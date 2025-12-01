Southern Nevada high school bowling preview

Take a look at Logan Hollander and Palo Verde’s hopes to win a third consecutive high school 5A bowling championship.

Palo Verde bowler Logan Hollander releases a throw as they take on Liberty for their 5A high school boys bowling championship match at The Orleans Bowling Center on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Palo Verde bowler sets his ball down against Liberty during their 5A high school boys bowling championship match at The Orleans Bowling Center on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde coach John Read is the coach of the year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys bowling team.

The ability to overcome adversity is part of any sport, but Palo Verde bowling coach John Read may be looking at more than his share of obstacles as he attempts to guide his boys squad to a third consecutive Class 5A title.

The Panthers lost several key bowlers after last season’s championship, but the coach still believes his team has what it will take to come out on top once more.

“We are going to be very young,” Read said. “We lost quite a few seniors. I’ve been worried about our freshman class, but fortunately we have some great freshmen — both boys and girls.”

Palo Verde’s boys, who edged Liberty, 5-4, to win last year’s title, lost Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada first-team bowler Jack Grossman to graduation. But junior Logan Hollander has taken over the top spot, and he appears capable of leading the team against elite opponents.

“He’s been doing this as long as I can remember,” said Read, noting Hollander’s experience. “He came in as a freshman, and he’s got strong mental toughness.

“He doesn’t get down and he doesn’t get up. He’ll be in the conversation at the end.”

Hollander did not compete for the individual crown last year, but he believes he’s ready.

“I think I have what it takes,” said Hollander, who has been bowling for 10 years and works with a private coach during the off-seasons. “But I plan to grind it out, and whatever happens happens.”

Hollander has taken on the role as an extra coach.

“I’m focussed on being a team leader,” he said. “We all need to be serious about things, and there can be no playing around. I want to help keep up the team’s morale and make sure no one gives up if they’re losing.”

That’s just where Read wants his top bowler to be.

“He’s a team guy,” the coach said. “He’s up and down the alley talking to everyone – boys, girls, freshmen and seniors. He gives great tips to the other bowlers.”

Hollander also has gained the wisdom to coach himself during competition.

“I know I have to make good shots,” he said. “I can’t just go in and expect to win. I’ve got to make the shots that count.”

The Panthers also return standout sophomore Matthew Borngesser, and freshman Alvin Lee is expected to make an immediate impact.

“These kids are so talented,” said Read, who begins his 11th year at Palo Verde. “Nothing is out of reach if they don’t quit.”

Centennial, Coronado, Desert Oasis and Liberty will likely be the Panthers’ top competition. Liberty’s Daryus Alo and Clark’s Ryland Gregorich are expected to be among the top individual opponents.

The Panthers girls were eliminated in the semifinals last year, but Read sees a chance for them to go all the way this season.

“They’re as good as anybody,” he said. “It’s going to come down to who has the best day on tournament day.”

Veterans Caitlyn Bixenmann, Andrea Lee and Jessica Read will be joined by standout freshman Megan Borngesser to contribute to a formidable lineup.

Centennial is John Read’s primary concern on the girls side, as the Bulldogs return nearly all of a lineup that claimed last year’s girls championship. Led by senior returner and defending 5A champion Calee Berry, their 9-0 championship-match victory over Clark demonstrated just how dominant they were.

Palo Verde will open its season against Shadow Ridge at 3 p.m. Thursday at Suncoast.

