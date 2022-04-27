Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Green Valley’s Avari Morris is shown during a high school softball game Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tuesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Eddie Dwyer, Durango — The senior was 2-for-3 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored in a 7-6 win over Legacy.

Benjamin Garber, The Meadows — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with three doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 14-4 win over Western.

Jet Gilliam, Desert Oasis — The junior was 3-for-3 with two triples, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 7-1 win over Rancho.

Samuel Horne, Shadow Ridge — The senior threw a five-inning, three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Del Sol.

Jordan Metzger, Desert Oasis — The senior earned the win by throwing six innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out seven in a 7-1 win over Rancho.

Aiden Otano, The Meadows — The sophomore 3-for-3 with three doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 14-4 win over Western.

Kaiden Sibal, Foothill — The senior was 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in a 17-1 win over Silverado.

Shawn Whelan, Foothill — The senior was 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in a 17-1 win over Silverado.

Softball

Ellie Bostedt, Centennial — The junior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored in an 8-6 loss to Faith Lutheran.

Alyssa Bryant, Boulder City — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs and threw a complete game, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and striking out 12 in an 11-5 win over Pahrump Valley.

Jill Colgan, Arbor View — The junior threw a four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in a 9-0 win over Sierra Vista.

Jesse Farrell, Liberty — The junior was 3-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-2 win over Foothill.

Roxi Hughes, Pahranagat Valley — The sophomore was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in a 13-3 win over White Pine.

Kaylie Marcario, Durango — The senior was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 10-3 win over Tech.

Savannah Moore, Faith Lutheran — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs in an 8-6 win over Centennial.

Avari Morris, Green Valley — The junior was 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored in a 20-0 win over Basic.

Michaela Morris, Green Valley — The junior was 4-for-4 with a double, two home runs, seven RBIs and four runs scored in a 20-0 win over Basic.

Madison Ruiz, Legacy — The senior was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, seven RBIs and two runs scored in a 19-1 win over Cheyenne.

Eli Shuford, Durango — The senior was 3-for-4 with three doubles and two RBIs in a 10-3 win over Tech.

Tuesday’s scores

Baseball

Chaparral 17, Desert Pines 9

Desert Oasis 7, Rancho 1

Durango 7, Legacy 6

Foothill 17, Silverado 1 (5)

Shadow Ridge 10, Del Sol 0 (5)

The Meadows 14, Western 4 (5)

Softball

Arbor View 9, Sierra Vista 0

Bishop Gorman 16, Western 0 (3)

Boulder City 11, Pahrump Valley 5

Calvary Chapel 10, Mountain View 4

Durango 10, Tech 3

Faith Lutheran 8, Centennial 6

Green Valley 20, Basic 0 (4)

Las Vegas 17, Bonanza 7 (5)

Legacy 19, Cheyenne 1 (4)

Liberty 17, Foothill 2 (4)

Moapa Valley 16, Clark 0 (3)

Pahranagat Valley 13, White Pine 3 (5)

Shadow Ridge 11, Palo Verde 2

SLAM Nevada 19, Valley 0 (3)

Virgin Valley 16, Canyon Springs 0 (3)

