Softball

State preps softball roundup: Gorman earns shot at 2nd straight title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2023 - 4:41 pm
 
Bishop Gorman celebrates after winning a high school softball game against Tech at Bishop Gorma ...
Bishop Gorman celebrates after winning a high school softball game against Tech at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Bishop Gorman softball team bashed its way to the Class 4A state championship game with an 18-5 victory over Silverado on Thursday at the College of Southern Nevada.

The Gaels, the defending state champions, will face an opponent to be determined in the title game at 10 a.m. Saturday at CSN.

Silverado will play an elimination game against an opponent to be determined at 4:45 p.m. Friday at Bishop Gorman.

State tournament action continues Thursday in 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

