spring Valley 7, SLAM Academy 0 — At Spring Valley, the Grizzlies won by forfeit.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Coronado’s Ashley Ward (7) pitches against Shadow Ridge in the Southern Nevada champio ...
Cougars’ Ashley Ward earns Gatorade honor
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The senior is the second consecutive Coronado player to earn the Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year award, joining former teammate Tatum Spangler.

All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Shadow Ridge softball players hoist the Class 4A state championship trophy after winning the ...
Class 4A: Shadow Ridge wins first state championship
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Jasmine Martin retired 12 of 16 batters and led a 15-hit attack to help the Mustangs to a 13-3, five-inning victory over Coronado on Saturday in the Class 4A title game.

Thinkstock
Small schools: White Pine outlasts Lincoln County
By Brennan Karle / RJ

White Pine scored 13 runs in the final four innings to roll to a 15-10 win over the Lynx in the opening round of the Class 2A state tournament at The Meadows.