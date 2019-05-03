Roundup: Ariana Simmons, Valley outlast Del Sol

Ariana Simmons was 5-for-6 with a triple and four RBIs Thursday to help Valley’s softball team to a 25-15, six-inning win at Del Sol.

Heather Robinson was 3-for-5 with a home run, a triple and six RBIs for Valley, which trailed 11-10 entering the sixth.

Selena Erickson was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Del Sol.

Centennial 11, Palo Verde 0 — At Palo Verde, Deanna Barrera tossed a five-inning two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs as the Bulldogs blanked the Panthers.

Abby Hanley went 4-for-4 with an RBI, and Samantha Lawrence was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Centennial. Maddie Kallfelz was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Arbor View 15, Bonanza 0 — At Arbor View, Roxanne Ines and Makalya Kolojay each went 3-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the Aggies in a three-inning rout of the Bengals.

Trinity Brandon was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Taylor Day was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Arbor View.

Kolojay spun a no-hitter with two walks and two strikeouts.

Rancho 15, Desert Pines 0 — At Rancho, Liliana Gutierrez went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs to help the Rams rout the Jaguars in three innings.

Kylee Rapozo was 2-for-3, and winning pitcher Alyssa Ortiz was 1-for-1 with an RBI for Rancho.

Ortiz tossed a one-hitter and struck out four.

Las Vegas 18, Canyon Springs 0 — At Las Vegas, Angelina Visitacion went 2-for-2 with a double and five RBIs, and allowed one hit and fanned six as the Wildcats blanked the Pioneers in three innings.

Kaitlyn Horstdaniel went 2-2 with a double and four RBIs for the Wildcats.

Faith Lutheran 16, Eldorado 1 — At Faith Lutheran, Maggie Whipple and Hannah Propst each went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Crusaders to a three-inning win over the Sundevils.

Kalsey Kekahuna-Lopes was 2-for-3 with a solo home run, and Ellie Fried, Grace Hornsby and Kelsey Howryla all went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Faith Lutheran.

Adriana Romero was 2-for-2 for Eldorado.

Chaparral 13, Clark 7 — At Clark, Brizeida Mora-Herrera went 3-for-4 with three runs to lead the Cowboys by the Chargers.

Fernanda Rivas was 2-for-4 with four RBis, and Destiny Valencia was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Chaparral.

Jagayra Gomes was 4-for-4 with two RBIs for Clark.

Pahrump Valley 16, Western 0 — At Pahrump, Allyson Riley and Kaden Cable each hit a two-run homer as the Trojans routed the Warriors in three innings.

Riley also had a RBI triple, and struck out four in two innings to pick up the win.

Skyler Lauver went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs, and McKayla Bartley went 2-2 with a double, triple and a RBI for Pahrump.

Mojave 20, Democracy Prep 3 — At Doolittle Park, Ysabella Morales was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and the Rattlers used a 16-run third inning to down the Blue Knights in three innings.

TaNyia Zeno tossed a one-hitter and went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Mojave. Evette Galindo was 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Rattlers.

Lincoln County 11-18, The Meadows 0-2 — At The Meadows, Macie Howard went 2-for-4 with a double in the opener and 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in the nightcap as the Lynx swept the Mustangs.

Laura Pearson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the opener and 2-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs in the second game for Lincoln County.

The Meadows’ Hallie Monkarsh was 2-for-2 in the second game.

Legacy 12, Cheyenne 0 — At Cheyenne, the Longhorns scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back on their way to a six-inning win over the Desert Shields.

Kaleah Alapati was 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for Legacy. Destinee Jefferson tossed a five-hitter for the Longhorns.

Autumn Shulsky had two hits for Cheyenne.

Shadow Ridge 16, Cimarron-Memorial 6 — At Cimarron, the Mustangs downed the Spartans in six innings.

Lake Mead 14-17, Calvary Chapel 4-7 — At Lake Mead, the Eagles swept the Lions.

Spring Valley 7, SLAM Academy 0 — At Spring Valley, the Grizzlies won by forfeit.