State roundup: Durango prevails in 12th to reach 4A title game — PHOTOS

Check out the results from the state baseball and softball tournaments in Class 4A through 1A, including Durango advancing to the 4A baseball title game.

Durango outfielder Chris Turner celebrates while running back to the dugout after Durango strikes out in an inning during a 4A high school baseball state semifinals game between Silverado and Durango at Centennial High School Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Durango outfielder Jon Turner runs to the dugout after being out during a 4A high school baseball state semifinals game between Silverado and Durango at Centennial High School Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Silverado pitcher Giovanni Guariglia throws out a pitch during a 4A high school baseball state semifinals game between Silverado and Durango at Centennial High School Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Silverado short stop Hogan Hawkins is up to bat during a 4A high school baseball state semifinals game between Silverado and Durango at Centennial High School Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Durango pitcher Alexander Mercurius throws the ball during a 4A high school baseball state semifinals game between Silverado and Durango at Centennial High School Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alexander Mercurius hit a three-run homer in the 12th inning Thursday to cap a dramatic 4-0 win for Durango over Silverado on Thursday at Centennial, sending the Trailblazers to Saturday’s Class 4A state baseball championship game.

Durango (26-6), the Mountain League champion, will face at opponent to be determined at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Trailblazers scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly to break the scoreless tie before Mercurius’ heroics

Silverado (19-9), the Sky League champion, will face Bonanza or Tech in an elimination game Friday afternoon.

No. 1D Tech 4, No. 2S Sierra Vista 3: Kentin Grantz went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to help the Roadrunners (24-10) edge the Mountain Lions (20-11).

Lucas Jaggers added a triple for Tech, which faces Bonanza in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The winner plays Silverado in a semifinal 30 minutes later.

No. 3S Bonanza 13, No. 2M Rancho 5: Darren McGee had a double, a triple and three RBIs, and the Bengals (16-18) scored seven runs in the first inning of their victory over the Rams (16-18).

Dillon Owens went 3-for-5 to help Bonanza.

Class 3A

No. 2S Boulder City 9, No. 1N Churchill County 8: At Pahrump Valley, Gauge Rhodes and Carter Law each went 2-for-4 with a double as the Eagles (21-14) built a seven-run lead and hung on for a victory over the Greenwave (21-9-1).

Boulder City plays Truckee in a semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

No. 2N Truckee 3, No. 1S The Meadows 0: Carson Rinetti had a double, but the Mustangs (21-13) fell to the Wolverines (21-11). The Meadows plays Churchill County in an elimination game at 11 a.m. Friday.

Class 2A

No. 1S Lake Mead 2, No. 2N North Tahoe 1: At Pershing County, Danny Yeates and Cameron LaPres each doubled, and the Eagles (24-1) scored a run in the ninth inning to beat the Lakers (18-9).

Lake Mead plays Needles in a semifinal at 12:30 p.m. Friday. North Tahoe faces Yerington in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Friday.

No. 2S Needles 13, No. 1N Yerington 2: Holden Jones and Gabe Rodriquez had three hits apiece to lead the Mustangs (22-10-1) past the Lions (29-5).

Class 1A

No. 1S Indian Springs 7, No. 2N Smith Valley 1: At Indian Springs, Jacob Gourley went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs as the Thunderbirds (21-5) defeated the Bulldogs (16-5). Indian Springs plays Wells at 10 a.m. Friday in a semifinal. Smith Valley faces Liberty Baptist in an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

No. 1N Wells 8, No. 2S Liberty Baptist 7: The Leopards (28-6) rallied from a six-run deficit and scored a run in the eighth inning to beat the Knights (19-7).

Softball

Class 4A

No. 1S Doral Academy 3, No. 2S Basic 2: At Faith Lutheran, EmmaLynn Hussey went 2-for-3 for the Dragons (24-4) in their semifinal win over the Wolves (15-12).

The victory lifted Doral Academy into Saturday’s 10 a.m. championship game against an opponent to be determined.

No. 2M Foothill 12, No. 1M Tech 7: Camren Van Thomme was the winning pitcher and went 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs to help the Falcons (13-11-1) beat the Roadrunners (18-11) in an elimination game.

Isabella Higuera added four hits and two RBIs for Foothill, which plays Legacy in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday. The winner advances to play Basic in the semifinals 30 minutes later.

No. 1D Legacy 13, No. 3S Spring Valley 3: Madison Castellon went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to lead the Longhorns (22-7) past the Grizzlies (19-12) in six innings.

Sofia Noa added two doubles, a single and four RBIs for Legacy.

Class 3A

No. 2N Fernley 7, No. 1S Boulder City 2: At Pahrump Valley, the Vaqueros (21-10) rolled to a victory over the Eagles (23-9).

Fernley plays Churchill County in a semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Friday, and Boulder City plays SLAM! Nevada at 11 a.m. Friday in an elimination game.

No. 1N Churchill County 10, No. 2S SLAM! Nevada 0: Sonny Johnson and Nicole Carrasco had the only two hits for the Bulls (23-7) in their five-inning loss to the Greenwave (22-11).

Class 2A

No. 2S White Pine 14, No. 1N Yerington 0: At Pershing County, the Bobcats (16-13) scored nine runs in the third inning and rolled to a five-inning 14-0 win over the Lions (21-8).

White Pine faces Needles in a semifinal game at 12:30 p.m. Friday, and Yerington plays Oasis Academy in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Friday.

No. 1S Needles 11, No. 2N Oasis Academy 1: Audrina Bullchild pitched a three-hitter to lead the Mustangs (25-6) past the Bighorns (22-8) in five innings.

Class 1A

No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 12, No. 2N Pyramid Lake 4: At Indian Springs, the Panthers (22-8) defeated the Lakers (16-9) to advance to a semifinal against Wells at 10 a.m. Friday. Pyramid Lake plays Round Mountain in an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

No. 1N Wells 4, No. 2S Round Mountain 1: Khloe DelRio pitched a one-hitter to help the Leopards (22-7) defeat the Knights (18-4).

Jeff Wollard can be reached at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.