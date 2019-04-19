Spring Jamboree: Fia Tofi powers Liberty by Birmingham

Fia Tofi smacked two home runs, including a grand slam, to lead Liberty’s softball team to a 14-8, six-inning win over Birmingham in the Spring Jamboree at Majestic Park.

(Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Tofi finished 3-for-4 with seven RBIs, and McKenzie Hamilton was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Liberty.

Shelby Carvalho was 3-for-4 with an RBI, and McKenzie LaNeve went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI for Liberty.

Centennial 2, Imperial (Calif.) 0 — Amanda Sink spun a one-hitter and struck out nine to guide the Bulldogs by the Tigers.

Sofia Ruelas blasted a solo home run in the third inning, and Maddie Kallfelz doubled and scored on Samantha Lawrence’s single in the sixth inning for Centennial.

Lawrence was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Shadow Ridge 6, Chavez (Calif.) 0 — Jasmine Martin spun a six-inning four-hitter and struck out 11 to lead the Mustangs by the Eagles.

Martin also went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Angelina Esqueda was 2-for-3 with two doubles for Shadow Ridge.

Kyanna Galvin was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for the Mustangs.

Arbor View 8, Calexico (Calif.) 3 — Taylor Day was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and the Aggies erupted for six runs in the sixth inning to down the Bulldogs in six innings.

Winning pitcher Annie Finch was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Kaylea Patridge went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Arbor View.

Micaela Resler was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Kylie Sharapan went 2-for-3 for the Aggies.

Sahara Norman was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Calexico.

Arbor View 12, Fernley 0 — Trinity Brandon went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and five RBIs to power the Aggies by the Vaqueros in five innings.

Day was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, and Paige Kellogg was 2-for-2 for Arbor View, which also got a solo home run from Makena Strong.

Makayla Kolojay tossed a two-hitter and struck out seven for the Aggies.

Basic 5, River Valley (Ariz.) 2 — Sanoe Helenihi was 1-for-3 with a solo home run to help the Wolves down the Dust Devils in six innings.

Winning pitcher Shelby Basso spun a four-hitter and went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Sierra McClean was 2-for-3 with two doubles for Basic.

Kortney Fletcher went 2-for-3 with a solo home run for River Valley.

Brawley (Calif.) 10, Basic 4 — Winning pitcher Lilliana Martinez was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to help the Wildcats down the Wolves.

Basso was 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, and Lauren Koshak was 2-for-2 with a double for Basic. Helenihi was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Wolves.

River Valley (Ariz.) 11, Palo Verde 5 — Tianna Williams went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to lead the Dust Devils to a five-inning win over the Panthers.

Sianna Lewis was 1-for-2 with a double, and Alyssa Maillaro and Alyssa Lybbert each went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Palo Verde.

Brawley also was a 7-1 winner over Palo Verde.

Fernley 5, Sierra Vista 1 — Winning pitcher McKenna Montgomery tossed a four-hitter and went 2-for-4 with four RBIs as the Vaqueros rallied to top the Mountain Lions.

Reese Jones was 2-for-4 with a double for Fernley, which scored three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Aaliyah Medina was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Sierra Vista.

Sierra Vista 8, Calexico (Calif.) 7 — Angela Castronuovo’s double to left field with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning plated Aaliyah Medina with the winning run as the Mountain Lions walked off winners over the Bulldogs in a five-inning game.

Ryan Watkins was 3-for-3 with a solo home run, and Mia Buranamontri was 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and two RBIs for Sierra Vista. Castronuovo finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Andrea Pineda was 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs for Calexico.

Poly (Calif.) 13, Pahrump Valley 4 — Megan Delgadillo was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to lead the Bears by the Trojans in four innings.

Jacquellen Stobbe was 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Pahrump.

El Camino Real (Calif.) 13, Bishop Gorman 0 — Jillian Kelly tossed a four-inning one-hitter to lead the Conquistadors over the Gaels.

Mia Weckel was 1-for-2 for Gorman.

Mingus (Ariz.) 11, Bishop Gorman 1 — Maddie Bejarano was 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Marauders over the Gaels in four innings.