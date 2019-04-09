Roundup: Bonanza downs Boulder City

Winning pitcher Brooke Detommaso was 1-for-4 with four RBIs to help Bonanza’s softball team to a 9-6 win at Boulder City on Monday.

Sara Riley went 2-for-4, and Carla LaRosa was 2-for-5 with a double for the Bengals.

Ryann Reese went 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Marleena Mills went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Eagles.

Silverado 9, Las Vegas 4 — At Silverado, Alezandria Guariglia was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Skyhawks by the Wildcats.

Jessica Boothe was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Megan Johnson was 2-for-3 for Silverado.

Elizabeth Lockley was 3-for-4, and Angelina Visitacion was 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for Las Vegas. Kaitlyn Horstdaniel was 1-for-3 with a solo home run for the Wildcats.

Palo Verde 12, Faith Lutheran 2 — At Faith Lutheran, Alyssa Maillaro was 2-for-4 with a double, three runs and four RBIs to help the Panthers down the Crusaders in five innings.

Jadyn Navarro was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Palo Verde.

Kalsey Kekahuna-Lopes was 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI for Faith Lutheran.

Centennial 13, Bishop Gorman 0 — At Gorman, Amanda Sink tossed a two-hitter, striking out 13 and walking two as the Bulldogs downed the Gaels.

Ashlynn Heck was 4-for-5 with three doubles and three RBIs, and Kaylee Pierce was 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs for Centennial.

Abby Hanley and Deanna Barrera each had two hits, including a double, for the Bulldogs.

Durango 11, Eldorado 1 — At Durango, Julianna Kaupoe was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs as the Trailblazers topped the Sundevils in five innings.

Kaitlyn Fazendin was 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Durango.

Veronica Velasquez was 1-for-3 with an RBI for Eldorado.

Shadow Ridge 10, Sierra Vista 0 — At Shadow Ridge, Jasmine Martin tossed a five-inning three-hitter with seven strikeouts and went 2-for-4 with two RBIs as the Mustangs blanked the Mountain Lions.

Shea Clements and Hailey Morrow each went 2-for-3 with a home run, and Tori Nichols was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Shadow Ridge, which scored eight runs in the fifth inning to end the game.

Hola Rose Nakayma was 2-for-2 for Sierra Vista.

Basic 12, Cimarron-Memorial 2 — At Basic, Angela Santillanes was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help the Wolves down the Spartans in six innings.

Sanoe Helenihi was 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI, and Jordyn Ebert went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Basic. Mikayla Berg was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Wolves.

Jordyn Ramos was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Cimarron.

Desert Oasis 15, Pahrump Valley 2 — At Desert Oasis, Meaghan McInerney was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs as the Diamondbacks downed the Trojans in five innings.

Ruby Martinez and Alexus Marquez each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Cynthia Alvillar was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Desert Oasis.

Allyson Rily was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Pahrump.

Liberty 16, Clark 0 — At Clark, Fia Tofi went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs as the Patriots downed the Chargers in five innings.

Maddison Hamilton was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Kiana Young was 2-for-2 with a double for Liberty, which had nine extra-base hits, including eight doubles.

Heather Scott tossed a one-hitter and struck out four for Liberty.

Moapa Valley 15, Sunrise Mountain 2 — At Sunrise Mountain, Madilyn Fairchild spun a four-hitter as the Pirates downed the Miners in five innings.Sierra Bunker and Emilie Barraza each hit a double for Moapa Valley.

Christabelle Garner tripled and had an RBI for Sunrise Mountain.

Green Valley 18, Legacy 3 — At Legacy, Olivia McClain was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and four runs scored to lift the Gators over the Longhorns in four innings.

Savannah Vincent and Angelina Ortega each went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored for Green Valley.

Alicia Ortega was 1-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Gators.

Chaparral 20, SLAM Academy 5 — At Chaparral, Losa Laolagi was 1-for-1 with a grand slam and four RBIs as the Cowboys defeated the Bulls.

Paloma Nava was 1-for-1 with a double for Chaparral.

Cheyenne Wacker was 2-for-2 for SLAM.

Virgin Valley 17, Indian Springs 1 — At Indian Springs, Ally Wright was 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs as the Bulldogs blitzed the Thunderbirds in three innings.

Kaysha Heath was 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for Virgin Valley.

Kamryn Perry was 1-for-1 and scored a run for Indian Springs.