Wednesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Wednesday’s high school baseball, softball performances:
Baseball
Rolen Driscoll, Rancho — The junior was 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs in a 9-2 win over Las Vegas.
Jaryn McLaughlin, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in an 11-7 loss to Desert Oasis.
Tyler Ray, Rancho — The senior threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out 10, in a 9-2 win over Las Vegas.
Kaiden Smaka, Palo Verde — The senior got the win, allowing no runs on two hits and striking out nine in four innings of a 9-5 win over Spring Valley.
Softball
Jimena Barraza-Caro, Legacy — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, two RBIs and four runs scored in a 17-11 win over Las Vegas.
Ellie Bostedt, Centennial — The junior was 3-for-4 with two home runs, nine RBIs and two runs scored in a 12-10 win over Palo Verde.
Trinity Brandon, Arbor View — The senior was 2-for-4 with two triples, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-2 win over Desert Oasis.
Madison Foster, Shadow Ridge — The freshman was 3-for-3 with a double, five RBIs and a run scored in a 13-1 win over Coronado.
Alyssa Geraldo, Durango — The senior was 2-for-2 with a double, a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-2 win over Cheyenne.
Monae Lafayette, Sierra Vista — The sophomore threw a complete game, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and striking out 12, in a 7-3 win over Rancho.
Riley Price, Virgin Valley — The junior was 2-for-4 with a home run and threw a complete game, allowing no earned runs on five hits and striking out 14, in a 5-3 win over Boulder City.
Micaela Resler, Arbor View — The senior was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 15-2 win over Desert Oasis.
Madison Ruiz, Legacy — The senior was 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, three RBIs and four runs scored and got the win with 2 1/3 innings pitched, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out three, in a 17-11 win over Las Vegas.
Marlene Saldate, Tech — The junior was 2-for-2 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 17-0 win over Western.
Brooke Ventrelle, Bishop Gorman — The senior was 3-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-0 win over Bonanza.
Alanna Winters, Palo Verde — The junior was 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs in a 12-10 loss to Centennial.
Wednesday’s scores
Baseball
Desert Oasis 11, Cimarron-Memorial 7
Foothill 16, Doral Academy 0 (3)
Palo Verde 9, Spring Valley 5
Rancho 9, Las Vegas 2
Silverado 16, Chaparral 3 (5)
Tech 13, Mojave 4
Softball
Arbor View 15, Desert Oasis 2 (5)
Bishop Gorman 17, Bonanza 0 (3)
Centennial 12, Palo Verde 10
Clark 15, Desert Pines 0 (3)
Durango 17, Cheyenne 2 (4)
Green Valley 10, Foothill 0 (5)
Legacy 17, Las Vegas 11
Liberty 7, Basic 6
Shadow Ridge 13, Coronado 1 (5)
Sierra Vista 7, Rancho 3
SLAM Nevada 20, Canyon Springs 0 (3)
Tech 17, Western 0 (3)
Virgin Valley 5, Boulder City 3
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.