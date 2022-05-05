Wednesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Baseball
Braden Dellinger, Durango — The junior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-0 win over Silverado.
Alexander Mercurius, Durango — The freshman got the win by throwing six shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out nine in a 10-0 win over Silverado.
Roman Roberts, Bonanza — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in an 18-0 win over Chaparral.
Christian Sabagala, Bonanza — The senior was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored in an 18-0 win over Chaparral.
Softball
Juliana Bosco, Centennial — The sophomore was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in an 11-0 win over Basic.
Trinity Brandon, Arbor View — The senior was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 16-1 win over Foothill.
Brytnee Caldwell, Legacy — The junior was 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in an 11-7 win over Tech.
Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge — The senior was 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored and threw a five-inning complete game, allowing two earned runs on six hits and striking out four in a 14-3 win over Liberty.
Isabelle Livreri, Arbor View — The senior was 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 16-1 win over Foothill.
Estrella Lopez, Western — The sophomore was 3-for-5 with a double, five RBIs and three runs scored in an 18-8 win over Bonanza.
Madison Lucero, Centennial — The senior was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in an 11-0 win over Basic.
Ashley McMahon, Durango — The junior was 5-for-5 with a double, a triple, an RBI and five runs scored in a 15-5 win over Las Vegas.
Savannah Moore, Faith Lutheran — The junior was 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored in an 18-3 win over Desert Oasis.
Kendall Selitzky, Coronado — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with two triples and a run scored and threw a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in a 5-0 win over Rancho.
Jenna Stosich, Legacy — The senior was 4-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in an 11-7 win over Tech.
Kate Whipple, Faith Lutheran — The junior was 4-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored in an 18-3 win over Desert Oasis.
Wednesday’s scores
Baseball
Bonanza 18, Chaparral 0 (3)
Durango 10, Silverado 0
Moapa Valley 7, Eldorado 6
Round Mountain 7, Adelson 0 (forfeit)
Shadow Ridge 17, Mojave 0 (3)
Softball
Arbor View 16, Foothill 1 (4)
Bishop Gorman 15, Cheyenne 0 (3)
Boulder City 14, Desert Pines 0 (3)
Centennial 11, Basic 0 (5)
Clark 13, Sunrise Mountain 11
Coronado 5, Rancho 0
Durango 15, Las Vegas 5 (6)
Faith Lutheran 18, Desert Oasis 3 (4)
Legacy 11, Tech 7
Moapa Valley 22, Canyon Springs 0 (3)
Palo Verde 12, Sierra Vista 7
Shadow Ridge 14, Liberty 3 (5)
Virgin Valley 15, Lincoln County 3 (5)
Western 18, Bonanza 8 (5)
