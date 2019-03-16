Roundup: Desert Pines outslugs Del Sol

Alejandra Olan went 5-for-5 on Friday to help Desert Pines’ softball team hold on for an 18-16 win at Del Sol.

Diana Guevara doubled for the Jaguars, who carried an 18-10 lead into the bottom of the seventh.

Selena Erickson was 3-for-3 for Del Sol.

Rancho 11, Durango 3 — At Durango, Liliana Gutierrez and Mia Elicero each hit a three-run homer to lead the Rams past the Trailblazers.

Liberty 15, SLAM Academy 0 — At Liberty, Rylee McClord went 3-for-5 with a triple and five RBIs as the Patriots routed the Bulls in four innings.

Debra Tofi went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs for the Patriots. Jayden Worthy allowed one hit and struck out two to pick up the win.

Taylor Fundaro had a double for the Bulls.

Sunrise Mountain 21, Mountain View 3 — At Mountain View, Remy Solis was 1-for-1 with a double and two RBIs as the Miners routed the Saints in two innings in the Spring Slam.

Sunrise Mountain’s first 19 hitters reached base safely.

Milagro Ruiz was 1-for-1 with an RBI for Mountain View.

Lake Mead 13, Indian Springs 3 — At Mountain View, Lauryn Freund tossed a four-inning three-hitter to lead the Eagles by the Thunderbirds.

Rebekah Fuller was 2-for-3 for Lake Mead, which took advantage of 14 walks.

Kaitlyn Farrar was 2-for-2 with a double for Indian Springs.

Pahranagat Valley 14, Beaver Dam 0 — At Alamo, Mariah Zander threw a four-inning no-hitter and struck out eight as the Panthers blanked the Diamondbacks in the Pahranagat Valley Invitational.

Morgan Harris was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, and Rebecca Taylor was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Pahranagat Valley.

Pahranagat Valley 18, Eureka 3 — At Alamo, Jessica Brede was 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple and five RBIs as the Panthers routed the Vandals in three innings in the Pahranagat Valley Invitational.

Harris was 2-for-2 with a triple and four RBIs, and Taylor Higbee went 1-for-1 with a double and three RBIs for Pahranagat Valley.

Torrance National Tournament

Basic 9, Capistrano Valley (Calif.) 5 — At Torrance, California, Shelby Basso was 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to lead the Wolves by the Cougars in the Torrance National Tournament.

Madison Berg was 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs, and Mikayla Berg and Sanoe Helenihi each homered for Basic.

Basic 8, Santa Monica (Calif.) 0 — At Torrance, California, Basso went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs as the Wolves beat the Vikings in five innings.

Basso also went the distance and allowed one earned run on two hits to get the win. She struck out eight with four walks.

Madison Berg, Angela Santillanes and Helenihi each added a double for Basic.

Centennial 4, St. Joseph (Calif.) 2 — At Torrance, California, Amanda Sink and Abby Hanley combined on a six-hitter as the Bulldogs downed the Jesters.

Sink struck out 12 in six innings.

Hanley was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Samantha Lawrence went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Centennial.

Palos Verdes (Calif.) 4, Centennial 2 — At Torrance, California, Brooke Steibel homered twice to lead the Sea Kings by the Bulldogs.

Deanna Barrera belted a two-run home run for Centennial.

Coronado 4, Upland (Calif.) 3 — At Torrance, California, Kaila Angel’s solo home run in the third inning helped the Cougars to a victory over the Scots.

Winning pitcher Ashley Ward went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and teammate Aleah Baldonado was 2-for-3.

Paige Howley hit a three-run home run for Upland.

Bryan (Texas) 1, Foothill 0 — At Torrance, California, Jessica Adams spun a one-hit shutout and struck out nine as the Vikings edged the Falcons.

Leah Becker threw a five-hitter for Foothill.

Mira Costa (Calif.) 6, Foothill 5 — At Torrance, California, Alani Gasca scored on Ella Lee’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to give the Mustangs the win over the Falcons.

Foothill had rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game. Morgan Matsumoto’s RBI single capped the sixth-inning rally.

Matsumoto went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Makenzie Andrews was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI for the Falcons.

Kick Off the Season Tournament

Arbor View 15, Damonte Ranch 7 — At Doc Romeo Park, Trinity Brandon was 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs to lead the Aggies to a four-inning win over the Mustangs in the Kick Off the Season Tournament.

Kylie Sharapan added three RBIs for Arbor View.

