Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Wednesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Braden Dellinger, Durango — The junior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-0 win over Silverado.

Alexander Mercurius, Durango — The freshman got the win by throwing six shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out nine in a 10-0 win over Silverado.

Roman Roberts, Bonanza — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in an 18-0 win over Chaparral.

Christian Sabagala, Bonanza — The senior was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored in an 18-0 win over Chaparral.

Softball

Juliana Bosco, Centennial — The sophomore was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in an 11-0 win over Basic.

Trinity Brandon, Arbor View — The senior was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 16-1 win over Foothill.

Brytnee Caldwell, Legacy — The junior was 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in an 11-7 win over Tech.

Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge — The senior was 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored and threw a five-inning complete game, allowing two earned runs on six hits and striking out four in a 14-3 win over Liberty.

Isabelle Livreri, Arbor View — The senior was 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 16-1 win over Foothill.

Estrella Lopez, Western — The sophomore was 3-for-5 with a double, five RBIs and three runs scored in an 18-8 win over Bonanza.

Madison Lucero, Centennial — The senior was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in an 11-0 win over Basic.

Ashley McMahon, Durango — The junior was 5-for-5 with a double, a triple, an RBI and five runs scored in a 15-5 win over Las Vegas.

Savannah Moore, Faith Lutheran — The junior was 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored in an 18-3 win over Desert Oasis.

Kendall Selitzky, Coronado — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with two triples and a run scored and threw a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in a 5-0 win over Rancho.

Jenna Stosich, Legacy — The senior was 4-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in an 11-7 win over Tech.

Kate Whipple, Faith Lutheran — The junior was 4-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored in an 18-3 win over Desert Oasis.

Wednesday’s scores

Baseball

Bonanza 18, Chaparral 0 (3)

Durango 10, Silverado 0

Moapa Valley 7, Eldorado 6

Round Mountain 7, Adelson 0 (forfeit)

Shadow Ridge 17, Mojave 0 (3)

Softball

Arbor View 16, Foothill 1 (4)

Bishop Gorman 15, Cheyenne 0 (3)

Boulder City 14, Desert Pines 0 (3)

Centennial 11, Basic 0 (5)

Clark 13, Sunrise Mountain 11

Coronado 5, Rancho 0

Durango 15, Las Vegas 5 (6)

Faith Lutheran 18, Desert Oasis 3 (4)

Legacy 11, Tech 7

Moapa Valley 22, Canyon Springs 0 (3)

Palo Verde 12, Sierra Vista 7

Shadow Ridge 14, Liberty 3 (5)

Virgin Valley 15, Lincoln County 3 (5)

Western 18, Bonanza 8 (5)

