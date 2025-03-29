State-leading marks set at Las Vegas Track Classic — RESULTS, PHOTOS

Desert Oasis' Noah Lara celebrates his win and a new state time in the varsity boys 300m hurdles during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran's Aliyah Maese clears the bar on the way to winning the varsity girls high jump during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Foothill's Sydney Gibson and Palo Verde's Berklie Ahlander battle it out in the varsity girls 100m hurdles race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty's Sean Craig keeps a short lead on Mojave's Antwan Hawkins battle in the varsity boys 100m hurdles race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Arbor View's Timmia Rucks, Sierra Vista's Anaiyah Ross and Liberty's Trystin Mitchell cruise down the track in the varsity girls 100 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista's Anaiyah Ross leans in to edge out Arbor View's Timmia Rucks at the finish in the varsity girls 100 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista's Anaiyah Ross wins the varsity girls 100 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty sprinters Trishelle Tucay and Ayva Jordan exchange the baton in the varsity mixed 4x200 relay race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Arbor View's Christian "Kai" Cypher runs with the baton in the varsity mixed 4x200 relay race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty's Braylon Howard runs with the baton in the varsity mixed 4x200 relay race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark's Aylin Chavez digs into the sand on landing in the varsity girls long jump during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Liberty runner leads the first heat of the varsity girls 1600 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde's Selma Eros reaches back to clear the pole in the varsity girls pole vault during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran's Madelynn Murray looks upward on her way to the pole in the varsity girls pole vault during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty's Isabella Clark eyes the pole after clearing 11-2 in the varsity girls pole vault during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado's Brooke-Lynn Miller leads the varsity girls 1600 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty's Isabella Clark explodes upward on her way to clear 11-8 for the win in the varsity girls pole vault during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty's Isabella Clark eyes the pole after clearing 11-8 for the win in the varsity girls pole vault during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge's Landon Larsen leads the varsity boys 1600 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge's Landon Larsen leads the varsity boys 1600 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Sierra Vista jumper looks for her landing in the varsity girls long jump during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Desert Oasis athlete attempts to clear the bar in the varsity boys high jump during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Desert Oasis athlete attempts to clear the bar in the varsity boys high jump during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy's Sylus West-Gaither turns the corner on his way to a winning and new state time in the varsity boys 400 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge's Kamari Mingo turns the corner in the varsity boys 400 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mojave's Aries Denson turns the corner in the varsity boys 400 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde's Berklie Ahlander, right, catches a little too much air as Foothill's Sydney Gibson gains some ground in the varsity girls 300m hurdles during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Foothill's Sydney Gibson concentrates on getting over the last hurdle to win in the varsity girls 300m hurdles during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mojave's Antwan Hawkins has a slight edge on Desert Oasis' Noah Lara as they come down the stretch in the varsity boys 300m hurdles during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mojave's Antwan Hawkins catches the hurdle and is thrown off as Desert Oasis' Noah Lara clears down the stretch in the varsity boys 300m hurdles during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde's Katelyn Johnson leads the pack in the varsity girls 800 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran's Brady Anderson leads teammate Logan Scott into the second lap of the boys 800 meters race during the 2025 Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images