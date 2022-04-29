Thursday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Baseball
Robert Chandler, Spring Valley — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in an 18-7 loss to Rancho.
Thomas Crafard, Durango — The senior was 4-for-5 with three doubles, six RBIs and three runs scored in a 23-5 win over Tech.
Braden Dellinger, Durango — The junior was 3-for-4 with a home run, six RBIs and four runs scored in a 23-5 win over Tech.
Arturo Flores, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 2-for-5 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored in an 11-4 win over Basic.
Luke Hughes, Tech — The junior was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in a 23-5 loss to Durango.
Jaryn McLaughlin, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in an 11-4 win over Basic.
Brock Morrow, Shadow Ridge — The sophomore was 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-5 win over Bonanza.
Tyler Ray, Rancho — The senior was 4-for-4 with three doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored in an 18-7 win over Spring Valley.
Roman Roberts, Bonanza — The senior was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs in a 10-5 loss to Shadow Ridge.
Javier Salas, Legacy — The junior was 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-2 win over Silverado.
Ty Silva, Shadow Ridge — The junior was 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 10-5 win over Bonanza.
Alex Verdugo, Rancho — The junior was 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored in an 18-7 win over Spring Valley.
Softball
Mikayla Brown, Shadow Ridge — The senior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-0 win over Foothill.
Paeton Carver, Boulder City — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Valley.
Jocelyn Coleman, Western — The sophomore was 3-for-5 with a double, two triples, six RBIs and a run scored in a 19-18 loss to Cheyenne.
Jill Colgan, Arbor View — The junior threw a complete game, allowing no earned runs on four hits and striking out nine in a 6-1 win over Palo Verde.
Justine Dunaway, Liberty — The junior was 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored in an 8-1 win over Sierra Vista.
Jada Jona, Desert Oasis — The junior was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 15-5 win over Basic.
Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge — The sophomore threw a six-inning perfect game with 10 strikeouts in a 13-0 win over Foothill.
Chloe Makinney, Bishop Gorman — The junior was 3-for-4 with three home runs and seven RBIs in a 15-0 win over Las Vegas.
Avari Morris, Green Valley — The junior was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and threw a five-inning shutout, allowing four hits and striking out 10 in an 11-0 win over Centennial.
Hailey Morrow, Shadow Ridge — The senior was 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-0 win over Foothill.
Micaela Resler, Arbor View — The senior was 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in a 6-1 win over Palo Verde.
Bryanna Romero, Tech — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 16-0 win over Bonanza.
Sydney Schafer, Faith Lutheran — The senior was 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-3 win over Coronado.
Autumn Shulkusky, Cheyenne — The senior was 3-for-5 with a home run, an RBI and four runs scored in a 19-18 win over Western.
Aysia Sugat, Tech — The freshman threw a four-inning, one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in a 16-0 win over Bonanza.
Brooke Ventrelle, Bishop Gorman — The senior was 4-for-4 with a double, two triples, two RBIs and four runs scored in a 15-0 win over Las Vegas.
Crystal Warren, Liberty — The junior threw a complete game, allowing no earned runs on two hits and striking out seven in an 8-1 win over Sierra Vista.
Thursday’s scores
Baseball
Chaparral 16, Doral Academy 10
Cimarron-Memorial 11, Basic 4
Durango 23, Tech 5 (4)
Legacy 17, Silverado 2 (4)
Rancho 18, Spring Valley 7 (5)
Shadow Ridge 10, Bonanza 5
Softball
Arbor View 6, Palo Verde 1
Bishop Gorman 15, Las Vegas 0 (4)
Boulder City 15, Valley 0 (3)
Cheyenne 19, Western 18
Clark 32, Canyon Springs 7 (3)
Desert Oasis 15, Basic 5 (5)
Faith Lutheran 13, Coronado 3 (6)
Green Valley 11, Centennial 0 (5)
Legacy 9, Durango 4
Liberty 8, Sierra Vista 1
Shadow Ridge 13, Foothill 0 (6)
SLAM Nevada 18, Desert Pines 1 (3)
Tech 16, Bonanza 0 (4)
Virgin Valley 10, Sunrise Mountain 0