Arbor View 9, Taylorsville (Utah) 2 — At Doc Romeo Park, Makena Strong went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, and the Aggies used a five-run first inning to top the Warriors.

Annie Finch tossed a seven-hitter for Arbor View.

Oaks Christian (Calif.) 15, Desert Oasis 4 — At Bishop Gorman, Maya Brady hit two of her team’s five home runs as the Lions routed the Diamondbacks in five innings.

Brady, who has committed toUCLA, is the niece of New England Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady.

Meaghan McInerney was 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs for Desert Oasis.

Aliso Niguel (Calif.) 8, Desert Oasis 0 — At Gorman, Carly Brown spun a five-inning four-hitter to lead the Wolverines by the Diamondbacks.

Danielle Mandichak had two triples and three RBIs for Aliso Niguel.

McInerney went 2-for-3 for Desert Oasis.

Taylorsville (Utah) 15, Faith Lutheran 5 — At Doc Romeo Park, Mailee Maka went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs to help the Warriors to a four-inning win over the Crusaders.

Ellie Fried was 3-for-3 with a run, and Maggie Whipple was 2-for-2 with a triple, a double and three RBIs for Faith Lutheran.

Damonte Ranch 11, Faith Lutheran 0 — At Gorman, Shannon Keeney tossed a four-inning one-hitter to lift the Mustangs by the Crusaders.

Aliso Niguel (Calif.) 13, Bishop Gorman 3 — At Gorman, Emma Estep went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and five RBIs as the Wolverines defeated the Gaels in four innings.

Hayley Coreas and Olivia Bailey each doubled for Gorman.

St. Anthony (Calif.) 8, Bishop Gorman 4 — At Gorman, Thessa Malau’ulu was 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to power the Saints by the Gaels.

Zaida Puni and Rose Cano each went 2-for-3 with a double for St. Anthony.

Coreas was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, and Mia Weckel and Bailey each had two hits for Gorman.

St. Anthony (Calif.) 6, Bishop Gorman 5 — At Gorman, Puni and Malau’ulu each went 2-for-3 as the Saints downed Gorman for the second time Friday.

Coreas, Katelyn Hunter and Sydney Schafer each had two hits for Gorman.

March Warm-Up

Boulder City 10, South Summit (Utah) 9 — At St. George, Utah, Marleena Mills went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to help the Eagles edge the Wildcats in the March Warm-Up.

Abby Giunta was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Boulder City, which led 10-3 after four innings.

Stansbury (Utah) 18, Boulder City 11 — At St. George, Utah, Maame Johnson went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Stallions outlast the Eagles.

Paeton Carver and Lily Hood each went 2-for-2 with three RBIs for Boulder City.

Uintah (Utah) 13, Boulder City 1 — At St. George, Utah, Baylee Smuin was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs to help the Utes beat the Eagles in five innings.

Ryann Reese was 2-for-3 for Boulder City.

Moapa Valley 16, Duchesne (Utah) 6 — At St. George, Utah, Emilie Barraza was 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and four RBIs to help the Pirates top the Eagles in six innings.

Lainey Cornwall was 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs, and Kaitlyn Anderson was 3-for-5 with four RBIs for Moapa Valley.

Pine View (Utah) 9, Moapa Valley 1 — At St. George, Utah, Sage Stoker spun a four-hitter and struck out eight to guide the Panthers by the Pirates.

Anderson was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Moapa Valley.

Moapa Valley 18, Summit Academy (Utah) 1 — At St. George, Utah, Anderson was 3-for-3 with four runs and three RBIs as the Pirates blitzed the Bears.

Barraza was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Sierra Bunker went 2-for-2 with an RBI for Moapa Valley.

Pahrump Valley 16, Bonneville (Idaho) 6 — At St. George, Utah, Kareena Nelson went 4-for-4 with a double as the Trojans slugged their way past the Bees.

Jacquellen Stobbe hit a two-run home run, and Deeanna Egan and Allyson Rily each hit two doubles for Pahrump.

Pahrump Valley 12, Green Canyon (Utah) 0 — At St. George, Utah, Skyler Lauver went 3-for-4 with a double as the Trojans rolled past the Wolves in five innings.

Rily tossed a one-hitter for Pahrump. Nelson and Egan each hit a double and had two RBIs for the Trojans.

Davis (Utah) 13, Pahrump Valley 2 — At St. George, Utah, the Darts rolled past the Trojans in six innings.

Lauver hit a two-run home run, and teammate Terrena Martin went 2-for-3 for Pahrump.