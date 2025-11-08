State roundup: Gorman volleyball to play for 5A title — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team will play for the Class 5A state title. Here is a roundup of Friday’s state soccer and volleyball action.

Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team is one step closer to winning a third straight Class 5A state championship.

The Gaels, the Southern Region champion, rolled to a 25-6, 25-11, 25-18 sweep over Carson High, the North’s No. 2 seed in a 5A state semifinal Friday night at Sunrise Mountain.

Gorman (32-8) will play for the 5A state title at noon Saturday at Sunrise Mountain against Coronado (26-10). The South’s No. 2 seed beat Bishop Manogue, the North’s No. 1 seed, 26-24, 30-28, 16-25, 25-12.

“It’s something special every time (you play for a state title),” Gorman coach Gregg Nunley said. “It’s something that I don’t take for granted and I know our girls don’t take it for granted.”

Senior Ayanna Watson had 15 kills for Gorman, and senior setter and fellow Pitt commit Trinity Thompson added 24 assists. Darby Vannah added eight kills and Boyana Pesic recorded 10 kills for the Gaels.

Gorman attacked early to roll to the win in the first set. Carson (23-8) got within 13-11 in the second set before the Gaels went on a 12-0 run to take the set. Carson battled in the third set, taking a brief 14-13 lead before Watson recorded three straight kills during a 7-0 run where Gorman regained the lead and never looked back.

“We came out super strong and I like that,” Nunley said. “That’s something haven’t done in the past. We’ve been played teams close and then we start to pull away. I’m glad in that first set, we came out and made a statement.”

Other scores

3A state semifinals

At Fernley

■ No. 2S Moapa Valley 3, No. 1N Truckee 2

■ No. 1S The Meadows vs. No. 2N Dayton, late

2A state semifinals

At Sunrise Mountain

■ No. 2S White Pine 3, No. 1N North Tahoe 1

■ No. 1S GV Christian 3, No. 2N Yerington 1

State championship

At 10 a.m. Saturday at Sunrise Mountain

■ No. 2S White Pine vs. No. 1S GV Christian

1A state semifinals

At Fernley

■ No. 1W Coleville 3, No. 1C Round Mountain 0

■ No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 3, No. 1E Lund 0

State championship

At 10 a.m. Saturday at Fernley

■ No. 1W Coleville vs. No. 1S Pahranagat Valley

Boys soccer

Class 5A

■ No. 1S Coronado 6, No. 2N Sparks 1: At Hug High, Gavin Flickinger scored three goals to help the Cougars (24-0) cruise past the Railroaders (20-4) in a 5A state semifinal Friday in Sparks.

Liam Bringhurst added a goal and two assists for Coronado, which plays Northern champion Hug at noon Saturday at Hug for the 5A state title. Hug defeated Palo Verde, the South’s No. 2 seed, 4-0 in the other state semifinal at Hug.

The Cougars, winners of 54 consecutive games, defeated Hug last year for the title. They are seeking to be the first Southern Nevada team and team in the top classification to win three consecutive state titles.

No. 1N Hug 4, No. 2S Palo Verde 0: At Hug, Julian Enriquez Ornelas scored three goals as the Hawks (21-1) rolled to a victory over the Panthers (13-5-3).

Class 3A

State semifinal scores

At Cristo Rey

■ No. 2N Truckee 1, No. 1S Virgin Valley 0

■ No. 1N South Tahoe 1, No. 2S Moapa Valley 0

State championship

At noon Saturday at Cristo Rey

■ No. 2N Truckee vs. No. 1N South Tahoe

No. 2N Truckee 1, No. 1S Virgin Valley 0: At Cristo Rey, a first-half goal was enough to lift the Wolverines (15-2-1) over the Bulldogs (11-4-5) in a 3A state semifinal.

Truckee will play Northern champion South Tahoe (15-3-3) at noon Saturday at Cristo Rey for the state title. South Tahoe defeated Moapa Valley (14-3-3), the South’s No. 2 seed, 1-0 in the other state semifinal at Cristo Rey.

Girls soccer

Class 4A

■ No. 1S Doral Academy 2, No. 2N Bishop Manogue 1: At Hug High, Doral Academy surrendered an early goal, but the Dragons, the Southern Region champion and No. 1 seed, rallied to defeat the Miners, the North’s No. 2 seed, in a 4A state semifinal in Sparks.

