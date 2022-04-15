Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Bishop Gorman first baseman Easton Shelton (28) throws the ball after making a catch to put out Cimarron-Memorial's Dylan Venturini (10) during a baseball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Thursday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Brady Ballinger, Green Valley — The junior threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out four in a 3-1 win over Westview (California).

Miller Durham, Faith Lutheran — The junior was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in a 10-6 win over Bishop O’Dowd (California).

Joey Randazzo, Bishop Gorman — The senior was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs in a 13-3 win over Christian Brothers (Mo.).

Caden Richards, Faith Lutheran — The junior was 3-for-3 with three doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 10-6 win over Bishop O’Dowd (California).

Easton Shelton, Bishop Gorman — The junior was 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs in a 13-3 win over Christian Brothers (Missouri).

Softball

Ellie Bostedt, Centennial — The junior was 2-for-3 with a home run in an 8-1 win over Valhalla (California).

Kalina Carrizales, Green Valley — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a home run in a 13-2 win over Imperial (California).

Brianna Guerrero, Green Valley — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored in a 13-2 win over Imperial (California).

Justice Lavin-Newton, Liberty — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored in an 8-6 loss to Holtville (California).

Madison Lucero, Centennial — The senior was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs and threw a five-inning complete game, allowing one earned run on two hits and striking out six in an 8-1 win over Valhalla (California).

Avari Morris, Green Valley — The junior was 3-for-4 with two triples, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-2 win over Imperial (California).

Abryanna Newcomb, Arbor View — The junior was 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored in a 16-1 win over Southwest (California).

Emily Sholeff, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored in an 8-8 tie with Central Union (California).

Kate Whipple, Faith Lutheran — The junior was 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored in an 8-8 tie with Central Union (California).

Thursday’s scores

Baseball

Bishop Gorman 13, Christian Brothers (Mo.) 3 (5)

Coronado 5, McClatchy (California) 4

Faith Lutheran 10, Bishop O’Dowd (California) 6

Green Valley 3, Westview (California) 1

Softball

Arbor View 16, Southwest (California) 1 (3)

Centennial 8, Valhalla (California) 1 (5)

Centennial 5, Christian Unified (California) 3 (6)

Faith Lutheran 4, Chaminade (California) 3 (5)

Faith Lutheran 8, Central Union (California) 8 (6)

Green Valley 4, Sierra Canyon (California) 2 (4)

Green Valley 13, Imperial (California) 2 (4)

Heritage Christian (California) 3, Arbor View 1 (5)

Holtville (California) 8, Liberty 6 (5)

Liberty 3, Bingham (Utah) 2 (5)

Lowry 16, Pahrump Valley 1 (5)

Palo Verde 6, Lowry 5 (5)

Palo Verde 3, Winslow (Arizona) 1

Winslow (Arizona) 16, Pahrump Valley 3 (5)

