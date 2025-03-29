74°F
State-leading marks set at Las Vegas Track Classic — RESULTS, PHOTOS

Desert Oasis' Noah Lara celebrates his win and a new state time in the varsity boys 300m hurdles during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran's Aliyah Maese clears the bar on the way to winning the varsity girls high jump during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Foothill's Sydney Gibson and Palo Verde's Berklie Ahlander battle it out in the varsity girls 100m hurdles race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Sean Craig keeps a short lead on Mojave's Antwan Hawkins battle in the varsity boys 100m hurdles race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Arbor View's Timmia Rucks, Sierra Vista's Anaiyah Ross and Liberty's Trystin Mitchell cruise down the track in the varsity girls 100 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Sierra Vista's Anaiyah Ross leans in to edge out Arbor View's Timmia Rucks at the finish in the varsity girls 100 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Sierra Vista's Anaiyah Ross wins the varsity girls 100 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty sprinters Trishelle Tucay and Ayva Jordan exchange the baton in the varsity mixed 4x200 relay race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Arbor View's Christian "Kai" Cypher runs with the baton in the varsity mixed 4x200 relay race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Braylon Howard runs with the baton in the varsity mixed 4x200 relay race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Clark's Aylin Chavez digs into the sand on landing in the varsity girls long jump during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Liberty runner leads the first heat of the varsity girls 1600 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Palo Verde's Selma Eros reaches back to clear the pole in the varsity girls pole vault during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran's Madelynn Murray looks upward on her way to the pole in the varsity girls pole vault during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Isabella Clark eyes the pole after clearing 11-2 in the varsity girls pole vault during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Coronado's Brooke-Lynn Miller leads the varsity girls 1600 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Isabella Clark explodes upward on her way to clear 11-8 for the win in the varsity girls pole vault during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Isabella Clark eyes the pole after clearing 11-8 for the win in the varsity girls pole vault during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Shadow Ridge's Landon Larsen leads the varsity boys 1600 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Shadow Ridge's Landon Larsen leads the varsity boys 1600 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Sierra Vista jumper looks for her landing in the varsity girls long jump during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Desert Oasis athlete attempts to clear the bar in the varsity boys high jump during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Desert Oasis athlete attempts to clear the bar in the varsity boys high jump during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Legacy's Sylus West-Gaither turns the corner on his way to a winning and new state time in the varsity boys 400 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Shadow Ridge's Kamari Mingo turns the corner in the varsity boys 400 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mojave's Aries Denson turns the corner in the varsity boys 400 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Palo Verde's Berklie Ahlander, right, catches a little too much air as Foothill's Sydney Gibson gains some ground in the varsity girls 300m hurdles during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Foothill's Sydney Gibson concentrates on getting over the last hurdle to win in the varsity girls 300m hurdles during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mojave's Antwan Hawkins has a slight edge on Desert Oasis' Noah Lara as they come down the stretch in the varsity boys 300m hurdles during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mojave's Antwan Hawkins catches the hurdle and is thrown off as Desert Oasis' Noah Lara clears down the stretch in the varsity boys 300m hurdles during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Palo Verde's Katelyn Johnson leads the pack in the varsity girls 800 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran's Brady Anderson leads teammate Logan Scott into the second lap of the boys 800 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran's Brady Anderson leads teammate Logan Scott to the finish line of the boys 800 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2025 - 4:25 pm
 

Many of the state’s top high school track and field athletes competed at the Las Vegas Track Classic on Saturday at Desert Oasis.

Among notable results, Legacy’s Sylus West-Gaither set the fastest time in the state this season in the boys 400 meters (47.25 seconds). He also won the 200 meters (22.00).

Also setting state-leading boys marks were Desert Oasis’ Noah Lara in the 300-meter hurdles (37.83) and Palo Verde’s Tristan McGrane in the pole vault (14 feet, 8 inches).

On the girls’ side, Legacy’s Amaya Stepp set the season’s fastest times in the 200 (24.74) and 400 (55.10), and Liberty’s Chayanne Gordon uncorked a state-leading throw of 127-8 in the discus.

Here are the winners of Saturday’s events:

Boys

100 meters: Brayden Vierra-Gonazlez, Desert Oasis (11.15)

200 meters: Sylus West-Gaither, Legacy (22.00)

400 meters: Sylus West-Gaither, Legacy (47.25)

800 meters: Brady Anderson, Faith Lutheran (1 minute, 52.56 seconds)

1,600 meters: Landon Larsen, Shadow Ridge (4:30.54)

3,200 meters: Grant Petty, Sky Pointe (10:12.66)

110-meter hurdles: Sean Craig, Liberty (14.99)

300-meter hurdles: Noah Lara, Desert Oasis (37.83)

Shot put: Mason Gooder, Shadow Ridge (51-4)

Discus: Mason Gooder, Shadow Ridge (162-0)

High jump: Rowlandis Eutsy, Desert Oasis; Noah Brosier, Sierra Vista; Michai Smith, Desert Oasis (6-2)

Pole vault: Tristan McGrane, Palo Verde (14-8)

Long jump: Brenden Adams, Desert Oasis (22-7)

Triple jump: Malakai Gutcher, Shadow Ridge (44-10½)

Girls

100 meters: Anaiyah Ross, Sierra Vista (12.67)

200 meters: Amaya Stepp, Legacy (24.74)

400 meters: Amaya Stepp, Legacy (55.10)

800 meters: Katelyn Johnson, Palo Verde (2:18.75)

1,600 meters: Brooke-Lynn Miller, Coronado (5:04.37)

3,200 meters: Scarlett Cotrone, Faith Lutheran (11:45.67)

100-meter hurdles: Sydney Gibson, Foothill (15.25)

300-meter hurdles: Sydney Gibson, Foothill (45.01)

Shot put: Chayanne Gordon, Liberty (41-9)

Discus: Chayanne Gordon, Liberty (127-8)

High jump: Aliyah Maese, Faith Lutheran and Bella Berenato, Palo Verde (5-0)

Pole vault: Isabella Clark, Liberty (11-8)

Long jump: Emoni Young, Shadow Ridge (18-0½)

Triple jump: Aniyah Burres, Legacy (39-4)

Mixed relays

4x100-meter: Arbor View (45.59)

4x200-meter: Arbor View (1:32.77 seconds)

4x400-meter: Legacy (3:35.94)

4x800-meter: Liberty (9:25.16)

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

