Southern Nevada rankings: Gorman, Silverado, Moapa still on top
Bishop Gorman (5A), Silverado (4A) and Moapa Valley (3A) remain No. 1 in the Southern Nevada football rankings. The Eldorado boys and Coronado girls top the soccer rankings.
Southern Nevada football rankings
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (4-1)
2. Arbor View (4-0)
3. Liberty (2-3)
4. Desert Pines (3-1)
5. Faith Lutheran (5-0)
Around 5A: Bishop Gorman thrashed Brookwood (Georgia) 70-10 and visits Arbor View on Friday. … Arbor View shut out Green Valley 34-0. … Liberty survived a late rally to beat Kamehameha Kapalama (Hawaii) 25-18 and plays at Faith Lutheran on Friday. … Desert Pines comes off a bye and will visit Centennial on Friday. … Faith Lutheran ran through Canyon Springs 44-7.
Class 4A
1. Silverado (4-0)
2. Shadow Ridge (4-1)
3. Basic (5-0)
4. Coronado (3-1)
5. Las Vegas (3-1)
Around 4A: Silverado defeated Coronado 43-0 and hosts Chaparral on Friday. … Shadow Ridge beat 5A Foothill 48-35 and hosts Sierra Vista on Friday. … Basic recorded its second shutout in a row with a 27-0 victory over Spring Valley and hosts Green Valley on Friday. … Coronado hosts Bonanza on Friday. … Las Vegas easily took care of Rancho 35-7 and visits Clark on Friday.
Class 3A
1. Moapa Valley (5-0)
2. Boulder City (3-1)
2. Virgin Valley (3-1)
3. SLAM Nevada (2-3)
5. Pahrump Valley (2-2)
Around 3A: Moapa Valley edged Pahrump Valley 7-6 and hosts Rancho on Friday. … Boulder City nipped Virgin Valley 8-6 and plays at Pahrump Valley on Friday. … Virgin Valley hosts Somerset Losee on Friday. … SLAM Nevada blasted Valley 56-8 and plays at Mater East on Friday.
Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association poll
Boys
1. Eldorado
2T. Coronado
2T. Palo Verde
4. Western
5T. Faith Lutheran
5T. Cimarron-Memorial
7. Arbor View
8. Green Valley
9. Durango
10T. Sunrise Mountain
10T. Las Vegas
Girls
1. Coronado
2. Desert Oasis
3. Bishop Gorman
4. Palo Verde
5. Cimarron-Memorial
6. Shadow Ridge
7. Arbor View
8. Doral Academy
9. Pahrump Valley
10. Foothill
