Southern Nevada rankings: Gorman, Silverado, Moapa still No. 1

Bishop Gorman (5A), Silverado (4A) and Moapa Valley (3A) remain No. 1 in the Southern Nevada football rankings. The Eldorado boys and Coronado girls top the soccer rankings.

Bishop Gorman running back Myles Norman (34) heads towards the end zone over a Hamilton defender during the second half of their high school football game at Fertitta Field on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Southern Nevada football rankings

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (3-1)

2. Arbor View (3-0)

3. Liberty (1-3)

4. Desert Pines (3-1)

5. Faith Lutheran (4-0)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman gained revenge over Hamilton (Arizona) with a 45-0 victory and hosts Brookwood (Georgia) on Friday. … Arbor View hammered Mountain Pointe (Arizona) 45-16 and visits Green Valley on Friday. … Liberty struggled in a 45-8 loss to Atascocita (Texas) and hosts Kamehameha Kapalama (Hawaii) on Friday. … Desert Pines takes the week off after beating Foothill 40-7. … Faith Lutheran remained undefeated with a 34-15 victory over Bakersfield (California) Christian and hosts Canyon Springs on Friday.

Class 4A

1. Silverado (3-0)

2. Coronado (3-0)

3. Shadow Ridge (3-1)

4. Basic (4-0)

5. Las Vegas (2-1)

Around 4A: Silverado continued to romp through its schedule with a 61-7 victory over Sierra Vista and visits Coronado on Friday. … Coronado defeated Class 5A Green Valley 20-6. … Shadow Ridge rolled over Class 5A Palo Verde 42-6 and visits 5A Foothill on Friday. … Basic recorded its second shutout with a 57-0 victory over Chaparral and hosts Spring Valley on Friday. … Las Vegas routed Mojave 44-6 and plays at Rancho on Friday.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (4-0)

2. Virgin Valley (3-0)

3. SLAM Nevada (1-3)

4. Boulder City (2-1)

5. Pahrump Valley (2-1)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley defeated SLAM Nevada 29-13 and visits Pahrump Valley on Friday. … Virgin Valley comes off a bye and hosts Boulder City on Friday. … SLAM Nevada plays at Valley on Friday. … Boulder City shut out Western 45-0. … Pahrump Valley beat Rancho 26-8.

Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association poll

Boys

1. Eldorado

2T. Coronado

2T. Palo Verde

4. Arbor View

5T. Las Vegas

5T. Chaparral

7. Sunrise Mountain

8. Green Valley

9. Bishop Gorman

10T. Western

10T. Faith Lutheran

Girls

1. Coronado

2. Bishop Gorman

3. Desert Oasis

4. Faith Lutheran

5. Arbor View

6. Cimarron-Memorial

7. Shadow Ridge

8. Palo Verde

9. Green Valley

10. Foothill

