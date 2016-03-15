SOFTBALL: Gorrell, Wildcats rally to top Green Valley

Winning pitcher Skylar Gorrell was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and the Las Vegas High softball team rallied from a 5-2 sixth-inning deficit to earn an 11-7 win at Green Valley on Monday.

Sarina Ramirez went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Wildcats. Cheyenne Porcella was 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, and teammate Summer Horn went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI for Las Vegas.

Alexa Blazek and Savannah Fabro each had two hits and an RBI for the Gators.

Faith Lutheran 12, Moapa Valley 3 — At Faith Lutheran, Mosie Foley was 3-for-4 with two homers and six RBIs to power the Crusaders past the Pirates.

Foley had a grand slam to highlight a five-run fourth inning that gave Faith Lutheran an 8-2 lead.

Haley Jack threw a four-hitter with eight strikeouts to get the win. She also went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Samantha Jack was 2-for-3 with a solo homer and three runs scored for the Crusaders.

Kyla Shumway homered for Moapa Valley.

Rancho 12, Eldorado 8 — At Rancho, winning pitcher Jahnae Davis-Houston went 2-for-3 with a triple as the Rams held off the Sundevils.

Tiare Lee went 2-for-4 with a double for Rancho, which led 8-0 after three innings.

Kerri Nasife was 2-for-4 for Eldorado.

Silverado 15, Basic 10 —At Basic, Megan Johnson belted a three-run home run in a seven-run sixth inning to help the Skyhawks pull away from the Wolves.

Alessandra Ponce and Arika Rosales each had a double and two RBIs for Silverado.

Mikayla Berg had a double and three RBIs for Basic.

Cheyenne 15, Chaparral 12 — At Chaparral, Jonette Paddy went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Desert Shields past the Cowboys.

Kylie Clark was 2-for-4 with two runs for Cheyenne, which took a 15-6 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning.

Chaparral’s Alexis Montoya had three doubles, and Britney DeGraff had two doubles for the Cowboys.

Pahrump Valley 10-16, Virgin Valley 1-9 — At Mesquite, Jessica Pearson went 3-for-6 with two RBIs in the nightcap, and the Trojans scored seven runs in the top of the ninth inning to finish a sweep of the Bulldogs.

Remington Nicosia was 2-for-6 with a double and two RBIs, and Krista Toomer was 2-for-5 with an RBI for Pahrump.

Savannah Price was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, and Calee Clem went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Virgin Valley.

In the opener, Jessica Gray went 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Trojans to the win.

Kari Wakefield went 2-for-3 in the opener for Virgin Valley.

Coronado 23, Canyon Springs 0 — At Canyon Springs, Jillian James was 4-for-5 with a double as the Cougars blitzed the Pioneers in five innings.

Erica Hardy went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, and Taylor Austin was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Coronado, which scored 10 runs in the first inning. Jaiden Johnson homered for the Cougars.

Taylor Austin and Tatum Spangler combined on a no-hitter for Coronado.

Western 18, Desert Pines 0 — At Desert Pines, Jennessa Dunton homered, doubled and drove in four runs to lead the Warriors by the Jaguars in five innings.

Nazelin Reyes added a double and four RBIs for Western.

Makalita Moeaki and Gisela Cano combined on a three-hitter for Western.

Del Sol 14, Clark 3 — At Clark, the Dragons used a nine-run third inning to down the Chargers in five innings.