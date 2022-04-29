74°F
Thursday’s best high school baseball, softball performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2022 - 8:47 pm
 
The Bishop Gorman softball team celebrates during a game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Robert Chandler, Spring Valley — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in an 18-7 loss to Rancho.

Thomas Crafard, Durango — The senior was 4-for-5 with three doubles, six RBIs and three runs scored in a 23-5 win over Tech.

Braden Dellinger, Durango — The junior was 3-for-4 with a home run, six RBIs and four runs scored in a 23-5 win over Tech.

Arturo Flores, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 2-for-5 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored in an 11-4 win over Basic.

Luke Hughes, Tech — The junior was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in a 23-5 loss to Durango.

Jaryn McLaughlin, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in an 11-4 win over Basic.

Brock Morrow, Shadow Ridge — The sophomore was 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-5 win over Bonanza.

Tyler Ray, Rancho — The senior was 4-for-4 with three doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored in an 18-7 win over Spring Valley.

Roman Roberts, Bonanza — The senior was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs in a 10-5 loss to Shadow Ridge.

Javier Salas, Legacy — The junior was 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-2 win over Silverado.

Ty Silva, Shadow Ridge — The junior was 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 10-5 win over Bonanza.

Alex Verdugo, Rancho — The junior was 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored in an 18-7 win over Spring Valley.

Softball

Mikayla Brown, Shadow Ridge — The senior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-0 win over Foothill.

Paeton Carver, Boulder City — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Valley.

Jocelyn Coleman, Western — The sophomore was 3-for-5 with a double, two triples, six RBIs and a run scored in a 19-18 loss to Cheyenne.

Jill Colgan, Arbor View — The junior threw a complete game, allowing no earned runs on four hits and striking out nine in a 6-1 win over Palo Verde.

Justine Dunaway, Liberty — The junior was 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored in an 8-1 win over Sierra Vista.

Jada Jona, Desert Oasis — The junior was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 15-5 win over Basic.

Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge — The sophomore threw a six-inning perfect game with 10 strikeouts in a 13-0 win over Foothill.

Chloe Makinney, Bishop Gorman — The junior was 3-for-4 with three home runs and seven RBIs in a 15-0 win over Las Vegas.

Avari Morris, Green Valley — The junior was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and threw a five-inning shutout, allowing four hits and striking out 10 in an 11-0 win over Centennial.

Hailey Morrow, Shadow Ridge — The senior was 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-0 win over Foothill.

Micaela Resler, Arbor View — The senior was 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in a 6-1 win over Palo Verde.

Bryanna Romero, Tech — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 16-0 win over Bonanza.

Sydney Schafer, Faith Lutheran — The senior was 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-3 win over Coronado.

Autumn Shulkusky, Cheyenne — The senior was 3-for-5 with a home run, an RBI and four runs scored in a 19-18 win over Western.

Aysia Sugat, Tech — The freshman threw a four-inning, one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in a 16-0 win over Bonanza.

Brooke Ventrelle, Bishop Gorman — The senior was 4-for-4 with a double, two triples, two RBIs and four runs scored in a 15-0 win over Las Vegas.

Crystal Warren, Liberty — The junior threw a complete game, allowing no earned runs on two hits and striking out seven in an 8-1 win over Sierra Vista.

Thursday’s scores

Baseball

Chaparral 16, Doral Academy 10

Cimarron-Memorial 11, Basic 4

Durango 23, Tech 5 (4)

Legacy 17, Silverado 2 (4)

Rancho 18, Spring Valley 7 (5)

Shadow Ridge 10, Bonanza 5

Softball

Arbor View 6, Palo Verde 1

Bishop Gorman 15, Las Vegas 0 (4)

Boulder City 15, Valley 0 (3)

Cheyenne 19, Western 18

Clark 32, Canyon Springs 7 (3)

Desert Oasis 15, Basic 5 (5)

Faith Lutheran 13, Coronado 3 (6)

Green Valley 11, Centennial 0 (5)

Legacy 9, Durango 4

Liberty 8, Sierra Vista 1

Shadow Ridge 13, Foothill 0 (6)

SLAM Nevada 18, Desert Pines 1 (3)

Tech 16, Bonanza 0 (4)

Virgin Valley 10, Sunrise Mountain 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

