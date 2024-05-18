Southern team beats defending champs to win 5A softball state title

Coronado, the No. 2 seed from the South, defeated defending state champion Douglas for the second time in three days Saturday to win the 5A title.

Coronado players celebrate another score agaoinst Palo Verde during the fourth inning of their 5A softball state tournament second round game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado defeated defending champion Douglas 4-2 on Saturday at Bishop Gorman to win the 5A state softball title.

The Cougars, the No. 2 seed from the South, also defeated Douglas 8-3 in an opening round game Thursday at Bishop Gorman. Coronado advanced to the title game by beating Palo Verde 15-4 on Friday at Faith Lutheran.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

