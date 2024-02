State tournament scores, schedule for basketball, flag football: UPDATED

The high school basketball and flag football playoffs are underway. Here is a full schedule for all Southern Nevada teams.

Southern Nevada high school basketball and flag football playoff schedule

Boys basketball

CLASS 5A

State quarterfinals

Friday, Feb. 16

At 6:30 p.m. at higher seed

Game 1: No. 1 Coronado 84, No. 8 Silverado 74

Game 2: No. 4 Arbor View 87, No. 5 Desert Pines 56

Game 3: No. 2 Liberty 67, No. 7 Mojave 65

Game 4: No. 3 Bishop Gorman 74, No. 6 Foothill 49

State semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 22

At Thomas & Mack Center

Game 5: No. 1 Coronado 78, No. 4 Arbor View 69 (OT)

Game 6: No. 3 Bishop Gorman 61, No. 2 Liberty 56

State championship

Friday, Feb. 23

At Thomas & Mack Center, 7 p.m.

Game 7: No. 3 Bishop Gorman vs. No. 1 Coronado

CLASS 4A

Southern Region playoffs

All games at 6:30 p.m. at higher seed unless otherwise noted

(Leagues: D = Desert, L = Lake, M = Mountain, S = Sky)

Region first round

Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9-10

Game 1: No. 2S Cimarron-Memorial 70, No. 3D Clark 65

Game 2: No. 3M Valley 70, No. 2L Desert Oasis 60

Game 3: No. 3L Canyon Springs 55, No. 2M Green Valley 46

Game 4: No. 2D Sierra Vista 76, No. 3S Shadow Ridge 67

Region quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Game 5: No. 1M Faith Lutheran 62, No. 2S Cimarron-Memorial 49

Game 6: No. 1D Somerset-Losee 90, No. 3M Valley 88 (OT)

Game 7: No. 3L Canyon Springs 74, No. 1S Legacy 43

Game 8: No. 2D Sierra Vista 71, No. 1L Rancho 68

Region semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 15

Game 9: No. 1D Somerset-Losee 76, No. 1M Faith Lutheran 66 (OT)

Game 10: No. 2D Sierra Vista 63, No. 3L Canyon Springs 59 (OT)

Region final

Friday, Feb. 16

Game 11: No. 1D Somerset-Losee 85, No. 2D Sierra Vista 80

State tournament

All games at Lawlor Events Center in Reno

(Regions: N = Northern, S = Southern)

State semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Game 1: No. 2S Sierra Vista 52, No. 1N Reno 49

Game 2: No. 2N Damonte Ranch 72, No. 1S Somerset-Losee 58

State championship

Thursday, Feb. 22

Game 3: No. 2S Sierra Vista 57, No. 2N Damonte Ranch 47

CLASS 3A

Southern Region playoffs

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

All games at 6:30 p.m. at higher seed

Region quarterfinals

Monday, Feb. 12

Game 1: No. 1D Mater East 77, No. 4M Coral Academy 31

Game 2: No. 2M Boulder City 72, No. 3D Virgin Valley 45

Game 3: No. 1M The Meadows 85, No. 4D Moapa Valley 56

Game 4: No. 2D Democracy Prep 80, No. 3M SLAM Academy 38

Region semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Game 5: No. 1D Mater East 73, No. 2M Boulder City 52

Game 6: No. 2D Democracy Prep 73, No. 1M The Meadows 56

Region final

Friday, Feb. 16

Game 7: No. 1D Mater East 60, No. 2D Democracy Prep 59

State tournament

All games at Lawlor Events Center in Reno

(Regions: N = Northern, S = Southern)

State semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Game 1: No. 2S Democracy Prep 63, No. 1N Fernley 60

Game 2: No. 1S Mater East 59, No. 2N Elko 37

State championship

Thursday, Feb. 22

Game 3: No. 2S Democracy Prep 53, No. 1S Mater East 50

CLASS 2A

Southern League playoffs

All games at White Pine

League quarterfinals

Thursday, Feb. 15

Game 1: No. 4 White Pine 62, No. 5 Awaken Christian 54

Game 2: No. 3 Lincoln County 50, No. 6 GV Christian 37

League semifinals

Friday, Feb. 16

Game 3: No. 1 Lake Mead Academy 77, No. 4 White Pine 45

Game 4: No. 2 Needles 55, No. 3 Lincoln County 48

League final

Saturday, Feb. 17

Game 5: No. 1 Lake Mead Academy 63, No. 2 Needles 60

State tournament

(Regions: N = Northern, S = Southern)

State semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 22

At Lawlor Events Center in Reno

Game 1: No. 2S Needles 74, No. 1N West Wendover 60

Game 2: No. 2N Incline 67, No. 1S Lake Mead Academy 54

State championship

Friday, Feb. 23

At Virginia Street Gym in Reno

Game 3: No. 2S Needles vs. No. 2N Incline, 7:45 p.m.

