Southern team beats defending champs to win 5A softball state title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2024 - 10:45 am
 
Updated May 18, 2024 - 10:50 am

Coronado defeated defending champion Douglas 4-2 on Saturday at Bishop Gorman to win the 5A state softball title.

The Cougars, the No. 2 seed from the South, also defeated Douglas 8-3 in an opening round game Thursday at Bishop Gorman. Coronado advanced to the title game by beating Palo Verde 15-4 on Friday at Faith Lutheran.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

