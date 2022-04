Silverado players celebrate a big offensive inning during a girls high school softball game against Cimarron-Memorial on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cimarron-Memorial’s Haileigh Siegel (9) dives to try and make a diving catch during a girls high school softball game against Silverado on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Silverado’s Olivia Johnson (15) shares a laugh with teammates during a girls high school softball game against Cimarron-Memorial on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Silverado’s Macy Magdaleno (21) pitches during a girls high school softball game against Cimarron-Memorial on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cimarron-Memorial’s Mariana Ponce (3) tags out Silverado’s Jocelyn Carr (88) during a girls high school softball game on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cimarron-Memorial’s Makenna Webber (15) pitches during a girls high school softball game against Silverado on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Silverado’s Savanna Johnson (17) slides in safe past Cimarron-Memorial’s Julianne Schertzer (11) during a girls high school softball game on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Silverado’s Maria Jimenez (11) shares a laugh with teammate Olivia Johnson (15) during a girls high school softball game against Cimarron-Memorial on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cimarron-Memorial’s Mariana Ponce (3) makes a throw to first base during a girls high school softball game against Silverado on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cimarron-Memorial’s Haileigh Siegel (9) slides in safely to third base past Silverado’s Jordyn Bunce (8) during a girls high school softball game on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Silverado’s Destiny Capers (4) swings during a girls high school softball game against Cimarron-Memorial on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cimarron-Memorial’s Makenna Webber (15) pitches during a girls high school softball game against Silverado on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Silverado’s Keira Tibbetts (27) celebrates with teammates Jocelyn Carr (88) and Leanna Cortez (10) during a girls high school softball game against Cimarron-Memorial on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cimarron-Memorial’s Julianne Schertzer (11) makes a throw to first base during a girls high school softball game against Silverado on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Silverado’s Macy Magdaleno (21) pitches during a girls high school softball game against Cimarron-Memorial on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Silverado’s Maria Jimenez (11) takes a foul ball off her mask during a girls high school softball game against Cimarron-Memorial on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Silverado’s Jocelyn Carr (88) dances on first base during a girls high school softball game against Cimarron-Memorial on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Silverado’s Jocelyn Carr (88) and Leanna Cortez (10) pump each other up during a girls high school softball game against Cimarron-Memorial on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cimarron-Memorial’s Makenna Webber (15) pitches during a girls high school softball game against Silverado on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Silverado’s Macy Magdaleno (21) fires up her team during a girls high school softball game against Cimarron-Memorial on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cimarron-Memorial’s Billie Wile (5) makes a throw to first base during a girls high school softball game against Silverado on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Silverado’s Macy Magdaleno (21) signals two outs during a girls high school softball game against Cimarron-Memorial on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Silverado’s Keira Tibbetts (27) makes a throw from the outfield during a girls high school softball game against Cimarron-Memorial on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Silverado’s Macy Magdaleno (21) pitches during a girls high school softball game against Cimarron-Memorial on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Silverado’s Jocelyn Carr (88) and Leanna Cortez (10) share a laugh during a girls high school softball game against Cimarron-Memorial on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Silverado hosted Cimarron-Memorial in a Class 4A Desert League softball game Tuesday afternoon. Silverado won 11-1.

Both teams will return to action Thursday. Silverado will host Doral Academy at 3:30 p.m., and Cimarron-Memorial will host Mojave at 4:30.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.