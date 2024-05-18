Southern team beats defending champs to win 5A softball state title
Coronado, the No. 2 seed from the South, defeated defending state champion Douglas for the second time in three days Saturday to win the 5A title.
Coronado defeated defending champion Douglas 4-2 on Saturday at Bishop Gorman to win the 5A state softball title.
The Cougars, the No. 2 seed from the South, also defeated Douglas 8-3 in an opening round game Thursday at Bishop Gorman. Coronado advanced to the title game by beating Palo Verde 15-4 on Friday at Faith Lutheran.
