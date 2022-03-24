Wednesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances

Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Rolen Driscoll, Rancho — The junior was 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs in a 9-2 win over Las Vegas.

Jaryn McLaughlin, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in an 11-7 loss to Desert Oasis.

Tyler Ray, Rancho — The senior threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out 10, in a 9-2 win over Las Vegas.

Kaiden Smaka, Palo Verde — The senior got the win, allowing no runs on two hits and striking out nine in four innings of a 9-5 win over Spring Valley.

Softball

Jimena Barraza-Caro, Legacy — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, two RBIs and four runs scored in a 17-11 win over Las Vegas.

Ellie Bostedt, Centennial — The junior was 3-for-4 with two home runs, nine RBIs and two runs scored in a 12-10 win over Palo Verde.

Trinity Brandon, Arbor View — The senior was 2-for-4 with two triples, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-2 win over Desert Oasis.

Madison Foster, Shadow Ridge — The freshman was 3-for-3 with a double, five RBIs and a run scored in a 13-1 win over Coronado.

Alyssa Geraldo, Durango — The senior was 2-for-2 with a double, a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-2 win over Cheyenne.

Monae Lafayette, Sierra Vista — The sophomore threw a complete game, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and striking out 12, in a 7-3 win over Rancho.

Riley Price, Virgin Valley — The junior was 2-for-4 with a home run and threw a complete game, allowing no earned runs on five hits and striking out 14, in a 5-3 win over Boulder City.

Micaela Resler, Arbor View — The senior was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 15-2 win over Desert Oasis.

Madison Ruiz, Legacy — The senior was 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, three RBIs and four runs scored and got the win with 2 1/3 innings pitched, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out three, in a 17-11 win over Las Vegas.

Marlene Saldate, Tech — The junior was 2-for-2 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 17-0 win over Western.

Brooke Ventrelle, Bishop Gorman — The senior was 3-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-0 win over Bonanza.

Alanna Winters, Palo Verde — The junior was 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs in a 12-10 loss to Centennial.

Wednesday’s scores

Baseball

Desert Oasis 11, Cimarron-Memorial 7

Foothill 16, Doral Academy 0 (3)

Palo Verde 9, Spring Valley 5

Rancho 9, Las Vegas 2

Silverado 16, Chaparral 3 (5)

Tech 13, Mojave 4

Softball

Arbor View 15, Desert Oasis 2 (5)

Bishop Gorman 17, Bonanza 0 (3)

Centennial 12, Palo Verde 10

Clark 15, Desert Pines 0 (3)

Durango 17, Cheyenne 2 (4)

Green Valley 10, Foothill 0 (5)

Legacy 17, Las Vegas 11

Liberty 7, Basic 6

Shadow Ridge 13, Coronado 1 (5)

Sierra Vista 7, Rancho 3

SLAM Nevada 20, Canyon Springs 0 (3)

Tech 17, Western 0 (3)

Virgin Valley 5, Boulder City 3

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

