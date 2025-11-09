State cross country: Sky Pointe senior, Faith Lutheran girls win 5A titles

Sky Pointe’s Carter Prater won the 5A boys individual state cross country title and the Faith Lutheran girls won the 5A team state title Saturday in Reno.

Sky Pointe’s Carter Prater competes during the Red Rock Running Company Invitational cross country meet at James Regional Sports Park on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern Nevada high school cross country runners have rarely fared well at the course at Reno’s Rancho San Rafael Park in the state meet.

That wasn’t the case for Sky Pointe boys runner Carter Prater or the Faith Lutheran girls team.

Prater won the Class 5A boys individual state title at the 5-kilometer course with a time of 15 minutes, 42 seconds. Sky Pointe finished second as a team with 57 points. Northern Region champion Galena (51 points) won the 5A boys team state title.

“It feels good. It’s nice to show them I could do this in the toughest division,” said Prater, who recently committed to the University of Colorado. “It was great weather. It was perfect for running and I felt really good. I stayed relaxed and was able to push through the last mile.”

The Faith Lutheran girls earned 82 points to win the 5A team state title over Northern Region champion Carson (91) and Sky Pointe (100).

Prater, a senior, won the 4A individual state title last year and Sky Pointe won the 4A boys and girls team titles. The Eagles moved up to 5A this season and won both the boys and girls 5A Southern Region team titles. Prater finished second at the region meet on Oct. 31.

“To finish off my Nevada (high school) cross country (career) with a championship, that’s all I could wish for,” Prater said. “It was my first win of the season. I haven’t won this season yet until today, so it was nice to win finally.”

Prater said the team was “bought in” and credited the coaches for showing videos of the course to prepare.

“It was good to have that since none of us have ever been up there on that course,” Prater said. “We had zero idea what it looked like. … There’s two pretty big hills on the course and being able to know where those were was imperative to how I won and how our team did so well.”

Galena’s David Coisson (15:53) finished second behind Prater in the boys individual race. Sky Pointe’s Sawyer Hutton (15:53) was third and Faith Lutheran’s Brady Anderson, the Southern Region champion, was fourth (15:57).

Galena’s Gioia Coudriet ran away with the girls individual title (17:54). Sky Pointe’s Aislin McMahon (19:00) was second and Shadow Ridge’s Elynn Okuda (19:11) was third.

Faith Lutheran had three girls finish in the top 20 to help the Crusaders win the title. Scarlett Cotrone was ninth (19:45), Sophie Weisz finished 10th (19:45) and Jenna Anderson (19:57) was 14th. It’s the fifth team title for Faith Lutheran and first since 2001.

Clark sweeps in 4A

Clark won both the boys and girls 4A team state titles Saturday at Boulder City’s Veterans Memorial Park. It’s the first boys and girls team state titles for Clark.

The Clark boys finished second in last year’s 4A state meet. The girls had finished second in each of the past four 4A state meets.

“These kids didn’t just run their hearts out today, they ran their hearts out all summer and fall,” Clark coach Charles Bennion said in a text message. “It has been impressive to watch. (Getting the school’s first cross country state titles) makes these championships very special. Those are two barriers I love seeing these kids break.”

The Clark boys won the title with a team score of 30 points. Foothill finished second (56) and Basic was third (90). Clark’s Andrew Duncan, a sophomore, won the individual boys title with a time of 17 minutes, 1.1 seconds. Teammate Benjamin Killebrew (17:02.8) finished second.

The Clark girls posted a team score of 20 points to beat Foothill (88 points) and Tech (95). Clark freshman Michelle Stana won the girls individual title (20:43.2) over Silverado’s Elizabeth Neumann (20:56.0).

“(Stana and Duncan) are fierce competitors who have put in an incredible amount of work,” Bennion said.

Class 3A

Tahoe-Truckee (42 points) edged Spring Creek (49) to win the 3A boys team state title at Rancho San Rafael Park. Moapa Valley finished fifth (123), tops among Southern teams.

Tahoe-Truckee’s Kiefer Willcox won the boys individual title (15:48.00). Moapa Valley’s Hal Thompson (17:15.00) was the highest-finishing Southern runner in seventh.

Tahoe-Truckee also claimed the 3A girls team title with a score of 41 points over Lowry (58) and Pahrump Valley (69). Tahoe-Truckee’s Autumn Burks (19:18) won the girls individual title. Pahrump Valley’s Sophie Romero (22:10) was the highest-finishing Southern runner in 10th.

Class 2A

North Tahoe (42 points) edged Lincoln County (54) to win the 2A boys team state title at Rancho San Rafael Park. The North Tahoe girls also won the 2A girls team state title with 20 points over Lincoln County (53).

North Tahoe’s Elio Adriani won the boys individual title (16:46) and Lincoln County’s Will Pike (17:33) was the highest-finishing Southern runner in fifth. North Tahoe’s Lucia Avril won the girls individual title (19:46) and Lincoln County’s Sadie Ivins (21:56) was the highest-finishing Southern runner in sixth.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.