State tournament roundup: Democracy Prep rolls to title game

Freshman guard Tai Coleman scored 26 points, and the Democracy Prep boys basketball team rolled to a 79-43 victory over West Wendover in the Class 2A state semifinals Friday at Cox Pavilion.

The Blue Knights (21-8), the No. 2 seed from the Southern League, led 40-15 at halftime against the Wolverines (20-8), the No. 1 seed from the Northern League.

Freshman guard Jo Stroughter had 17 points and four steals to help the Blue Knights. Sophomore forward Xzaviar Rayford added 14 points, and junior point guard Tru Coleman controlled the tempo with six points, six rebounds and six assists.

Democracy Prep will face The Meadows, the No. 1 seed from the Southern League, in the state championship game at 11:50 a.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

— No. 1S The Meadows 58, No. 2N Incline 41 — At Cox Pavilion, junior guard Jeremiah Toby scored 17 points to help the Mustangs (24-4) cruise to a semifinal win over the Highlanders (20-7). Senior guard Jake Bevacqua helped The Meadows with 13 points, and sophomore teammate Cyrus Hutchinson added 11 points.

Boys

Class 3A

— No. 1N Elko 62, No. 2S SLAM Academy 35 — At Reno, the Indians (20-8) rolled past the Bulls (28-4) in the state semifinals at Lawlor Events Center.

Class 1A

— No. 1S GV Christian 51, No. 2E Eureka 33 — At Reno, senior Joshua Valencia scored 20 points to lead the Guardians (20-9) past the Vandals (20-3) in the state semifinals at Lawlor Events Center.

Sophomore Thomas Pulcini added 17 points for GV Christian, which blew open a close game in the second quarter to lead by 13 at halftime.

The Guardians will face Mineral County (24-3) in the championship game at noon Saturday.

Girls

Class 3A

— No. 1N Fernley 55, No. 2S Pahrump Valley 47 (OT) — At Reno, the Trojans (24-6) rallied in the second half to tie it, but the Vaqueros (30-2) held them scoreless in overtime for a state semifinal win at Lawlor Events Center. Junior Avery Moore led Pahrump with 13 points.

Fernley will face Lowry in the championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

— No. 2N Lowry 52, No. 1S Moapa Valley 44 — At Reno, the Buckaroos (25-4) outlasted the Pirates (23-7) in the other semifinal.

Class 2A

— No. 1S Democracy Prep 61, No. 2N Pershing County 22 — At Cox Pavilion, freshman Keonni Lewis had 17 points, seven steals and five assists to help the Blue Knights (26-3) roll to a state semifinal victory.

Sophomore Madison Smith added 11 points for Democracy Prep, and freshman Brayana Miles finished with seven points.

The Blue Knights will face Needles in the championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

— No. 2S Needles 47, No. 1N North Tahoe 29 — At Cox Pavilion, the Mustangs (22-9) recovered from a slow start to defeat the Lakers (20-5) in the other semifinal.

Junior Rylie Willis scored eight of her 10 points in a decisive third quarter, adding 12 rebounds, nine assists and three steals for Needles. Sophomore teammate Gisele Burns added 10 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks.

Class 1A

— No. 1W Pyramid Lake 71, No. 1C Pahranagat Valley 14 — At Reno, the Lakers (21-3) jumped on the Panthers (17-5) early and dominated throughout their state semifinal at Lawlor Events Center.

Pyramid Lake will face Eureka in state championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday.