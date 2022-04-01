Thursday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Baseball
Ethan Ferrumpau-Perez, Indian Springs — The sophomore was 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI in a 12-4 win over Liberty Baptist.
Eric Godinez, Bonanza — The senior was 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored in a 16-1 win over Desert Pines.
Tyson Owens, Bonanza — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 16-1 win over Desert Pines.
Cooper Sheff, Basic — The junior was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in a 7-2 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Softball
Naomi Borrero, Cheyenne — The senior was 4-for-6 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-8 win over Western.
Carmen Castro, SLAM Nevada — The freshman was 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored in an 8-5 win over Pahrump Valley.
Jill Halas, Centennial — The junior was 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs in a 4-2 win over El Modena (California).
Madison Lucero, Centennial — The senior threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out three in a 2-1 win over Notre Dame (California).
Avari Morris, Green Valley — The junior was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 5-1 win over Basic.
Alivia Parks, Tech — The senior was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and threw a five-inning complete game, allowing one earned run on no hits and striking out nine in an 11-1 win over Bonanza.
Erika Ramirez, Desert Pines — The senior was 4-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and two runs scored and got the win in a 21-8 victory over Valley.
Marlene Saldate, Tech — The junior was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored in an 11-1 win over Bonanza.
Autumn Shulkusky, Cheyenne — The senior was 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-8 win over Western.
Jersey Tsosie, Pahranagat Valley — The senior threw a complete game, allowing two earned runs on three hits and striking out 12 in a 3-2 win over Faith Lutheran JV.
Thursday’s scores
Baseball
Adelson 8, Beatty 7 (8)
Basic 7, Cimarron-Memorial 2
Beatty 14, Adelson 2 (2)
Bonanza 16, Desert Pines 1 (3)
Indian Springs 12, Liberty Baptist 4
Mojave 13, Del Sol 11
Shadow Ridge 20, Chaparral 0 (3)
Softball
Centennial 2, Notre Dame (California) 1
Centennial 4, El Modena (California) 2
Cheyenne 13, Western 8
Desert Oasis 4, Rancho 3
Desert Pines 21, Valley 8
El Segundo (California) 8, Bishop Gorman 0
Green Valley 5, Basic 1
Legacy 11, Durango 7
Pahranagat Valley 3, Faith Lutheran JV 2
SLAM Nevada 8, Pahrump Valley 5
Tech 11, Bonanza 1 (5)
Virgin Valley 4, Moapa Valley 0
Warren (California) 2, Bishop Gorman 0
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
