State-leading marks set at Las Vegas Track Classic — RESULTS, PHOTOS
Many of the area’s top high school track and field athletes competed at the Las Vegas Track Classic on Saturday. Here are results and photos from the event.
Among notable results, Legacy’s Sylus West-Gaither set the fastest time in the state this season in the boys 400 meters (47.25 seconds). He also won the 200 meters (22.00).
Also setting state-leading boys marks were Desert Oasis’ Noah Lara in the 300-meter hurdles (37.83) and Palo Verde’s Tristan McGrane in the pole vault (14 feet, 8 inches).
On the girls’ side, Legacy’s Amaya Stepp set the season’s fastest times in the 200 (24.74) and 400 (55.10), and Liberty’s Chayanne Gordon uncorked a state-leading throw of 127-8 in the discus.
Here are the winners of Saturday’s events:
Boys
100 meters: Brayden Vierra-Gonazlez, Desert Oasis (11.15)
200 meters: Sylus West-Gaither, Legacy (22.00)
400 meters: Sylus West-Gaither, Legacy (47.25)
800 meters: Brady Anderson, Faith Lutheran (1 minute, 52.56 seconds)
1,600 meters: Landon Larsen, Shadow Ridge (4:30.54)
3,200 meters: Grant Petty, Sky Pointe (10:12.66)
110-meter hurdles: Sean Craig, Liberty (14.99)
300-meter hurdles: Noah Lara, Desert Oasis (37.83)
Shot put: Mason Gooder, Shadow Ridge (51-4)
Discus: Mason Gooder, Shadow Ridge (162-0)
High jump: Rowlandis Eutsy, Desert Oasis; Noah Brosier, Sierra Vista; Michai Smith, Desert Oasis (6-2)
Pole vault: Tristan McGrane, Palo Verde (14-8)
Long jump: Brenden Adams, Desert Oasis (22-7)
Triple jump: Malakai Gutcher, Shadow Ridge (44-10½)
Girls
100 meters: Anaiyah Ross, Sierra Vista (12.67)
200 meters: Amaya Stepp, Legacy (24.74)
400 meters: Amaya Stepp, Legacy (55.10)
800 meters: Katelyn Johnson, Palo Verde (2:18.75)
1,600 meters: Brooke-Lynn Miller, Coronado (5:04.37)
3,200 meters: Scarlett Cotrone, Faith Lutheran (11:45.67)
100-meter hurdles: Sydney Gibson, Foothill (15.25)
300-meter hurdles: Sydney Gibson, Foothill (45.01)
Shot put: Chayanne Gordon, Liberty (41-9)
Discus: Chayanne Gordon, Liberty (127-8)
High jump: Aliyah Maese, Faith Lutheran and Bella Berenato, Palo Verde (5-0)
Pole vault: Isabella Clark, Liberty (11-8)
Long jump: Emoni Young, Shadow Ridge (18-0½)
Triple jump: Aniyah Burres, Legacy (39-4)
Mixed relays
4x100-meter: Arbor View (45.59)
4x200-meter: Arbor View (1:32.77 seconds)
4x400-meter: Legacy (3:35.94)
4x800-meter: Liberty (9:25.16)
