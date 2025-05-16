State roundup: Durango prevails in 12th to reach 4A title game — PHOTOS
Check out the results from the state baseball and softball tournaments in Class 4A through 1A, including Durango advancing to the 4A baseball title game.
Alexander Mercurius hit a three-run homer in the 12th inning Thursday to cap a dramatic 4-0 win for Durango over Silverado on Thursday at Centennial, sending the Trailblazers to Saturday’s Class 4A state baseball championship game.
Durango (26-6), the Mountain League champion, will face at opponent to be determined at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Trailblazers scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly to break the scoreless tie before Mercurius’ heroics
Silverado (19-9), the Sky League champion, will face Bonanza or Tech in an elimination game Friday afternoon.
No. 1D Tech 4, No. 2S Sierra Vista 3: Kentin Grantz went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to help the Roadrunners (24-10) edge the Mountain Lions (20-11).
Lucas Jaggers added a triple for Tech, which faces Bonanza in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The winner plays Silverado in a semifinal 30 minutes later.
No. 3S Bonanza 13, No. 2M Rancho 5: Darren McGee had a double, a triple and three RBIs, and the Bengals (16-18) scored seven runs in the first inning of their victory over the Rams (16-18).
Dillon Owens went 3-for-5 to help Bonanza.
Class 3A
No. 2S Boulder City 9, No. 1N Churchill County 8: At Pahrump Valley, Gauge Rhodes and Carter Law each went 2-for-4 with a double as the Eagles (21-14) built a seven-run lead and hung on for a victory over the Greenwave (21-9-1).
Boulder City plays Truckee in a semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
No. 2N Truckee 3, No. 1S The Meadows 0: Carson Rinetti had a double, but the Mustangs (21-13) fell to the Wolverines (21-11). The Meadows plays Churchill County in an elimination game at 11 a.m. Friday.
Class 2A
No. 1S Lake Mead 2, No. 2N North Tahoe 1: At Pershing County, Danny Yeates and Cameron LaPres each doubled, and the Eagles (24-1) scored a run in the ninth inning to beat the Lakers (18-9).
Lake Mead plays Needles in a semifinal at 12:30 p.m. Friday. North Tahoe faces Yerington in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Friday.
No. 2S Needles 13, No. 1N Yerington 2: Holden Jones and Gabe Rodriquez had three hits apiece to lead the Mustangs (22-10-1) past the Lions (29-5).
Class 1A
No. 1S Indian Springs 7, No. 2N Smith Valley 1: At Indian Springs, Jacob Gourley went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs as the Thunderbirds (21-5) defeated the Bulldogs (16-5). Indian Springs plays Wells at 10 a.m. Friday in a semifinal. Smith Valley faces Liberty Baptist in an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
No. 1N Wells 8, No. 2S Liberty Baptist 7: The Leopards (28-6) rallied from a six-run deficit and scored a run in the eighth inning to beat the Knights (19-7).
Softball
Class 4A
No. 1S Doral Academy 3, No. 2S Basic 2: At Faith Lutheran, EmmaLynn Hussey went 2-for-3 for the Dragons (24-4) in their semifinal win over the Wolves (15-12).
The victory lifted Doral Academy into Saturday’s 10 a.m. championship game against an opponent to be determined.
No. 2M Foothill 12, No. 1M Tech 7: Camren Van Thomme was the winning pitcher and went 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs to help the Falcons (13-11-1) beat the Roadrunners (18-11) in an elimination game.
Isabella Higuera added four hits and two RBIs for Foothill, which plays Legacy in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday. The winner advances to play Basic in the semifinals 30 minutes later.
No. 1D Legacy 13, No. 3S Spring Valley 3: Madison Castellon went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to lead the Longhorns (22-7) past the Grizzlies (19-12) in six innings.
Sofia Noa added two doubles, a single and four RBIs for Legacy.
Class 3A
No. 2N Fernley 7, No. 1S Boulder City 2: At Pahrump Valley, the Vaqueros (21-10) rolled to a victory over the Eagles (23-9).
Fernley plays Churchill County in a semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Friday, and Boulder City plays SLAM! Nevada at 11 a.m. Friday in an elimination game.
No. 1N Churchill County 10, No. 2S SLAM! Nevada 0: Sonny Johnson and Nicole Carrasco had the only two hits for the Bulls (23-7) in their five-inning loss to the Greenwave (22-11).
Class 2A
No. 2S White Pine 14, No. 1N Yerington 0: At Pershing County, the Bobcats (16-13) scored nine runs in the third inning and rolled to a five-inning 14-0 win over the Lions (21-8).
White Pine faces Needles in a semifinal game at 12:30 p.m. Friday, and Yerington plays Oasis Academy in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Friday.
No. 1S Needles 11, No. 2N Oasis Academy 1: Audrina Bullchild pitched a three-hitter to lead the Mustangs (25-6) past the Bighorns (22-8) in five innings.
Class 1A
No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 12, No. 2N Pyramid Lake 4: At Indian Springs, the Panthers (22-8) defeated the Lakers (16-9) to advance to a semifinal against Wells at 10 a.m. Friday. Pyramid Lake plays Round Mountain in an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
No. 1N Wells 4, No. 2S Round Mountain 1: Khloe DelRio pitched a one-hitter to help the Leopards (22-7) defeat the Knights (18-4).
