95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Softball

Roundup: Miners roll to win over Western

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2019 - 7:38 pm
 
Updated March 18, 2019 - 7:48 pm

Yazmin Sevilla went 3-for-5 with a triple, four runs and three RBIs Monday to help Sunrise Mountain’s softball team to a 24-13 hone win over Western in a five-inning game.

Emiley Rideout was 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs, and Esmeralda Balbuena went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Miners. Remmy Solis also homered for Sunrise Mountain.

Alexis Cho was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Warriors.

Rancho 9, Bonanza 5 — At Bonanza, Sierra Crane went 2-for-3 with an RBI as the Rams defeated the Bengals.

Hannah Roberts went 1-for-3 for Bonanza.

Centennial 13, Cimarron-Memorial 3 — At Centennial, Sofia Ruelas was 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs as the Bulldogs topped the Spartans in five innings.

Ashlynn Heck was 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Centennial.

Bulldog pitcher Abby Hanley allowed five hits and struck out 11.

Mya’Liah Bethea was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs for Cimarron.

Las Vegas 13, Cheyenne 2 — At Cheyenne, winning pitcher Angelina Visitacion went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs as the Wildcats defeated the Desert Shields in six innings.

Kaitlyn Horstdaniel also went 2-for-3 with a grand slam for Las Vegas.

Madelynn Kennedy went 3-for-3 for Cheyenne.

Arbor View 11, Eldorado 0 — At Eldorado, Annie Finch went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and threw three hitless innings to lead the Aggies by the Sundevils in a five-inning game.

Kylie Sharapan was 2-for-2 with two doubles, and Caitlin Livreri went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Arbor View.

Adriana Romero was 1-for-2 with a double for Eldorado.

Shadow Ridge 15, Legacy 0 — At Shadow Ridge, Hailey Morrow went 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs to help the Mustangs to a four-inning win over the Longhorns.

Sydney Morgan was 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and four RBIs, and Caitlyn Covington was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Shadow Ridge.

Jasmine Martin and Savannah Stanley combined on a four-hitter for the Mustangs.

Moapa Valley 15, Valley 0 — At Overton, Emilie Barraza was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs as the Pirates routed the Vikings in three innings.

Kaitlyn Anderson was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Abbie Evans was 2-for-2 with a triple for Moapa Valley.

Lily Mader was 2-for-2 with a double for Valley.

Virgin Valley 15, Democracy Prep 1 — At Mesquite, Alex Covarrubias was 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI as the Bulldogs routed the Blue Knights in three innings.

Melissa Vanorsdale and Alex Covarrubias combined on a no-hitter for Virgin Valley, which had only four hits but drew 11 walks and had three hit batters.

Palo Verde 18, Desert Pines 0 — At Desert Pines, the Panthers rolled past the Jaguars in three innings.

Kyffin Andreasen had an RBI double, and Maddison Hearn and Sianna Lewis each went 1-for-2 with an RBI for Palo Verde.

Skye Solano hit a double for Desert Pines.

Boulder City 18, Del Sol 0 — At Boulder City, Sydney Krumm was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs to help the Eagles to a three-inning win over the Dragons.

Ryann Reese was 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Lily Hood and Brooke Baker each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Boulder City.

Abby Giunta tossed a one-hitter and struck out three for the Eagles.

Faith Lutheran 20, Canyon Springs 0 — At Canyon Springs, Kalsey Kekahuna-Lopes was 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs as the Crusaders routed the Pioneers in three innings.

Ellie Fried was 4-for-4 with an RBI, and Kelsey Howryla was 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple and four RBIs for Faith Lutheran.

Skye Landaz tossed a no-hitter, striking out seven and walking three.

Pahrump Valley 20, Chaparral 0 — At Chaparral, Allyson Rily pitched a three-inning one-hitter as the Trojans routed the Cowboys.

Rily struck out four with no walks. She also went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Kareena Nelson was 4-for-4 with three RBIs, and Ana Gonzalez went 2-for-2 with three RBIs for Pahrump. Skyler Lauver was 2-for-3 with a double and a triple for the Trojans.

Mohave Accelerated (Ariz.) 10, Laughlin 2 — At Bullhead City, Arizona, the Patriots topped the Cougars.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Coronado’s Ashley Ward (7) pitches against Shadow Ridge in the Southern Nevada champio ...
Cougars’ Ashley Ward earns Gatorade honor
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The senior is the second consecutive Coronado player to earn the Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year award, joining former teammate Tatum Spangler.

All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Shadow Ridge softball players hoist the Class 4A state championship trophy after winning the ...
Class 4A: Shadow Ridge wins first state championship
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Jasmine Martin retired 12 of 16 batters and led a 15-hit attack to help the Mustangs to a 13-3, five-inning victory over Coronado on Saturday in the Class 4A title game.

Thinkstock
Small schools: White Pine outlasts Lincoln County
By Brennan Karle / RJ

White Pine scored 13 runs in the final four innings to roll to a 15-10 win over the Lynx in the opening round of the Class 2A state tournament at The Meadows.