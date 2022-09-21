Southern Nevada rankings: Gorman, Silverado, Moapa still on top

Bishop Gorman (5A), Silverado (4A) and Moapa Valley (3A) remain No. 1 in the Southern Nevada football rankings. The Eldorado boys and Coronado girls top the soccer rankings.

Bishop Gorman running back Devon Rice (3) breaks into open field after missed tackle by Hamilton free safety Rachana Men (3) during the first half of their high school football game at Fertitta Field on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Southern Nevada football rankings

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (4-1)

2. Arbor View (4-0)

3. Liberty (2-3)

4. Desert Pines (3-1)

5. Faith Lutheran (5-0)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman thrashed Brookwood (Georgia) 70-10 and visits Arbor View on Friday. … Arbor View shut out Green Valley 34-0. … Liberty survived a late rally to beat Kamehameha Kapalama (Hawaii) 25-18 and plays at Faith Lutheran on Friday. … Desert Pines comes off a bye and will visit Centennial on Friday. … Faith Lutheran ran through Canyon Springs 44-7.

Class 4A

1. Silverado (4-0)

2. Shadow Ridge (4-1)

3. Basic (5-0)

4. Coronado (3-1)

5. Las Vegas (3-1)

Around 4A: Silverado defeated Coronado 43-0 and hosts Chaparral on Friday. … Shadow Ridge beat 5A Foothill 48-35 and hosts Sierra Vista on Friday. … Basic recorded its second shutout in a row with a 27-0 victory over Spring Valley and hosts Green Valley on Friday. … Coronado hosts Bonanza on Friday. … Las Vegas easily took care of Rancho 35-7 and visits Clark on Friday.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (5-0)

2. Boulder City (3-1)

2. Virgin Valley (3-1)

3. SLAM Nevada (2-3)

5. Pahrump Valley (2-2)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley edged Pahrump Valley 7-6 and hosts Rancho on Friday. … Boulder City nipped Virgin Valley 8-6 and plays at Pahrump Valley on Friday. … Virgin Valley hosts Somerset Losee on Friday. … SLAM Nevada blasted Valley 56-8 and plays at Mater East on Friday.

Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association poll

Boys

1. Eldorado

2T. Coronado

2T. Palo Verde

4. Western

5T. Faith Lutheran

5T. Cimarron-Memorial

7. Arbor View

8. Green Valley

9. Durango

10T. Sunrise Mountain

10T. Las Vegas

Girls

1. Coronado

2. Desert Oasis

3. Bishop Gorman

4. Palo Verde

5. Cimarron-Memorial

6. Shadow Ridge

7. Arbor View

8. Doral Academy

9. Pahrump Valley

10. Foothill