CLASS 1A

Southern League playoffs

At Sandy Valley

League semifinals

Friday, Feb. 16

Game 1: No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 51, No. 4 Word of Life 27

Game 2: No. 2 Sandy Valley 54, No. 3 Beaver Dam 35

League final

Saturday, Feb. 17

Game 3: No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 54, No. 2 Sandy Valley 30

Central League playoffs

At Indian Springs

League semifinals

Friday, Feb. 16

Game 1: No. 1 Spring Mountain 59, No. 4 Indian Springs 32

Game 2: No. 2 Round Mountain 36, No. 3 Tonopah 26

League final

Saturday, Feb. 17

Game 3: No. 1 Spring Mountain 75, No. 2 Round Mountain 53

State tournament

(Leagues: C = Central, E = East, S = Southern, W = West)

State quarterfinals

Thursday, Feb. 22

Game 1: No. 2W Pyramid Lake 56, No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 38

Game 2: No. 1E Eureka 71, No. 2C Round Mountain 32

Game 3: No. 1W Smith Valley 68, No. 2S Sandy Valley 31

Game 4: No. 2E Owyhee 78, No. 1C Spring Mountain 48

State semifinals

Friday, Feb. 23

At Virginia Street Gym in Reno

Game 5: No. 2W Pyramid Lake vs. No. 1E Eureka, 12:40 p.m.

Game 6: No. 2E Owyhee vs. No. 1W Smith Valley, 4 p.m.

State championship

Saturday, Feb. 24

At Virginia Street Gym in Reno

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, noon

Girls basketball

CLASS 5A

State quarterfinals

Thursday, Feb. 15

At 6:30 p.m. at higher seed

Game 1: No. 1 Centennial 69, No. 8 Faith Lutheran 37

Game 2: No. 4 Shadow Ridge 49, No. 5 Liberty 46 (OT)

Game 3: No. 2 Bishop Gorman 70, No. 7 Desert Pines 43

Game 4: No. 3 Democracy Prep 70, No. 6 Coronado 44

State semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 22

At Thomas & Mack Center

Game 5: No. 1 Centennial 69, No. 4 Shadow Ridge 34

Game 6: No. 2 Bishop Gorman 66, No. 3 Democracy Prep 44

State championship

Friday, Feb. 23

At Thomas & Mack Center, 5 p.m.

Game 7: No. 2 Bishop Gorman vs. No. 1 Centennial

CLASS 4A

Southern Region playoffs

All games at 6:30 p.m. at higher seed unless otherwise noted

(Leagues: D = Desert, L = Lake, M = Mountain, S = Sky)

Region first round

Saturday, Feb. 10

Game 1: No. 3D Basic 55, No. 3S Valley 41

Game 2: No. 2D Canyon Springs 52, No. 4M Western 40

Game 3: No. 4S Tech 55, No. 3M Rancho 51

Game 4: No. 2M Cimarron-Memorial 69, No. 4D Del Sol 38

Region quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Game 5: No. 3D Basic 50, No. 1M Sierra Vista 45

Game 6: No. 2D Canyon Springs 60, No. 2S Somerset-Losee 53

Game 7: No. 1D Foothill 57, No. 4S Tech 27

Game 8: No. 1S Legacy 71, No. 2 Cimarron-Memorial 35

Region semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 15

Game 9: No. 2D Canyon Springs 58, No. 3D Basic 40

Game 10: No. 1S Legacy 49, No. 1D Foothill 41

Region final

Friday, Feb. 16

Game 11: No. 2D Canyon Springs 59, No. 1S Legacy 57

State tournament

All games at Lawlor Events Center in Reno

(Regions: N = Northern, S = Southern)

State semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Game 1: No. 1N Bishop Manogue 82, No. 2S Legacy 42

Game 2: No. 2N Spanish Springs 50, No. 1S Canyon Springs 20

State championship

Thursday, Feb. 22

Game 3: No. 1N Bishop Manogue 52, No. 2N Spanish Springs 36

CLASS 3A

Southern Region playoffs

(League: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

All games at 6:30 p.m. at the higher seed unless otherwise noted

Region quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Game 1: No. 1D Moapa Valley 62, No. 4M SLAM Academy 34

Game 2: No. 2M Coral Academy 51, No. 3D Mater East 40

Game 3: No. 1M Pahrump Valley 55, No. 4D Cadence 10

Game 4: No. 3M The Meadows 40, No. 2D Virgin Valley 35

Region semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 15

Game 5: No. 1D Moapa Valley 45, No. 2M Coral Academy 29

Game 6: No. 1M Pahrump Valley 36, No. 3M The Meadows 28

Region final

Friday, Feb. 16

Game 7: No. 1D Moapa Valley 29, No. 1M Pahrump Valley 26

State tournament

All games at Lawlor Events Center in Reno

(Regions: N = Northern, S = Southern)

State semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Game 1: No. 1N Lowry 50, No. 2S Pahrump Valley 48

