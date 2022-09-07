Southern Nevada rankings: Gorman, Silverado, Moapa Valley No. 1

Bishop Gorman (5A), Silverado (4A) and Moapa Valley (3A) remain No. 1 in the Southern Nevada football rankings. The Eldorado boys and Coronado girls top the soccer rankings.

Bishop Gorman players pose following their win over Corner Canyon 42-7 during a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern Nevada football rankings

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (2-1)

2. Liberty (1-2)

3. Arbor View (2-0)

4. Desert Pines (2-1)

5. Faith Lutheran (3-0)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman went to Hawaii and routed traditional power St. Louis 56-14 and now hosts Hamilton (Chandler, Arizona) on Friday. Hamilton scored 18 points in the final 1:05 last season to stun Gorman 25-24. … Liberty was beaten soundly 30-2 by Pittsburg (California) and visits Atascocita (Humble, Texas) on Friday. … Arbor View comes off a bye and will visit Mountain Pointe (Phoenix) on Saturday. … Desert Pines has recorded back-to-back shutouts, holding both opponents to negative yards, and hosts Foothill on Friday. … Faith Lutheran won 29-7 at Reno’s Damonte Ranch, and hosts Bakersfield (California) Christian on Friday.

Class 4A

1. Silverado (2-0)

2. Coronado (2-0)

3. Shadow Ridge (2-1)

4. Basic (3-0)

5. Las Vegas (1-1)

Around 4A: Silverado routed Class 5A Palo Verde 42-7 and hosts Sierra Vista on Friday. … Coronado returns after a week off to play at Class 5A Green Valley on Thursday. … Shadow Ridge defeated Shadow Ridge (Surprise, Arizona) 43-24 and visits Class 5A Palo Verde on Friday. … Basic continued its strong start with a 34-2 victory at 5A Carson and plays at Chaparral on Friday. … Las Vegas responded to a tough start by beating Cimarron-Memorial 37-22 and will host Mojave on Friday.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (3-0)

2. Virgin Valley (3-0)

3. SLAM Nevada (1-2)

4. Boulder City (1-1)

5. Pahrump Valley (1-1)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley extended its winning streak to 17 with a 26-22 victory at Boulder City and will visit SLAM Nevada on Friday. … Virgin Valley edged Pahrump Valley 14-6 and is off this week. … SLAM Nevada lost 41-22 to Arizona’s American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North. … Boulder City plays at Western on Friday. … Pahrump Valley hosts Rancho on Friday.

Southern Nevada Soccer Coaches Association poll

Boys

Points, first-place votes

1. Eldorado, 168, 8

2. Coronado, 162, 3

3. Palo Verde, 159, 7

4. Las Vegas, 99

5. Green Valley, 76

6. Chaparral, 74, 1

7. Arbor View, 70

8. Bishop Gorman, 53

9. Centennial, 26

10. Sunrise Mountain, 25

Girls

Points, first-place votes

1. Coronado, 139, 13

2. Bishop Gorman, 100

3. Arbor View, 87

4. Faith Lutheran, 85

5. Desert Oasis, 84

6. Cimarron-Memorial, 71, 2

7. Shadow Ridge, 50

8. Palo Verde, 28

9. Sierra Vista, 23

10. Green Valley, 21

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.