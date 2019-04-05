Roundup: Teegan Teal helps Grizzlies top Tech

Teegan Teal’s two-run single in the top of the seventh inning lifted Spring Valley’s softball team to a 10-8 win at Tech on Thursday.

Thinkstock

Teegan Teal’s two-run single in the top of the seventh inning lifted Spring Valley’s softball team to a 10-8 win at Tech on Thursday.

Teal also pitched the final two innings to pick up the win.

Aiyanna Tucker went 3-for-4 with three doubles, and Brianna Villareal went 3-for-4 with a double for the Grizzlies.

Alivia Parks, Hannah Deubler and Alondra Acevedo each doubled for the Roadrunners.

Foothill 9, Bonanza 7 — At Foothill, Tilynne Hoffman went 2-for-4 with a triple and three runs as the Falcons rallied from a 7-5 deficit after three innings to top the Bengals.

Angelina Rodriguez was 2-for-4 with two runs, Jocelyn Shupp was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Foothill.

Reyna Enriquez was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Brooke Detommaso was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Bonanza.

Moapa Valley 3, Boulder City 2 — At Overton, Emilie Barraza spun a three-hitter and struck out three to lead the Pirates by the Eagles.

Sierra Bunker went 2-for-4, and Allyson Stewart was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Moapa Valley. Ellie Cornwall was 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Pirates.

Ellie Ramsey was 1-for-1 and scored a run for Boulder City.

Desert Oasis 11, Durango 9 — At Durango, Paisley Garcia went 3-for-4 with a double as the Diamondbacks held off the Trailblazers.

Meaghan McInerney and Holly Severance both homered for Desert Oasis, which took an 11-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning.

Makayla Rickard, Cynthia Alvillar, Amber Brocoff and Alexus Marquez each had two hits for the Diamondbacks.

Kaitlin Fazendin was 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a double, and Ella Shuford smacked a two-run home run for Durango.

Bishop Manogue 7, Coronado 1 — At Coronado, Rylee Wyman tossed a three-hitter and struck out 12 to lead the Miners past the Cougars.

Ashley Ward doubled and drove in the Cougars’ only run. Paige Sinicki also doubled and scored a run for Coronado.

Coronado 13, Green Valley 1 — At Green Valley, Tori Jones went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Cougars to a five-inning win over the Gators.

Isabel Rodriguez was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Aleah Baldonado and Kaila Angel each went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Coronado.

Ward tossed a one-hitter and struck out seven for the Cougars.

Olivia McClain had Green Valley’s lone hit — a first-inning home run.

Basic 16, Silverado 0 — At Silverado, Shelby Basso tossed a five-inning one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and belted a grand slam as the Wolves routed the Skyhawks.

Basso was 3-for-4 with five RBIs.

Jordan Stinett was 4-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs, and Madison Berg went 3-for-4 with a double, four runs and an RBI for Basic.

Chaparral 20, Sunrise Mountain 3 — At Sunrise Mountain, Beverly Amaya and A.J. Andrade each homered as the Cowboys routed the Miners in four innings.

Fernanda Rivas doubled and tripled, Losa Laolagi tripled, and Tatiana Love doubled for the Cowboys, who scored 14 runs in the third inning to blow the game open.

Emiley Rideout, Remmy Solis and Lacy Holys each doubled for the Miners.