Game 2: No. 2N Fernley 58, No. 1S Moapa Valley 50

State championship

Thursday, Feb. 22

Game 3: No. 1N Lowry 61, No. 2N Fernley 56

CLASS 2A

Southern League playoffs

At White Pine

League quarterfinals

Thursday, Feb. 15

Game 1: No. 4 Lake Mead Academy 47, No. 5 Awaken Christian 29

Game 2: No. 3 White Pine 48, No. 6 Laughlin 21

League semifinals

Friday, Feb. 16

Game 3: No. 1 Needles 68, No. 4 Lake Mead Academy 25

Game 4: No. 2 Lincoln County 50, No. 3 White Pine 44

League final

Saturday, Feb. 17

Game 5: No. 1 Needles 64, No. 2 Lincoln County 19

State tournament

(Leagues: N = Northern, S = Southern)

State semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 22

At Lawlor Events Center in Reno

Game 1: No. 1N North Tahoe 38, No. 2S Lincoln County 27

Game 2: No. 1S Needles 58, No. 2N Pershing County 31

State championship

Friday, Feb. 23

At Virginia Street Gym in Reno

Game 3: No. 1S Needles vs. No. 1N North Tahoe, 6 p.m.

CLASS 1A

Southern League playoffs

At Sandy Valley

League semifinals

Friday, Feb. 16

Game 1: No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 41, No. 4 Mountain View 6

Game 2: No. 2 Beaver Dam 38, No. 3 Sandy Valley 21

League final

Saturday, Feb. 17

Game 3: No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 40, No. 2 Beaver Dam 26

Central League playoffs

At Indian Springs

League semifinals

Friday, Feb. 16

Game 1: No. 1 Indian Springs 51, No. 4 Beatty 6

Game 2: No. 2 Round Mountain 41, No. 3 Tonopah 22

League final

Saturday, Feb. 17

Game 3: No. 2 Round Mountain 53, No. 1 Indian Springs 26

State tournament

(Leagues: C = Central, E = East, S = Southern, W = West)

State quarterfinals

Thursday, Feb. 22

Game 1: No. 2W Coleville 42, No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 32

Game 2: No. 1E McDermitt 61, No. 2C Indian Springs 36

Game 3: No. 1W Pyramid Lake 70, No. 2S Beaver Dam 24

Game 4: No. 2E Eureka 49, No. 1C Round Mountain 17

State semifinals

Friday, Feb. 23

At Virginia Street Gym in Reno

Game 5: No. 1E McDermitt vs. No. 2 Coleville, 11 a.m.

Game 6: No. 1W Pyramid Lake vs. No. 2E Eureka, 2:20 p.m.

State championship

Saturday, Feb. 24

At Virginia Street Gym in Reno

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 10 a.m.

Flag football

CLASS 5A

All games at higher seed

State quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Game 1: No. 1 Shadow Ridge 19, No. 8 Centennial 0

Game 2: No. 4 Bishop Gorman 38, No. 5 Basic 14

Game 3: No. 2 Desert Oasis 48, No. 7 Tech 6

Game 4: No. 3 Palo Verde 19, No. 6 Las Vegas 6

State semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 15

Game 5: No. 1 Shadow Ridge 38, No. 4 Bishop Gorman 14

Game 6: No. 3 Palo Verde 27, No. 2 Desert Oasis 13

State championship

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Game 7: No. 1 Shadow Ridge 19, No. 3 Palo Verde 2

CLASS 4A

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

First round

Monday, Feb. 12

Game 1: No. 5M Sunrise Mountain 20, No. 4D Canyon Springs 7

Game 2: No. 3M Sierra Vista 19, No. 6D Chaparral 6

Game 3: No. 4M Legacy 38, No. 5D Durango 12

Game 4: No. 6M Spring Valley 20, No. 3D Clark 6

State quarterfinals

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Game 5: No. 1M Foothill 28, No. 5M Sunrise Mountain 0

Game 6: No. 2D Arbor View 34, No. 3M Sierra Vista 19

Game 7: No. 1D Coronado 34, No. 4M Legacy 12

Game 8: No. 2M Bonanza 19, No. 6M Spring Valley 6

State semifinals

Friday, Feb. 16

Game 9: No. 2D Arbor View 14, No. 1M Foothill 7

Game 10: No. 1D Coronado 25, No. 2M Bonanza 27

State championship

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Game 11: No. 1D Coronado 25, No. 2D Arbor View 16

CLASS 3A

(Leagues: D = Desert, M = Mountain)

All games at higher seed at 4:30 p.m.

State quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Game 1: No. 1D Virgin Valley 59, No. 4M Doral Academy 6

Game 2: No. 3D Moapa Valley 40, No. 2M SLAM Academy 20

Game 3: No. 1M Boulder City 48, No. 4D Eldorado 12

Game 4: No. 2D Mater East 36, No. 3M Sloan Canyon 7

State semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 15

Game 5: No. 1D Virgin Valley 27, No. 3D Moapa Valley 12

Game 6: No. 1M Boulder City 32, No. 2D Mater East 0

State championship

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Game 7: No. 1D Virgin Valley 28, No. 1M Boulder City 6