“My girls do what they normally do and we had a very small rotation,” Doral Academy coach Kurt Divich said. “We fought really, really hard. I had to move kids to positions they’ve never played before just to get the best 11 on the field, and it worked.”

Doral Academy (20-1-2) will play Northern champion Galena at 10 a.m. Saturday at Hug for the 4A state title. Galena (14-4-1) defeated Palo Verde, the South’s No. 2 seed, 6-0 in the other state semifinal.

Sienna Turco scored a goal in the 25th minute on a pass from Dasha Rosas to even the score. In the second half, Sanyi Thompson, a few minutes after she missed on a scoring chance, gave the Dragons the lead on a goal with an assist from Chloe Mashore.

Divich credited Ryan Hedin and Dashas Rosas for playing well out of their normal positions to help Doral Academy get the win.

The Dragons will try to win their first state title after losing in last year’s state semifinals to Galena 3-2 in overtime and the 2022 title game. Galena lost to Centennial 1-0 in last year’s 4A title game.

‘We’re used to being the underdog, it’s no difference for us,” Divich said. “We’ll go out and do all the things we can and I can tell you is that we will leave it all on the field no matter what happens.”

Palo Verde finished 15-5-1 and Manogue finished 11-4-2.

Class 3A

State semifinal scores

At Cristo Rey

■ No. 2N North Tahoe 2, No. 1S Virgin Valley 0

■ No.1 N South Tahoe 2, No. 2S Equipo Academy 0

State championship

At 10 a.m. Saturday at Cristo Rey

■ No. 2N North Tahoe vs. No. 1N South Tahoe

No. 2N North Tahoe 2, No. 1S Virgin Valley 0: At Cristo Rey, the Lakers (17-4-1) scored a goal in each half in a 3A state semifinal and the Bulldogs (8-5-5), the Southern Region champions, were unable to answer.

North Tahoe, the North’s No. 2 seed, will play Northern Region champion South Tahoe at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cristo Rey for the 3A state title. South Tahoe (20-3-3) defeated Equipo Academy (21-5-1), the South’s No. 2 seed, in the other state semifinal 2-0 at Cristo Rey.

Football

Class 4A

Southern Region semifinals

■ No. 6 SLAM! Nevada 28, No. 7 Clark 21: At Basic, Mark Schramm threw three TD passes, and his defense held off a goal-line threat in the final minute as the Bulls (8-4) edged the Chargers (7-4). Cruz Lara added two TD catches for SLAM! Nevada, which will play Sloan Canyon at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 for the championship.

■ No. 1 Sloan Canyon 50, No. 5 Mater East 22: At Sloan Canyon, Jermaine Wilson rushed for 202 yards and three TDs as the Pirates (11-0) trailed late in the second quarter before rallying for a win over the Knights (7-4) to advance to the title game.

Christian Rhodes added seven receptions for 104 yards and 3 TDs to help Sloan Canyon, and QB Cade Hoshino passed for 235 yards and three TDs.

Class 3A

■ No. 1 Virgin Valley 39, No. 4 Boulder City 6: At Mesquite, Drew Dixon carried for 168 yards and four TDs, and the Bulldogs (8-3) took control early on the way to a victory over the Eagles (6-6).

Parker Jensen added 78 rushing yards and a TD for Virgin Valley, which earned a spot in the state semifinals and will host Churchill County at 1 p.m. Nov. 15.

■ No. 2 Moapa Valley 35, No. 3 Pahrump Valley 27: At Overton, Camden Drosos passed for 249 yards and four TDs as the Pirates (7-4) fell behind 14-0 midway through the second quarter before rallying to defeat the Trojans (7-4).

Briggs Hickman rushed for a score and caught two TD passes to help Moapa, which advanced to the state quarterfinals and will play at Elko at 1 p.m. Nov. 15.

Other scores

State semifinals

Class 2A

■ No. 1S Needles 54, No. 4S White Pine 0

■ No. 2S Lincoln County 58, No. 3S Lake Mead Academy 21

Class 1A

■ No. 1S Tonopah 90, No. 4S Indian Springs 12

■ No. 2S Pahranagat Valley 48, No. 3S Spring Mountain 0

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X. Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.