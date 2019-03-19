Roundup: Miners roll to win over Western
Yazmin Sevilla went 3-for-5 with a triple, four runs and three RBIs Monday to help host Sunrise Mountain’s softball team to a 23-13 win over Western in a five-inning game.
Emiley Rideout was 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs, and Esmeralda Balbuena went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Miners. Remmy Solis also homered for Sunrise Mountain.
Alexis Cho was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Warriors.
Rancho 9, Bonanza 5 — At Bonanza, Sierra Crane went 2-for-3 with an RBI as the Rams defeated the Bengals.
Hannah Roberts went 1-for-3 for Bonanza.
Centennial 13, Cimarron-Memorial 3 — At Centennial, Sofia Ruelas was 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs as the Bulldogs topped the Spartans in five innings.
Ashlynn Heck was 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Centennial.
Bulldog pitcher Abby Hanley allowed five hits and struck out 11.
Mya’Liah Bethea was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs for Cimarron.
Las Vegas 13, Cheyenne 2 — At Cheyenne, winning pitcher Angelina Visitacion went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs as the Wildcats defeated the Desert Shields in six innings.
Kaitlyn Horstdaniel also went 2-for-3 with a grand slam for Las Vegas.
Madelynn Kennedy went 3-for-3 for Cheyenne.
Arbor View 11, Eldorado 0 — At Eldorado, Annie Finch went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and threw three hitless innings to lead the Aggies by the Sundevils in a five-inning game.
Kylie Sharapan was 2-for-2 with two doubles, and Caitlin Livreri went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Arbor View.
Adriana Romero was 1-for-2 with a double for Eldorado.
Shadow Ridge 15, Legacy 0 — At Shadow Ridge, Hailey Morrow went 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs to help the Mustangs to a four-inning win over the Longhorns.
Sydney Morgan was 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and four RBIs, and Caitlyn Covington was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Shadow Ridge.
Jasmine Martin and Savannah Stanley combined on a four-hitter for the Mustangs.
Moapa Valley 15, Valley 0 — At Overton, Emilie Barraza was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs as the Pirates routed the Vikings in three innings.
Kaitlyn Anderson was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Abbie Evans was 2-for-2 with a triple for Moapa Valley.
Lily Mader was 2-for-2 with a double for Valley.
Virgin Valley 15, Democracy Prep 1 — At Mesquite, Alex Covarrubias was 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI as the Bulldogs routed the Blue Knights in three innings.
Melissa Vanorsdale and Alex Covarrubias combined on a no-hitter for Virgin Valley, which had only four hits but drew 11 walks and had three hit batters.
Palo Verde 18, Desert Pines 0 — At Desert Pines, the Panthers rolled past the Jaguars in three innings.
Kyffin Andreasen had an RBI double, and Maddison Hearn and Sianna Lewis each went 1-for-2 with an RBI for Palo Verde.
Skye Solano hit a double for Desert Pines.
Boulder City 18, Del Sol 0 — At Boulder City, Sydney Krumm was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs to help the Eagles to a three-inning win over the Dragons.
Ryann Reese was 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Lily Hood and Brooke Baker each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Boulder City.
Abby Giunta tossed a one-hitter and struck out three for the Eagles.
Faith Lutheran 20, Canyon Springs 0 — At Canyon Springs, Kalsey Kekahuna-Lopes was 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs as the Crusaders routed the Pioneers in three innings.
Ellie Fried was 4-for-4 with an RBI, and Kelsey Howryla was 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple and four RBIs for Faith Lutheran.
Skye Landaz tossed a no-hitter, striking out seven and walking three.
Pahrump Valley 20, Chaparral 0 — At Chaparral, Allyson Rily pitched a three-inning one-hitter as the Trojans routed the Cowboys.
Rily struck out four with no walks. She also went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Kareena Nelson was 4-for-4 with three RBIs, and Ana Gonzalez went 2-for-2 with three RBIs for Pahrump. Skyler Lauver was 2-for-3 with a double and a triple for the Trojans.
Mohave Accelerated (Ariz.) 10, Laughlin 2 — At Bullhead City, Arizona, the Patriots topped the Cougars.