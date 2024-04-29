Who has the most prep softball state titles in Nevada?

Las Vegas-area schools haven’t dominated softball like they have other high school sports. Here’s a look at who has the most softball state titles.

Douglas' Mercedes Covey (7) slides and scores at home as Centennial's Teagan Clemmons tries to tag her out during a Class 5A state softball game at UNR's Hixson Softball Park, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Reno. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas-area schools are often well-represented when looking at lists of who has the most high school state champions in most sports.

But not in softball.

Here’s a look at who has won the most Nevada high school softball state championships:

5. Churchill County (7)

Located in Fallon, Churchill County won back-to-back Class 2A titles in 1987 and 1988. The Greenwave, with arguably one of the best logos in the state, have since won five 3A titles, all since 2011, with 2018 being the most recent title.

4. Boulder City (8)

Boulder City is the closest to a Las Vegas representative on this list. The Eagles won seven of their titles from 1982 to 1999. Their most recent title came in 2010.

T2. Reed and Pahranagat Valley (9)

After Rancho won the first NIAA-sanctioned softball state title in 1977, Reed won three of the next four titles. Reed’s last title was in 2015 and is its only title in the 21st century.

Pahranagat Valley’s run of seven straight titles (2013 to 2019) is a state record for the most consecutive softball championships. The Panthers’ other titles came in 2007 and 2008. All of their titles have come in 1A.

1. Needles (15)

The school with the most softball state titles is not located in Nevada. Since Needles is geographically isolated from other California schools, it is a member of the NIAA and competes with Nevada high schools.

All of the Mustangs’ titles have come in 2A. They have won 10 titles since 2000, including four straight from 2007 to 2010, as well as the last three championships.

Top Las Vegas school: T11. Centennial (4)

Centennial is the only school from Las Vegas that has more than three state titles. The Bulldogs won 4A titles in 2004, 2009, 2012 and 2013.

