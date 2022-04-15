Thursday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Baseball
Brady Ballinger, Green Valley — The junior threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out four in a 3-1 win over Westview (California).
Miller Durham, Faith Lutheran — The junior was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in a 10-6 win over Bishop O’Dowd (California).
Joey Randazzo, Bishop Gorman — The senior was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs in a 13-3 win over Christian Brothers (Mo.).
Caden Richards, Faith Lutheran — The junior was 3-for-3 with three doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 10-6 win over Bishop O’Dowd (California).
Easton Shelton, Bishop Gorman — The junior was 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs in a 13-3 win over Christian Brothers (Missouri).
Softball
Ellie Bostedt, Centennial — The junior was 2-for-3 with a home run in an 8-1 win over Valhalla (California).
Kalina Carrizales, Green Valley — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a home run in a 13-2 win over Imperial (California).
Brianna Guerrero, Green Valley — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored in a 13-2 win over Imperial (California).
Justice Lavin-Newton, Liberty — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored in an 8-6 loss to Holtville (California).
Madison Lucero, Centennial — The senior was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs and threw a five-inning complete game, allowing one earned run on two hits and striking out six in an 8-1 win over Valhalla (California).
Avari Morris, Green Valley — The junior was 3-for-4 with two triples, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-2 win over Imperial (California).
Abryanna Newcomb, Arbor View — The junior was 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored in a 16-1 win over Southwest (California).
Emily Sholeff, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored in an 8-8 tie with Central Union (California).
Kate Whipple, Faith Lutheran — The junior was 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored in an 8-8 tie with Central Union (California).
Thursday’s scores
Baseball
Bishop Gorman 13, Christian Brothers (Mo.) 3 (5)
Coronado 5, McClatchy (California) 4
Faith Lutheran 10, Bishop O’Dowd (California) 6
Green Valley 3, Westview (California) 1
Softball
Arbor View 16, Southwest (California) 1 (3)
Centennial 8, Valhalla (California) 1 (5)
Centennial 5, Christian Unified (California) 3 (6)
Faith Lutheran 4, Chaminade (California) 3 (5)
Faith Lutheran 8, Central Union (California) 8 (6)
Green Valley 4, Sierra Canyon (California) 2 (4)
Green Valley 13, Imperial (California) 2 (4)
Heritage Christian (California) 3, Arbor View 1 (5)
Holtville (California) 8, Liberty 6 (5)
Liberty 3, Bingham (Utah) 2 (5)
Lowry 16, Pahrump Valley 1 (5)
Palo Verde 6, Lowry 5 (5)
Palo Verde 3, Winslow (Arizona) 1
Winslow (Arizona) 16, Pahrump Valley 3 (5)
